Silchester International Investors Llp Has Increased Its Sk Telecom LTD (SKM) Holding by $33.59 Million; The Kroger Co. (KR) Shareholder Coho Partners LTD Has Upped Position

Silchester International Investors Llp increased its stake in Sk Telecom Ltd (SKM) by 11.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Silchester International Investors Llp bought 1.40M shares as the company’s stock declined 2.76% . The institutional investor held 13.67 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $338.36M, up from 12.27 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Silchester International Investors Llp who had been investing in Sk Telecom Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.53B market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $22.29. About 466,351 shares traded or 36.23% up from the average. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) has declined 6.15% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SKM News: 03/05/2018 – SK TELECOM 1Q NET 695B WON, EST. 700.10B WON; 07/03/2018 REG-SK Telecom Co Ld: Submission of audit report – Non-consolidated; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s Cites SK Telecom’s Acquisition of ADT Caps; 07/05/2018 – SK TELECOM, MACQUARIE TO BUY ADT CAPS FOR 1.28T WON; 15/03/2018 – S.Korea’s SK Telecom says considering acquiring Carlyle’s ADT Caps; 08/05/2018 – SK Telecom Co Ld (GDR): Decision on acquisition of SHK; 09/04/2018 – REG-SK Telecom Co Ld: Explanation regarding Acquisition; 07/05/2018 – SK Telecom, Macquarie to Pay Carlyle $1.2 Billion for ADT Caps; 08/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates SK Telecom’s Proposed US$ Notes ‘A-‘; 07/03/2018 – REG-SK Telecom Co Ld: Submission of audit report – consolidated

Coho Partners Ltd increased its stake in The Kroger Co. (KR) by 31.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coho Partners Ltd bought 1.53M shares as the company’s stock declined 17.28% . The institutional investor held 6.45 million shares of the food chains company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $140.07M, up from 4.92 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coho Partners Ltd who had been investing in The Kroger Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $25.68. About 7.89 million shares traded. The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) has declined 28.80% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.80% the S&P500. Some Historical KR News: 23/05/2018 – KROGER – INITIAL TRANSACTION PRICE IS $200 MLN & FUTURE EARNOUT PAYMENTS OF UP TO $500 MLN OVER 5 YRS CONTINGENT ON ACHIEVING CERTAIN MILESTONES; 08/03/2018 – Kroger Posts Profit Growth As Costs Rise; 15/03/2018 – Kroger Declares Regular 12.5c Di; 17/05/2018 – OCADO OCDO.L CFO SAYS ‘PRETTY OPTIMISTIC’ CAN FUND KROGER PARTNERSHIP WITHOUT GOING TO INVESTORS; 17/05/2018 – KROGER PRESENTATION ENDS; 19/04/2018 – Ralphs Grocery Company Commits to Creating Safer Communities by Joining Effort to Combat Opioid Abuse; 16/04/2018 – Tune into @PowerLunch at 1p ET: Kroger CEO Rodney McMullen will join @SaraEisen and @MelissaLeeCNBC; 22/05/2018 – Fitch: Ocado-Kroger Partnership Improves Business Profile; Also Strain on Cash Flow; 17/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Washington-Beijing trade talks; Kroger bets on automation; 08/03/2018 – Kroger Recorded 4Q LIFO Credit of $54M

Silchester International Investors Llp, which manages about $36.50 billion and $1.40B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vale S A (NYSE:VALE) by 3.01 million shares to 4.72M shares, valued at $63.46M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

