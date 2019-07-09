Signia Capital Management Raised Its Tutor Perini (TPC) Stake by $786,794 as Valuation Rose; As Bank Amer (BAC) Shares Declined, Shareholder Gfs Advisors Has Upped Its Holding

Signia Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Tutor Perini Corp (TPC) by 19.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Signia Capital Management Llc bought 46,282 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.24% with the market. The institutional investor held 285,053 shares of the general bldg contractors – nonresidential bldgs company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.88 million, up from 238,771 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Signia Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Tutor Perini Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $715.07 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.79% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $14.25. About 43,801 shares traded. Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE:TPC) has declined 18.50% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.93% the S&P500. Some Historical TPC News: 07/05/2018 – Tutor Perini Announces Three Low Bids for Civil Projects Totaling $1 Billion; 02/04/2018 – Renovus Capital Partners Announces the Sale of TPC Training and Jade Learning; 29/03/2018 – TUTOR PERINI AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S; 09/05/2018 – Tutor Perini 1Q Loss/Shr 24c; 09/05/2018 – TUTOR PERINI 1Q REV. $1.03B, EST. $1.04B; 09/05/2018 – Tutor Perini Backs FY18 EPS $1.90-EPS $2.30; 07/03/2018 Texas Emissions: 280003 – TPC GROUP PORT NECHES OPERATIONS; 13/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 282066 – TPC GROUP PORT NECHES OPERATIONS; 09/05/2018 – TUTOR PERINI 1Q NEW AWARDS $2.2B; 10/04/2018 – Monroe Capital Supports Frontenac’s Acquisition of TPC Training and JADE Learning

Gfs Advisors Llc increased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 7.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gfs Advisors Llc bought 54,177 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.43% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 744,683 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.55M, up from 690,506 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gfs Advisors Llc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $278.83B market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $29.33. About 15.02M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 9.09% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 10/04/2018 – ChicksOnTheRight: Bank Of America Will No Longer Lend To Makers Of “Assault Rifles”; 16/05/2018 – Varex Imaging Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – CUMMINS INC CMI.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $154 FROM $188; 14/05/2018 – Global Loan Issuance Down 12% in 2018, BofA Leads; 01/04/2018 – WBTV News: #BREAKING Source: Panthers bidder visiting Bank of America stadium Monday »; 16/04/2018 – Bank of America 1Q Consumer Banking Rev $9B, Up 9%; 15/05/2018 – Lilly Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 30/05/2018 – Maxim Integrated Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 16/04/2018 – Global Loan Issuance Down 18% in 2018, BofA Leads; 15/05/2018 – CN RAIL CFO GHISLAIN HOULE SPEAKS AT BANK OF AMERICA CONFERENCE

Gfs Advisors Llc, which manages about $755.79M and $337.52 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VEU) by 14,313 shares to 55,622 shares, valued at $2.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa/Nv (NYSE:BUD) by 5,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,000 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stonebridge Cap Advsr Ltd Llc, a Minnesota-based fund reported 38,188 shares. Alliancebernstein LP accumulated 47.28M shares. Moreover, Patten & Patten Tn has 0.5% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Oxbow Advsr Ltd Llc, a Texas-based fund reported 163,355 shares. Tower Rech Cap Limited Liability (Trc) stated it has 87,904 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Lpl Limited Liability Company has invested 0.17% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Parsec Fincl Mngmt Inc reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Palladium Prtn Limited Liability Company invested in 520,136 shares. Naples Glob Advsrs Limited Co invested in 0.09% or 12,708 shares. Lincluden Mgmt Limited holds 0.53% or 199,088 shares. 234,100 are owned by Cornerstone Advsr. Grimes Co holds 0.21% or 95,077 shares. Zacks Invest Mngmt owns 0.37% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 632,433 shares. Paloma Management Com has 0.3% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Timber Creek Cap Management Lc owns 483 shares.

Since May 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $1.49 million activity.

Signia Capital Management Llc, which manages about $564.37M and $82.57M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc by 97,890 shares to 666,804 shares, valued at $3.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kirklands Inc (NASDAQ:KIRK) by 64,308 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 619,029 shares, and cut its stake in Sterling Construction Co Inc (NASDAQ:STRL).