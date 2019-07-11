Silchester International Investors Llp Has Decreased Its Kt (KT) Position by $1.44 Million; Primecap Management Company Maintains Position in Old Dominion Freight Lines (ODFL)

Silchester International Investors Llp decreased its stake in Kt Corp (KT) by 0.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Silchester International Investors Llp sold 120,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.60% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 23.25 million shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $289.29 million, down from 23.37M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Silchester International Investors Llp who had been investing in Kt Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.26% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $12.04. About 1.20 million shares traded or 39.99% up from the average. KT Corporation (NYSE:KT) has declined 9.18% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.61% the S&P500. Some Historical KT News: 09/05/2018 – KT Corp. Files 2017 Annual Report on Form 20-F; 05/04/2018 – newsbox.ch/ NAGRA and KT Skylife expand content protection partnership with NexGuard watermarking; 09/04/2018 – Tokyo game developer Meleap ties up with South Korea’s KT; 11/04/2018 – VEDANTA RESOURCES PLC – TUTICORIN Il 400 KT EXPANSION PROJECT ON TRACK; 23/05/2018 – KT Showcases 5G Innovation at the World IT Show 2018; 15/04/2018 – S.Korean police to question KT Corp chairman over suspicious payments to lawmakers; 15/04/2018 – S.KOREA POLICE TO SUMMON KT CEO ON FUNDING PROBE: MONEYTODAY; 24/05/2018 – KT to Build Digital Healthcare System on Trans-Siberian Trains; 22/03/2018 – SEOUL — South Korean telecom company KT will launch a 5G wireless service for business clients early next year, potentially giving the country a head start on the development of “internet of things” systems built on the superfast data communications technology; 02/05/2018 – KT Corp. 1Q Op Pft KRW397.10B Vs KRW417.00B

Primecap Management Company increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Lines (ODFL) by 9.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Primecap Management Company bought 16,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.75% with the market. The institutional investor held 177,300 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.60 million, up from 161,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Primecap Management Company who had been investing in Old Dominion Freight Lines for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.57% or $3.76 during the last trading session, reaching $142.57. About 389,978 shares traded. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) has declined 0.82% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.25% the S&P500. Some Historical ODFL News: 14/05/2018 – Invitation to Odfjell SE Capital Markets Day 2018; 13/04/2018 – REG-Odfjell SE: Notice of Annual General Meeting 2018; 09/03/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE – EFFECTIVE MAY 16, DAVID CONGDON TO SUCCEED CURRENT EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN EARL CONGDON; 05/03/2018 Old Dominion Freight Line Provides Update for First-Quarter 2018; 09/03/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE INC – EARL E. CONGDON TO BECOME SENIOR EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN; 05/03/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE – FEB LTL TONS/DAY INCREASED DUE TO A 13.0% INCREASE IN LTL SHIPMENTS PER DAY AND A 4.4% INCREASE IN LTL WEIGHT PER SHIPMENT; 30/04/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE PROMOTES KEVIN M. FREEMAN TO EVP-COO; 17/05/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE: $0.13-SHR QTRLY CASH DIV, A NEW; 05/03/2018 – Old Dominion Freight: Less-Than-Truckload Rev Per Hundredweight Up 5.9% Quarter to Date; 26/04/2018 – Old Dominion Freight 1Q Rev $925M

Primecap Management Company, which manages about $87.86B and $135.88B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jet Blue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 32,375 shares to 22.89 million shares, valued at $374.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Perspecta Inc. by 111,266 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.03M shares, and cut its stake in Roku Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.34, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 15 investors sold ODFL shares while 138 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 56.77 million shares or 7.51% less from 61.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec stated it has 0% in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL). Victory Capital Management invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL). Nordea Inv Mngmt holds 238,647 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Next Century Growth Ltd owns 0.96% invested in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) for 49,644 shares. Point72 Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership invested 0.02% in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL). Carlson Ltd Partnership holds 0.27% in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) or 104,806 shares. Cwm Limited Liability Co has invested 0% in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL). Blackrock holds 0.04% or 6.28 million shares. Jupiter Asset Management Limited accumulated 44,108 shares or 0.21% of the stock. Bank & Trust Of America De owns 107,811 shares. Pitcairn holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) for 2,140 shares. Manufacturers Life The reported 106,444 shares stake. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board invested 0% of its portfolio in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL). Verition Fund Ltd Com accumulated 0.17% or 30,087 shares. King Luther Mgmt Corp owns 3,200 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.50, from 1.68 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 11 investors sold KT shares while 50 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 140.85 million shares or 6.02% more from 132.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dimensional Fund Advsr LP reported 0% of its portfolio in KT Corporation (NYSE:KT). Wetherby Asset Management has 18,599 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Silchester Intl Invsts Ltd Liability Partnership reported 23.25M shares. Capital Guardian Trust invested in 0.03% or 201,700 shares. State Street Corp has 0% invested in KT Corporation (NYSE:KT). Ajo LP reported 0.03% in KT Corporation (NYSE:KT). Boston Advsrs Lc holds 0.01% or 19,864 shares in its portfolio. Us Bank & Trust De reported 751,189 shares. Fdx Advsrs reported 11,609 shares. Stevens Ltd Partnership, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 125,695 shares. Iberiabank has 12,478 shares. Mittleman Brothers Lc invested in 12.34% or 1.47 million shares. 1,278 are held by Van Eck. Guggenheim Capital Limited Liability owns 37,474 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc invested in 0.03% or 75,431 shares.