Signia Capital Management Stake in Zagg (ZAGG) Lifted as Shares Declined; Infosys LTD (INFY) Holder Investec Asset Management North America Lifted Its Position by $6.88 Million

Signia Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Zagg Inc (ZAGG) by 103.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Signia Capital Management Llc bought 188,051 shares as the company’s stock declined 45.40% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 369,542 shares of the other specialty stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.35M, up from 181,491 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Signia Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Zagg Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $211.75M market cap company. The stock decreased 5.63% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $7.28. About 463,746 shares traded. ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG) has declined 57.32% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 61.75% the S&P500. Some Historical ZAGG News: 17/05/2018 – Zagg Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley & International Buys New 1.3% Position in Zagg; 15/05/2018 – IFROGZ Expands Wireless Audio Family by Introducing the Cocoon Earbud Charging Case; 08/05/2018 – ZAGG Sees 2018 Adjusted Ebitda $77M-$80M; 08/05/2018 – ZAGG INC – COMPANY REITERATES 2018 OUTLOOK; 07/03/2018 – ZAGG INC ZAGG.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $550 MLN TO $570 MLN; 24/05/2018 – mophie announces compact wireless charging accessories; 07/03/2018 – ZAGG INC – FOR FULL YEAR 2018, COMPANY EXPECTS GROSS PROFIT MARGIN AS A PERCENTAGE OF NET SALES IN LOW TO MID 30’S RANGE; 08/05/2018 – ZAGG 1Q EPS 24c; 12/04/2018 – ZAGG SAYS CREDIT AGREEMENT CONSISTS OF $85.0 MLN SECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY, WHICH IS NOT SUBJECT TO BORROWING BASE LIMITATIONS – SEC FILING

Investec Asset Management North America Inc increased its stake in Infosys Ltd (INFY) by 23.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investec Asset Management North America Inc bought 687,634 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.80% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 3.62 million shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.54M, up from 2.93 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investec Asset Management North America Inc who had been investing in Infosys Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $11.49. About 7.98 million shares traded. Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) has risen 18.37% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.94% the S&P500. Some Historical INFY News: 26/04/2018 – Indy Biz Journal: Infosys development at airport to have college campus-like feel; 13/04/2018 – Infosys 4Q Net $571M; 13/04/2018 – INFOSYS 4Q NET INCOME 36.9B RUPEES; 13/04/2018 – INFOSYS TO BUY WONGDOODY; 02/05/2018 – Infosys and Astound Partner to Deliver Better Service Experience Through an AI Enhanced Enterprise Service Management Café; 08/03/2018 – INFOSYS CLARIFIES ON REPORT OF CBI INVESTIGATION OF SOME STAFF; 02/05/2018 – Infosys Ltd: Infosys and Astound partner to Deliver Better Service Experience through an AI enhanced Enterprise Service; 04/05/2018 – INFOSYS APPROVES INR130M OF ANNUAL EQUITY GRANT RSU FOR PAREKH; 13/04/2018 – Infosys 4Q Rev $2.81B; 08/03/2018 – Infosys Recognized as a Leader in Digital Marketing Services by NelsonHall

Signia Capital Management Llc, which manages about $564.37 million and $82.57 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc by 97,890 shares to 666,804 shares, valued at $3.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Smart & Final Stores Inc (NYSE:SFS) by 133,787 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 771,793 shares, and cut its stake in Rent A Ctr Inc New (NASDAQ:RCII).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 1.25 in 2018Q4.