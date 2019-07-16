Silchester International Investors Llp Continues to Hold Position in Sk Telecom LTD (SKM); Green Street Investors Has Lowered Its Cubesmart (CUBE) Position by $748,800; Valuation Rose

Green Street Investors Llc decreased its stake in Cubesmart (CUBE) by 5.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Green Street Investors Llc sold 23,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 387,857 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.43 million, down from 411,257 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Green Street Investors Llc who had been investing in Cubesmart for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $34.53. About 664,092 shares traded. CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) has risen 8.59% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.16% the S&P500. Some Historical CUBE News: 26/04/2018 – CUBESMART 1Q AFFO/SHR 39C, EST. 39C; 26/04/2018 – CUBESMART – NOW EXPECTS THAT ITS FULLY DILUTED FFO PER SHARE, AS ADJUSTED, FOR 2018 WILL BE BETWEEN $1.61 AND $1.65; 22/04/2018 – DJ CubeSmart, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CUBE); 26/04/2018 – CUBESMART SEES 2Q AFFO/SHR 80C TO 84C, EST. 41C; 26/04/2018 – CubeSmart Sees 2018 Adjusted FFO $1.61-$1.65/Shr; 03/05/2018 – CUBESMART CIO PERRY TO RESIGN EFFECTIVE JUNE 1; 10/04/2018 – Self-Storage: Prospectus LLC Builds CubeSmart Self-Storage Facility in Stamford, CT; 26/04/2018 – CUBESMART – SEES 2018 FULL YEAR SAME-STORE NOI GROWTH 1.75% TO 3.0%; 19/03/2018 PA House of Reps: Dawkins: CubeSmart receives state grant for converting to solar energy; 26/04/2018 – CUBESMART SEES FY AFFO/SHR $1.61 TO $1.65, EST. $1.64

Silchester International Investors Llp increased its stake in Sk Telecom Ltd (SKM) by 1.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Silchester International Investors Llp bought 196,115 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 12.27 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $300.53M, up from 12.08M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Silchester International Investors Llp who had been investing in Sk Telecom Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $24.26. About 92,412 shares traded. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) has risen 4.65% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.22% the S&P500. Some Historical SKM News: 03/05/2018 – SK TELECOM 1Q OPER PROFIT 325.5B WON, EST. 375.63B WON; 25/04/2018 – Open vs. Proprietary 5G Fronthaul Interface: SK Telecom Case – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 09/04/2018 – REG-SK Telecom Co Ld: Explanation regarding Acquisition; 07/05/2018 – SK TELECOM, MACQUARIE TO BUY ADT CAPS FOR 1.28T WON; 07/05/2018 – SK TELECOM TO BUY SIREN HOLDINGS STAKE FOR 702B WON; 04/05/2018 – REG-SK Telecom Co Ld: 2018 1Q Earnings Results; 07/05/2018 – S.Korea’s SK Telecom to buy majority stake in parent of Carlyle-owned ADT Caps; 07/05/2018 – SK Telecom, Macquarie to Pay Carlyle $1.2 Billion for ADT Caps; 03/05/2018 – SK Telecom 1Q Op Pft KRW325.50B Vs KRW410.50B; 07/03/2018 – REG-SK Telecom Co Ld: Submission of audit report – consolidated

Analysts await CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.41 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.41 per share. CUBE’s profit will be $77.27 million for 21.05 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.40 actual earnings per share reported by CubeSmart for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.50% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.73 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.31, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 25 investors sold CUBE shares while 101 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 176.70 million shares or 1.13% more from 174.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Balyasny Asset holds 0.07% or 325,708 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 22,089 shares stake. Ontario – Canada-based Mackenzie Fincl Corporation has invested 0% in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE). Ellington Management Grp Lc holds 0.06% in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) or 10,400 shares. Whittier Trust Co holds 1,018 shares or 0% of its portfolio. First Advsr LP owns 140,560 shares. Sterling Mgmt Ltd Liability Co reported 68,000 shares stake. Amalgamated Bankshares holds 0.03% of its portfolio in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) for 35,479 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt Inc invested in 0.02% or 438,082 shares. Kempen Mgmt Nv holds 1.62% or 556,811 shares. Btim invested 0.31% in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE). Aew Management Limited Partnership reported 2.89% stake. Navellier Assocs owns 69,908 shares. Blackrock owns 0.02% invested in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) for 14.02M shares. Prudential has 0% invested in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE).