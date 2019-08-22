Signia Capital Management Trimmed By $535,148 Its Smart & Final Stores (SFS) Holding; White Elm Capital Lowered Mastercard (MA) Holding

Signia Capital Management Llc decreased Smart & Final Stores Inc (SFS) stake by 14.77% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Signia Capital Management Llc sold 133,787 shares as Smart & Final Stores Inc (SFS)’s stock 0.00%. The Signia Capital Management Llc holds 771,793 shares with $3.81 million value, down from 905,580 last quarter. Smart & Final Stores Inc now has $497.18 million valuation. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $6.5. About 424,060 shares traded. Smart & Final Stores, Inc. (NYSE:SFS) has 0.00% since August 22, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical SFS News: 22/03/2018 – Global Chemical Software Market 2018-2022 – Key Vendors are ANSYS, Frontline Data Solutions, RURO & SFS Chemical Safety – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 14/03/2018 – Smart & Final Stores 4Q Loss/Shr $2.03; 27/04/2018 – Smart & Final Expands Role of Cash&Carry Smart Foodservice Division President Derek Jones; 14/03/2018 – SMART & FINAL STORES INC SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS $0.42 – $0.47; 13/03/2018 – Mtn Home AF Base: 366 SFS ruck first MHAFB Defender Challenge; 11/05/2018 – KBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings to SFS Asset Securitization LLC, Series 2018-1 Notes; 03/05/2018 – Cash&Carry Smart Foodservice announces rebranding to Smart Foodservice Warehouse Stores; 15/03/2018 – SFS Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Smart & Final Stores Unit Cash&Carry Smart Foodservice to Rebrand as Smart Foodservice Warehouse Stores; 14/03/2018 – SMART & FINAL STORES INC SEES FY 2018 COMPARABLE STORE SALES GROWTH 1.0% – 2.0%

White Elm Capital Llc decreased Mastercard Inc (MA) stake by 11.32% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. White Elm Capital Llc sold 10,700 shares as Mastercard Inc (MA)’s stock rose 9.46%. The White Elm Capital Llc holds 83,860 shares with $19.75 million value, down from 94,560 last quarter. Mastercard Inc now has $281.75 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.52% or $4.3 during the last trading session, reaching $277.71. About 929,097 shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 03/04/2018 – Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association and Commerce Bank Introduce AOPA World Mastercard® for Pilots; 22/03/2018 – Mastercard Foundation to spend $100m in Rwanda to help create jobs; 29/03/2018 – Mastercard Incorporated to Host Conference Call on First-Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 16/04/2018 – AMBASSADOR MICHAEL FROMAN JOINS MASTERCARD AS VICE CHAIRMAN AND PRESIDENT, STRATEGIC GROWTH; 04/04/2018 – Barclays Launches Premier Global Travel Card That Rewards Cardmember Loyalty: Barclays Arrival® Premier World Elite Mastercard®; 18/04/2018 – Elevate to Collaborate with Mastercard on Credit Card Product for the ‘New Middle Class’; 09/03/2018 – PaymentsSource: Mastercard aligns its physical and digital operations, creates spinoff venture; 18/04/2018 – Visa, Mastercard Talk About Cooperating in Online Shopping; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard’s Revenue Boosted by Increased Consumer Spending–3rd Update; 02/05/2018 – CHINESE BANKS ARE ISSUING MASTERCARD CARDS AGAIN: HUND-MEJEAN

Among 14 analysts covering Mastercard (NYSE:MA), 14 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Mastercard has $32400 highest and $235 lowest target. $279.64’s average target is 0.69% above currents $277.71 stock price. Mastercard had 23 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, April 1 by Deutsche Bank. Raymond James maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $27800 target in Friday, April 26 report. The stock of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) earned “Outperform” rating by Oppenheimer on Wednesday, April 17. Wedbush maintained Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) on Thursday, March 14 with “Buy” rating. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of MA in report on Wednesday, May 1 with “Outperform” rating. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Wednesday, July 31 by Raymond James. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Thursday, July 11 report. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of MA in report on Wednesday, March 20 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy” on Wednesday, May 1. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, July 18 by Raymond James.

More notable recent Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Like Mastercard Incorporatedâ€™s (NYSE:MA) High Return On Capital Employed? – Yahoo Finance” on August 21, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “What We Know About Mastercard’s Reported New Interest In Cryptocurrencies – Benzinga” published on August 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “These 4 Measures Indicate That Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Is Using Debt Safely – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Fear Of Missing Out (FOMO) And Mastercard – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Mastercard Incorporated 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Regions Corporation holds 0.25% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 91,820 shares. Clal Insur Holdg Ltd invested in 279,006 shares. Vaughan Nelson Mngmt Lp, a Texas-based fund reported 309,848 shares. Cipher LP has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Fairview Capital Mgmt Ltd Llc owns 0.19% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 14,743 shares. Main Street Research Limited Com reported 2.92% stake. Motley Fool Asset Management Lc has invested 2.97% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Lone Pine Cap Ltd Liability Corporation holds 3.84% or 2.79M shares. Bath Savings Company reported 118,725 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Management Ltd Llc invested in 120,503 shares or 0.41% of the stock. Paragon Cap Mngmt Ltd Co holds 0.07% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) or 594 shares. California Employees Retirement System holds 0.5% or 1.72 million shares. Atlas Browninc invested in 0.28% or 1,660 shares. Chicago Equity Prtn Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.77% or 84,665 shares. Suntrust Banks reported 0.12% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 8 sales for $42.91 million activity. $6.47M worth of stock was sold by Mastercard Foundation on Wednesday, August 7. Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon had bought 1,500 shares worth $413,560 on Wednesday, July 31. 1,735 shares were bought by DAVIS RICHARD K, worth $468,603.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.67 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.46, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 9 investors sold SFS shares while 21 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 37 raised stakes. 69.99 million shares or 0.36% less from 70.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Deutsche Natl Bank Ag has 150,854 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Tudor Inv Corporation Et Al has invested 0.01% in Smart & Final Stores, Inc. (NYSE:SFS). The United Kingdom-based Gsa Capital Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0.01% in Smart & Final Stores, Inc. (NYSE:SFS). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has invested 0% in Smart & Final Stores, Inc. (NYSE:SFS). Coatue Mngmt Limited invested in 59,099 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp has invested 0% of its portfolio in Smart & Final Stores, Inc. (NYSE:SFS). Canada Pension Plan Investment Board accumulated 5,100 shares. Connor Clark And Lunn Mgmt owns 84,687 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 32,385 shares or 0% of the stock. Jpmorgan Chase And Commerce holds 5,624 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Century accumulated 210,435 shares or 0% of the stock. Bankshares Of Montreal Can has invested 0% of its portfolio in Smart & Final Stores, Inc. (NYSE:SFS). Prudential Fincl owns 145,927 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Goldman Sachs accumulated 0% or 229,564 shares. Arrowstreet Cap Limited Partnership reported 0% stake.

More notable recent Smart & Final Stores, Inc. (NYSE:SFS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Smart & Final To Be Acquired By Apollo Funds – Benzinga” on April 17, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “MERGER ALERT â€“ SFS and WBC: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Investigations Concerning the Sale of these Companies – GlobeNewswire” published on May 16, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Smart & Final Stores, Inc. and Funds Managed by Affiliates of Apollo Global Management Announce Successful Completion of Previously Announced Transaction – GlobeNewswire” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about Smart & Final Stores, Inc. (NYSE:SFS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” published on June 16, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Dollar General, Cloudera, and Smart & Final Stores Slumped Today – The Motley Fool” with publication date: March 14, 2019.