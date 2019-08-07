Signia Capital Management Trimmed Sterling Construction Co (STRL) Holding by $309,288; As Dollar Gen New (DG) Market Value Rose, Central Bank & Trust Co Raised Its Holding by $3.24 Million

Central Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in Dollar Gen Corp New (DG) by 534.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Central Bank & Trust Co bought 27,192 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.24% . The hedge fund held 32,276 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.85M, up from 5,084 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Dollar Gen Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.36% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $134.46. About 1.61M shares traded. Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has risen 36.56% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.56% the S&P500. Some Historical DG News: 07/03/2018 – Dollar General Jennifer Beugelmans Named VP of Investor Relations and Public Relations; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General 4Q Adj EPS $1.48; 07/03/2018 – Dollar General Names New Vice Pres of Investor Relations and Public Relations; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP ABOUT 9 PCT; 31/05/2018 – Dollar General same-store sales miss estimates; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General Sees FY18 EPS $5.95-EPS $6.15; 09/03/2018 – Dollar General boosts maternity benefits, adoption assistance; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL 4Q ADJ EPS $1.48, EST. $1.48; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General Raises Dividend to 29c; 07/03/2018 – Dollar General Names New Vice President of Investor Relations and Public Relations

Signia Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Sterling Construction Co Inc (STRL) by 7.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Signia Capital Management Llc sold 25,774 shares as the company's stock declined 7.74% . The institutional investor held 303,825 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.80 million, down from 329,599 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Signia Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Sterling Construction Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $292.17M market cap company. The stock decreased 6.90% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $11.06. About 281,387 shares traded or 74.49% up from the average. Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) has declined 4.43% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

More notable recent Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Form 10-Q STERLING CONSTRUCTION For: Jun 30 – StreetInsider.com” on August 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (STRL) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 23, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Sterling Construction (STRL) Secures $23.4M Contract for Springtown, TX Highway Project – StreetInsider.com” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “After-Hours Earnings Report for March 4, 2019 : CRM, CTRP, YY, ADUS, VNET, GRBK, PKOH, STRL, CLAR, ADMS, GAIA, CPTA – Nasdaq” published on March 04, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “EMCOR Gains From Robust Construction Activity & Acquisitions – Nasdaq” with publication date: October 02, 2018.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $119,400 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.53 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.07, from 1.6 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 10 investors sold STRL shares while 37 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 20.44 million shares or 4.72% more from 19.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pacific Ridge Capital Ptnrs Ltd Liability Com has 1.08% invested in Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) for 323,098 shares. 61,546 were reported by Charles Schwab Inv Management. Parametric Portfolio Associates Ltd holds 0% or 32,684 shares in its portfolio. Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada reported 2,430 shares. The British Columbia – Canada-based Numerixs Investment Techs has invested 0.01% in Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL). Invesco Ltd invested 0% in Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL). Stone Ridge Asset Ltd Llc has invested 0.02% in Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL). New York State Teachers Retirement reported 2,400 shares or 0% of all its holdings. California State Teachers Retirement Systems has 0% invested in Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) for 41,131 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys owns 0% invested in Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) for 19,349 shares. Ameritas Inv Prtnrs reported 0% stake. Northern Corporation stated it has 295,389 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Segall Bryant & Hamill Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.01% invested in Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL). Manufacturers Life Insur Com The holds 10,408 shares. Pennsylvania-based Penn Cap Incorporated has invested 0.31% in Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL).

Central Bank & Trust Co, which manages about $445.64 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Adobe Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 6,541 shares to 34,733 shares, valued at $9.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Emerg Mkts Gov Bnd (VWOB) by 102,127 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 361,092 shares, and cut its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold DG shares while 223 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 233.55 million shares or 5.67% less from 247.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Axa holds 204,302 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Valley Natl Advisers reported 0.01% stake. British Columbia Investment Management invested in 0.05% or 46,969 shares. Wetherby Asset Management stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Cls Lc owns 107 shares. Prudential Public Limited reported 0.01% stake. First LP accumulated 120,045 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Royal Bancshares Of Canada, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 1.25 million shares. Marshall Wace Llp has 366,307 shares for 0.41% of their portfolio. Commonwealth Fincl Bank Of Aus has invested 0.04% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Fiera Cap Corporation holds 7,505 shares. Willis Counsel accumulated 112,795 shares or 0.93% of the stock. Moody Bancshares Trust Division reported 62,868 shares. Mercer Cap Advisers stated it has 200 shares. Bb&T holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) for 27,236 shares.