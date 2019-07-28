Signia Capital Management Raised Zagg (ZAGG) Holding; As Arista Networks (ANET) Valuation Rose, Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado Lowered Stake by $660,970

Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado decreased its stake in Arista Networks (ANET) by 25.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado sold 2,105 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.20% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,195 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.95 million, down from 8,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado who had been investing in Arista Networks for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.92B market cap company. The stock increased 2.08% or $5.57 during the last trading session, reaching $272.98. About 674,600 shares traded. Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) has declined 1.90% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ANET News: 16/05/2018 – Arista Networks Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 03/05/2018 – Earnings Roundup: Arista Tanks; Pandora, Viavi Surge — Barron’s Blog; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS INC – ITC ISSUED RD IN ITC 945 MODIFICATION PROCEEDING INITIATED BY CISCO SYSTEMS, AGAINST ARISTA NETWORKS; 24/03/2018 – Arista Networks Access Event Set By Aliya Capital for Mar. 26; 03/05/2018 – Arista Networks 1Q Net $144.5M; 04/05/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS INC ANET.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $303 FROM $292; 10/05/2018 – Tech Today: Apple at $1 Trillion Soon, IAC Surges, Cheers for Arista — Barron’s Blog; 29/05/2018 – Arista Networks Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 11/05/2018 – Arista Takes Aim at Cisco — Barrons.com; 11/04/2018 – Arista Networks Joins Fortinet Fabric-Ready Partner Program to Advance Security Automation Across Data Center and Cloud Networks

Signia Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Zagg Inc (ZAGG) by 103.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Signia Capital Management Llc bought 188,051 shares as the company’s stock declined 45.40% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 369,542 shares of the other specialty stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.35 million, up from 181,491 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Signia Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Zagg Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $186.61M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.68% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $6.42. About 355,338 shares traded. ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG) has declined 57.32% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 61.75% the S&P500. Some Historical ZAGG News: 29/03/2018 – ZAGG Announces Participation in the Cowen and Company 4th Annual Future of the Consumer Conference; 17/05/2018 – InvisibleShield Partners with CPR Cell Phone Repair to Sell Screen Protection and Provide Screen Protection Warranty Replacemen; 08/05/2018 – ZAGG Sees 2018 EPS $1.30-EPS $1.50; 07/03/2018 – ZAGG INC QTRLY NET SALES OF $176.9 MLN, A 54% INCREASE COMPARED TO $114.9 MLN; 12/04/2018 – ZAGG INC – REVOLVING LOAN MATURES ON APRIL 11, 2023, SUBJECT TO EARLY TERMINATION IN THE EVENT OF DEFAULT; 17/05/2018 – Zagg Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 – ZAGG INC ZAGG.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.36 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/03/2018 – ZAGG 4Q EPS 28c; 20/04/2018 – DJ Zagg Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZAGG); 07/03/2018 ZAGG Announces Executive Leadership Transition

Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado, which manages about $15.66B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) by 3,519 shares to 72,158 shares, valued at $6.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Travelers Cos (NYSE:TRV) by 2,295 shares in the quarter, for a total of 49,561 shares, and has risen its stake in Bank Ny Mellon (NYSE:BK).

More notable recent Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Tesla Kills It With Euro Crash Tests; Alphabet, Arista, EA Charts To Bull You Up – Seeking Alpha” on July 04, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Shares of Arista Networks Tumbled Today – Motley Fool” published on May 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Tech Has Fallen: Arista Networks Is A Strong Buy With 50% Upside – Seeking Alpha” on October 24, 2018. More interesting news about Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Can Arista Networks, Inc.’s (NYSE:ANET) ROE Continue To Surpass The Industry Average? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Arista ticks up after Q4 beat, solid guidance – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 14, 2019.

Analysts await Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $1.97 earnings per share, up 19.39% or $0.32 from last year’s $1.65 per share. ANET’s profit will be $150.94M for 34.64 P/E if the $1.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.01 actual earnings per share reported by Arista Networks, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.99% negative EPS growth.

Signia Capital Management Llc, which manages about $564.37 million and $82.57 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Smart & Final Stores Inc (NYSE:SFS) by 133,787 shares to 771,793 shares, valued at $3.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sterling Construction Co Inc (NASDAQ:STRL) by 25,774 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 303,825 shares, and cut its stake in Rent A Ctr Inc New (NASDAQ:RCII).