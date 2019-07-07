Signia Capital Management Position in Landec (LNDC) Has Increased as Share Price Declined; Intelsat S A (I) Holder Empyrean Capital Partners LP Has Decreased Its Position by $23.06 Million as Stock Price Declined

Empyrean Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in Intelsat S A (I) by 86.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Empyrean Capital Partners Lp sold 1.54 million shares as the company’s stock declined 5.30% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 236,400 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.70M, down from 1.77M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Intelsat S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 6.26% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $21.38. About 2.04M shares traded. Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) has risen 59.33% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 54.90% the S&P500. Some Historical I News: 10/04/2018 – Intelsat Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 06/04/2018 – STN Extends Services on Galaxy 19 to Fuel Expansion in North America; 09/05/2018 – Intelsat at Goldman Sachs Leveraged Finance Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – INTELSAT SEES FY REV. $2.06B TO $2.11B, EST. $2.11B; 01/05/2018 – Intelsat 1Q Rev $543.8M; 08/03/2018 OneWeb Finalizes Executive Team Appointments Leading Up to the Launch of Global Constellation and Services; 03/05/2018 – MCINTYRE SEES DOWNSIDE TO $6.35 A SHARE FOR INTELSAT; 15/05/2018 – Soros Management Buys New 1.1% Position in Intelsat; 02/04/2018 – Intelsat Announces Final Results and Final Settlement of Tender Offer for Certain Notes of Intelsat (Luxembourg) S.A. and Notic; 30/05/2018 – Intelsat Appoints Juan Pablo Cofino Regional Vice Pres, Latin Amer and the Caribbean

Signia Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Landec Corp (LNDC) by 26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Signia Capital Management Llc bought 54,890 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.96% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 266,033 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.27 million, up from 211,143 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Signia Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Landec Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $298.83 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.50% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $10.24. About 105,031 shares traded. Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC) has declined 23.65% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.08% the S&P500. Some Historical LNDC News: 03/04/2018 – Landec Sees 4Q Cont Ops Revenue Up 13% to 16%; 03/04/2018 – LANDEC 3Q EPS 58C, EST. 9.0C (2 EST.); 25/05/2018 – LANDEC CORP SAYS ON MAY 22, CO ENTERED LETTER AGREEMENT WITH WYNNEFIELD CAPITAL INC AND NELSON OBUS – SEC FILING; 25/05/2018 – LANDEC – WYNNEFIELD AGREED TO CERTAIN STANDSTILL RESTRICTIONS THAT EXPIRE UPON EARLIER OF TERMINATION DATE OF LETTER AGREEMENT, OTHER CONDITIONS; 24/05/2018 – LANDEC: NELSON OBUS AND ANDREW POWELL TO BE NOMINATED TO BOARD; 03/04/2018 – LANDEC CORP – SEES EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS FOR ALL OF FISCAL 2018 OF $0.40 TO $0.42; 03/04/2018 – Landec Sees 4Q Cont Ops EPS 20c-EPS 22c; 24/05/2018 – Landec Nominates Andrew Powell, Nelson Obus to Board; 03/04/2018 – LANDEC SEES YR REV. CONT OPS UP 10%-12%; 24/05/2018 – Landec Corporation to Nominate Two New Board Directors

Analysts await Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $-0.95 earnings per share, down 150.00% or $0.57 from last year’s $-0.38 per share. After $-0.87 actual earnings per share reported by Intelsat S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.20% negative EPS growth.

Empyrean Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $4.52B and $2.19 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pg&E Corp (NYSE:PCG) by 400,000 shares to 1.00 million shares, valued at $17.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ashland Global Hldgs Inc by 443,150 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.62M shares, and has risen its stake in Curo Group Hldgs Corp.

Signia Capital Management Llc, which manages about $564.37M and $82.57 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in North Amern Constr Group Ltd by 93,551 shares to 499,535 shares, valued at $5.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kirklands Inc (NASDAQ:KIRK) by 64,308 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 619,029 shares, and cut its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.28, from 1.63 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 7 investors sold LNDC shares while 24 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 27 raised stakes. 25.43 million shares or 0.30% less from 25.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Morgan Stanley reported 0% stake. California Public Employees Retirement Sys holds 0% in Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC) or 63,998 shares. State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 30,300 shares. Geode Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0% in Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC). Deutsche Bancorporation Ag reported 0% in Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC). The United Kingdom-based Barclays Public Ltd Company has invested 0% in Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC). Pacific Ridge Ltd Liability Com reported 307,931 shares stake. John G Ullman And Assocs reported 353,525 shares. Legal General Public Limited Com has invested 0% in Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC). Goldman Sachs Gp has 47,916 shares. Ameritas Inv Prns Inc has invested 0% in Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC). Parametric Portfolio Associates Ltd Co holds 0% in Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC) or 19,505 shares. Carroll Fincl Associates reported 200 shares. Wells Fargo & Company Mn reported 274,219 shares. National Serv Incorporated Wi holds 28,420 shares or 0.38% of its portfolio.

