Signia Capital Management Lifted Zagg (ZAGG) Holding by $1.69 Million; Principal Financial Group Holds Stake in Costco Whsl New (COST)

Signia Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Zagg Inc (ZAGG) by 103.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Signia Capital Management Llc bought 188,051 shares as the company’s stock declined 45.40% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 369,542 shares of the other specialty stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.35M, up from 181,491 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Signia Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Zagg Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $186.61M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.68% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $6.42. About 355,338 shares traded. ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG) has declined 57.32% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 61.75% the S&P500. Some Historical ZAGG News: 07/03/2018 – ZAGG INC – RANDY HALES WILL RETIRE AS ZAGG’S PRESIDENT AND CEO; 08/05/2018 – ZAGG 1Q EPS 24c; 15/05/2018 – IFROGZ Expands Wireless Audio Family by Introducing the Cocoon Earbud Charging Case; 08/03/2018 – Zagg at Company Marketing Hosted By B. Riley FBR, Inc. Today; 08/05/2018 – ZAGG INC – COMPANY REITERATES 2018 OUTLOOK; 07/03/2018 – ZAGG: Chris Ahern to Succeed Randy Hales as CEO; 17/05/2018 – Zagg Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – ZAGG Sees 2018 Sales $550M-$570M; 20/04/2018 – DJ Zagg Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZAGG); 08/05/2018 – ZAGG Sees 2018 Adjusted Ebitda $77M-$80M

Principal Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (COST) by 2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Principal Financial Group Inc bought 27,546 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.40M shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $340.16 million, up from 1.38 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Costco Whsl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $123.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $281.37. About 949,536 shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 24.91% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.48% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 23/03/2018 – Shares of Target and Kroger jump on report of possible merger talks; 15/05/2018 – Bridgewater Adds Biogen, Exits Costco, Buys More Newfield: 13F; 10/05/2018 – Costco E-commerce Maintains Momentum In April Sales Results — MarketWatch; 06/04/2018 – China trade dispute could slam U.S. retailers; 25/05/2018 – Pioneer Core Equity Adds Costco, Exits Comcast, Cuts Apple; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO 2Q REV. $33.00B, EST. $32.75B; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE MARCH COMP SALES UP 8.6%; 30/04/2018 – JPMorgan Disciplined Equity Adds Medtronic, Exits Costco; 23/03/2018 – Target, Kroger shares rise on merger report, but source tells CNBC there is no deal; 07/03/2018 – Costco to open offline store in Shanghai; to adopt Tmall consumer data analysis for merchandise selection, sources say

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold COST shares while 392 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 437 raised stakes. 300.70 million shares or 10.74% less from 336.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Principal Financial Group Inc, which manages about $107.35 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc by 275,807 shares to 378,799 shares, valued at $10.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Carlisle Cos Inc (NYSE:CSL) by 7,648 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 254,074 shares, and cut its stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM).

Since April 1, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $727,935 activity.

Signia Capital Management Llc, which manages about $564.37 million and $82.57M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sterling Construction Co Inc (NASDAQ:STRL) by 25,774 shares to 303,825 shares, valued at $3.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc by 97,890 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 666,804 shares, and cut its stake in Smart & Final Stores Inc (NYSE:SFS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 21 investors sold ZAGG shares while 36 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 21.56 million shares or 0.64% more from 21.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

