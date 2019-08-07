Signia Capital Management Increases Stake in Zagg (ZAGG); Pnc Finl Svcs Group (PNC) Position Held by Berkshire Hathaway Inc

Signia Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Zagg Inc (ZAGG) by 103.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Signia Capital Management Llc bought 188,051 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.64% . The institutional investor held 369,542 shares of the other specialty stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.35M, up from 181,491 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Signia Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Zagg Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $167.14 million market cap company. The stock decreased 17.15% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $5.75. About 2.19M shares traded or 238.23% up from the average. ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG) has declined 54.74% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.74% the S&P500. Some Historical ZAGG News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Zagg Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZAGG); 07/03/2018 ZAGG Announces Executive Leadership Transition; 24/05/2018 – mophie announces compact wireless charging accessories; 12/04/2018 – ZAGG INC – REVOLVING LOAN MATURES ON APRIL 11, 2023, SUBJECT TO EARLY TERMINATION IN THE EVENT OF DEFAULT; 07/03/2018 – ZAGG INC – RANDY HALES WILL RETIRE AS ZAGG’S PRESIDENT AND CEO; 08/05/2018 – ZAGG 1Q EPS 24c; 17/05/2018 – InvisibleShield Partners with CPR Cell Phone Repair to Sell Screen Protection and Provide Screen Protection Warranty Replacemen; 29/03/2018 – ZAGG Announces Participation in the Cowen and Company 4th Annual Future of the Consumer Conference; 07/03/2018 – ZAGG INC ZAGG.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.36 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 05/04/2018 – mophie announces charge stream pad+ for universal high-speed wireless charging

Berkshire Hathaway Inc increased its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (PNC) by 4.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 407,992 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.69% . The hedge fund held 8.67 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.06B, up from 8.26 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc who had been investing in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $59.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.00% or $5.38 during the last trading session, reaching $129. About 1.79M shares traded or 4.82% up from the average. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has declined 1.69% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.69% the S&P500.

Signia Capital Management Llc, which manages about $564.37M and $82.57M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Smart & Final Stores Inc (NYSE:SFS) by 133,787 shares to 771,793 shares, valued at $3.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in North Amern Constr Group Ltd by 93,551 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 499,535 shares, and cut its stake in Rent A Ctr Inc New (NASDAQ:RCII).

More notable recent ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “After-Hours Movers 08/06: (GH) (MTCH) (SEDG) Higher; (NEWR) (ZAGG) (FTR) (more…) – StreetInsider.com” on August 06, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “InvisibleShield Announces Patented Glass+ VisionGuard for Apple’s Latest iPad Tablets – GlobeNewswire” published on January 07, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “mophie debuts new powerstation hub portable battery – GlobeNewswire” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “InvisibleShield Announces Screen Protection Solutions for the New Samsung S10e, S10 and S10+ – GlobeNewswire” published on February 21, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “ZAGG Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 21 investors sold ZAGG shares while 36 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 21.56 million shares or 0.64% more from 21.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP has invested 0% in ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG). Meeder Asset reported 0.01% stake. Commercial Bank Of America De reported 0% of its portfolio in ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG). Ameriprise Financial holds 0% of its portfolio in ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG) for 437,784 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt reported 0.01% stake. Schroder Invest Mngmt Grp Inc has 279,326 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Carroll Financial Associates invested in 3 shares or 0% of the stock. Washington-based Signia Cap Mngmt Lc has invested 4.06% in ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG). Morgan Stanley reported 33,318 shares. Zpr reported 38,395 shares. Victory Management owns 18,800 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. First Trust LP owns 0% invested in ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG) for 50,753 shares. Menta Limited Liability has invested 0.05% in ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG). Deutsche Retail Bank Ag holds 0% or 249,337 shares. Aqr Cap Limited Liability Corporation owns 634,763 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold PNC shares while 355 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 271 raised stakes. 353.96 million shares or 3.53% less from 366.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Leavell Investment has invested 0.04% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Sterling Management Limited Liability Company has invested 0.06% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Princeton Strategies Gp Ltd Liability has invested 0.54% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Third Avenue, New York-based fund reported 264,544 shares. Cim Investment Mangement has invested 0.32% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership owns 184,228 shares. Vanguard Gp Inc has 33.58 million shares. Fifth Third Retail Bank has 0.37% invested in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) for 468,059 shares. American Natl Tx owns 141,734 shares or 0.91% of their US portfolio. Wagner Bowman holds 0.09% or 2,928 shares in its portfolio. Conning, Connecticut-based fund reported 295,154 shares. Affinity Inv Ltd reported 45,370 shares. Utd Automobile Association reported 155,596 shares. 28,867 were reported by Creative Planning. Parsec Management reported 0.77% stake.

More notable recent The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “PNC Financial Is A Great Bank – Seeking Alpha” on July 10, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Earnings Scheduled For July 17, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About PNC Financial Services Group Inc. (PNC) – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Wells Fargo – Time To Be Brave – Seeking Alpha” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Worry About The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc.’s (NYSE:PNC) CEO Pay Cheque? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 08, 2019.