Signia Capital Management Trimmed Smart & Final Stores (SFS) Stake by $535,148; Point72 Asset Management LP Position in Tyson Foods (TSN) Lifted by $116.48 Million as Share Price Rose

Signia Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Smart & Final Stores Inc (SFS) by 14.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Signia Capital Management Llc sold 133,787 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.64% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 771,793 shares of the food chains company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.81M, down from 905,580 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Signia Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Smart & Final Stores Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $497.18M market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $6.5. About 424,060 shares traded. Smart & Final Stores, Inc. (NYSE:SFS) has risen 35.67% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.24% the S&P500. Some Historical SFS News: 24/05/2018 – Smart & Final at Royal Bank of Canada Conference May 30; 14/03/2018 – Smart & Final Stores 4Q Rev $1.068B; 14/03/2018 – Smart & Final Stores Sees FY18 Adj EPS 42c-Adj EPS 47c; 25/04/2018 – SFS Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/03/2018 – SMART & FINAL STORES INC SEES FY 2018 COMPARABLE STORE SALES GROWTH 1.0% – 2.0%; 17/05/2018 – SFS GROUP AG SFSN.S – RAISES ITS STAKE IN HECO TO 51%; 14/03/2018 – SMART & FINAL STORES INC SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS $0.42 – $0.47; 22/04/2018 – DJ Smart & Final Stores Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SFS); 29/05/2018 – Smart & Final at Royal Bank of Canada Conference Tomorrow; 12/03/2018 SFS Technicals Story (Correct)

Point72 Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Tyson Foods Inc (TSN) by 1688.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Point72 Asset Management Lp bought 1.69M shares as the company’s stock rose 35.51% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.79 million shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $124.15 million, up from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Point72 Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Tyson Foods Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $82.63. About 1.76 million shares traded. Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) has risen 21.62% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.19% the S&P500. Some Historical TSN News: 07/05/2018 – TYSON FOODS – BELIEVE BEEF SEGMENT’S ADJ OPERATING MARGIN IN FISCAL 2018 SHOULD BE ABOVE 6%; 07/05/2018 – Tyson Foods Sees FY18 Sales $40B-$41B; 07/05/2018 – Tyson Foods Sees FY18 Beef Segment Adjusted Operating Margin Topping 6%; 07/05/2018 – Tyson Foods Profit Disappoints Amid `Challenging Conditions’; 15/05/2018 – TYSON FOODS – TO BUY POULTRY RENDERING AND BLENDING ASSETS OF AMERICAN PROTEINS AND AMPRO PRODUCTS; 27/03/2018 – TYSON FOODS – “BELIEVE POTENTIAL BUYER WILL SEE VALUE OF PIZZA CRUST BUSINESS AS WHOLE, INCLUDING TNT CRUST BRAND, FACILITIES, AND TEAM MEMBERS”; 27/03/2018 – Tyson Foods Plans to Retain Tortilla Production From Two Green Bay Facilities; 08/05/2018 – MEDIA-Cargill and Tyson are interested in McDonald’s chicken nugget supplier- Bloomberg; 05/04/2018 – Tyson Foods, Trying to Balance Productivity Demands with Worker Churn, Expands Safety Partnership; 05/04/2018 – MintHealth Appoints Tyson McDowell as Chief Technology Officer

