Signia Capital Management Raised By $831,456 Its Regional Mgmt (RM) Position; Venator Capital Management LTD Lowered Its Red Hat (RHT) Holding

Venator Capital Management Ltd decreased Red Hat Inc (RHT) stake by 40.07% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Venator Capital Management Ltd analyzed 21,400 shares as Red Hat Inc (RHT)'s stock 0.00%. The Venator Capital Management Ltd holds 32,000 shares with $5.85M value, down from 53,400 last quarter. Red Hat Inc now has $33.43B valuation. It closed at $187.71 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 26, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Signia Capital Management Llc increased Regional Mgmt Corp (RM) stake by 84.49% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Signia Capital Management Llc acquired 34,644 shares as Regional Mgmt Corp (RM)’s stock declined 1.03%. The Signia Capital Management Llc holds 75,646 shares with $1.85 million value, up from 41,002 last quarter. Regional Mgmt Corp now has $297.03 million valuation. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $25.87. About 16,497 shares traded. Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) has declined 25.43% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.43% the S&P500. Some Historical RM News: 07/03/2018 – STANDARD CHARTERED REGIONAL CEO MARRS SPEAKS TO BLOOMBERG TV; 22/05/2018 – Pacific Mercantile Bank Announces New Regional Managers for Newport Beach and Irvine Spectrum Offices; 05/03/2018 Jumio Continues Global Expansion with Asia Pacific Office and New Regional Vice President; 03/04/2018 – MOODY’S APPOINTS MARTIN FERNANDEZ ROMERO AS NEW REGIONAL HEAD FOR LATIN AMERICA; 21/03/2018 – StandChart: Judy Hsu Named Regional CEO, ASA from June 1; 21/03/2018 – StandChart: Ms Marrs is Regional CEO, ASA and CEO, Commercial and Private Banking; 21/03/2018 – STANDARD CHARTERED PLC – JUDY HSU TO TAKE OVER AS REGIONAL CEO, ASEAN AND SOUTH ASIA, ON JUNE 1; 20/03/2018 – JOHN HANCOCK RETIREMENT PLAN SERVICES HIRES LEO REED AS REGIONAL VICE PRESIDENT, EASTERN REGION FOR TAFT-HARTLEY PRACTICE; 12/03/2018 – Olympic Steel Announces Promotion of Thomas Sacco to Regional Vice President; 26/04/2018 – Fed Atlanta: Atlanta Fed Names Mishra Vice President and Regional Executive and Fay Assistant Vice President, Corporate

Venator Capital Management Ltd increased Steelcase Inc (NYSE:SCS) stake by 71,500 shares to 151,795 valued at $2.21M in 2019Q1. It also upped Air Transport Services Grp I (NASDAQ:ATSG) stake by 34,000 shares and now owns 130,000 shares. Miller Herman Inc (NASDAQ:MLHR) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold RHT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 157.03 million shares or 0.49% more from 156.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brown Cap Mgmt Limited owns 4,172 shares. Geode Limited Com has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Cleararc Cap holds 4,276 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Davis R M Inc invested in 199,841 shares or 1.36% of the stock. Paloma Prns Management stated it has 19,904 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Maple Mgmt Inc owns 0.11% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 2,535 shares. United Service Automobile Association holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 57,985 shares. Arizona State Retirement holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 48,196 shares. International Gru accumulated 0.05% or 65,113 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Co invested in 0.02% or 4,146 shares. Strs Ohio has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). 4,376 were reported by Sumitomo Life Insur. Moreover, Utah Retirement has 0.12% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Amalgamated Bancorp accumulated 26,594 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Checchi Capital Advisers Limited Liability invested in 0.05% or 2,127 shares.

More notable recent Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) news were published by various financial news outlets in 2019.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 sales for $2.79 million activity. $129,950 worth of Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) was bought by Beck Robert William. Another trade for 7,000 shares valued at $182,910 was made by Schachtel John D. on Monday, August 5. 29,220 Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) shares with value of $792,739 were bought by BASSWOOD PARTNERS – L.L.C..

Signia Capital Management Llc decreased North Amern Constr Group Ltd stake by 93,551 shares to 499,535 valued at $5.81 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Smart & Final Stores Inc (NYSE:SFS) stake by 133,787 shares and now owns 771,793 shares. Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc was reduced too.

More news for Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) were recently published by financial news outlets in 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.32, from 1.43 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 4 investors sold RM shares while 31 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 29 raised stakes. 10.00 million shares or 0.99% more from 9.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Acadian Asset Limited reported 32,872 shares. Citigroup accumulated 5,919 shares or 0% of the stock. Aqr Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 0% in Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM). Spark Investment Management Ltd Liability reported 33,700 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Tieton Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp owns 231,026 shares. Invesco Limited reported 55,722 shares. Prelude Capital Management Limited Liability stated it has 26,840 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Tudor Invest Et Al holds 11,205 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Tower Research Limited Liability Corp (Trc) has invested 0% in Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM). Metropolitan Life New York holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) for 19,583 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has invested 0% in Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM). American Grp, New York-based fund reported 5,942 shares. First Trust Lp reported 17,389 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ny State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 29,628 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ameritas Invest Partners holds 0% or 935 shares in its portfolio.