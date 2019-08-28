Signia Capital Management Upped Its Landec (LNDC) Position by $658,680; Cam Group Holding A Has Trimmed Its First Rep Bk San Francisco C (FRC) Position by $7.18 Million

Cam Group Holding A decreased its stake in First Rep Bk San Francisco C (FRC) by 2.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cam Group Holding A sold 71,829 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.68% . The institutional investor held 3.12M shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $313.35 million, down from 3.19M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cam Group Holding A who had been investing in First Rep Bk San Francisco C for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.38% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $88.55. About 776,145 shares traded. First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) has risen 0.63% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500.

Signia Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Landec Corp (LNDC) by 26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Signia Capital Management Llc bought 54,890 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.70% . The institutional investor held 266,033 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.27M, up from 211,143 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Signia Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Landec Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $316.53M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.25% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $10.86. About 76,024 shares traded. Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC) has declined 20.50% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.50% the S&P500. Some Historical LNDC News: 03/04/2018 – LANDEC CORP – SEES 2018 CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS OF $28 MLN TO $32 MLN, CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $30 MLN TO $34 MLN; 19/04/2018 – DJ Landec Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LNDC); 24/05/2018 – Landec Corp to Nominate Two New Bd Directors; 03/04/2018 – LANDEC 3Q REV. $149.3M, EST. $146.0M (2 EST.); 03/04/2018 Landec 3Q EPS 58c; 03/04/2018 – LANDEC SEES 4Q REV. CONT OPS EX FOOD EXPORT UP 13-16%; 24/05/2018 – Landec Nominates Andrew Powell, Nelson Obus to Board; 24/05/2018 – LANDEC TO NOMINATE TWO NEW BOARD DIRECTORS; 24/05/2018 – LANDEC: NELSON OBUS AND ANDREW POWELL TO BE NOMINATED TO BOARD; 03/04/2018 – LANDEC CORP – 2018 EPS OUTLOOK EXCLUDES FAVORABLE $0.49 EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM ONE-TIME TAX BENEFIT IN FISCAL 2018

Analysts await First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.23 EPS, up 3.36% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.19 per share. FRC’s profit will be $206.91 million for 18.00 P/E if the $1.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.24 actual EPS reported by First Republic Bank for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.81% negative EPS growth.

Cam Group Holding A, which manages about $7.88 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lhc Group Inc (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 8,000 shares to 45,657 shares, valued at $5.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Stemline Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:STML) by 225,654 shares in the quarter, for a total of 358,082 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Since April 10, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $629,300 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.28, from 1.63 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 7 investors sold LNDC shares while 24 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 27 raised stakes. 25.43 million shares or 0.30% less from 25.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tompkins Fincl has 300 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 2,600 are owned by Great West Life Assurance Can. Amer Int Group holds 0% of its portfolio in Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC) for 15,588 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership owns 20,185 shares. Vanguard Grp holds 0% or 1.59 million shares. Geode Capital Mgmt holds 0% or 333,524 shares. Citigroup holds 0% of its portfolio in Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC) for 8,727 shares. 5,938 are held by Jpmorgan Chase &. Metropolitan Life Insur owns 0.02% invested in Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC) for 33,066 shares. Legal & General Public Ltd reported 4,636 shares stake. Moreover, Charles Schwab Investment Mgmt Inc has 0% invested in Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC) for 154,756 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Systems, California-based fund reported 63,998 shares. 162,713 are owned by Martingale Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership. Pacific Ridge Capital Lc invested 1.01% in Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC). Penn Capital Management Comm has invested 0.32% in Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC).

Signia Capital Management Llc, which manages about $564.37M and $82.57M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in North Amern Constr Group Ltd by 93,551 shares to 499,535 shares, valued at $5.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kirklands Inc (NASDAQ:KIRK) by 64,308 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 619,029 shares, and cut its stake in Rent A Ctr Inc New (NASDAQ:RCII).

