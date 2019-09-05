Signia Capital Management Increases Holding in Tutor Perini (TPC); Parus Finance Uk LTD Holding in Criteo S A (CRTO) Has Lowered as Stock Price Declined

Parus Finance Uk Ltd decreased its stake in Criteo S A (CRTO) by 11.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parus Finance Uk Ltd sold 59,020 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.21% . The institutional investor held 475,277 shares of the advertising company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.52 million, down from 534,297 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parus Finance Uk Ltd who had been investing in Criteo S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.59% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $19.13. About 358,851 shares traded. Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) has declined 43.46% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.46% the S&P500. Some Historical CRTO News: 02/05/2018 – CRITEO SEES 2Q REV. EX-TAC $226M TO $230M, EST. $233.2M; 02/05/2018 – Criteo 1Q EPS 29c; 25/04/2018 – Criteo Founder and Chairman JB Rudelle Returns to Chief Executive Officer Role to Lead the Company Into Its Next Chapter of Growth; 25/04/2018 – Criteo Founder and Chairman JB Rudelle Returns to Chief Executive Officer Role to Lead the Company Into Its Next Chapter of Gro; 28/03/2018 – “FACEBOOK TO STOP PROVIDING INFORMATION FROM ITS PLATFORM TO DATA BROKERS, SOURCES SAY” $FB cc: Criteo $CRTO; 25/04/2018 – Criteo Direct Bidder Reaches Widespread Adoption as Publishers Embrace Header Bidding Technology to Maximize Revenues; 25/04/2018 – CRITEO FOUNDER & CHAIRMAN JB RUDELLE RETURNS TO CEO ROLE; 02/05/2018 – Criteo Sees 2Q Rev ex-TAC $226M-$230; 14/05/2018 – Amazon Is Said to Test New Ad That Competes With Google, Criteo; 25/04/2018 – CRITEO SA CRTO.O – CURRENT CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER ERIC EICHMANN WILL BECOME AN ADVISOR TO CEO AND TRANSITION OUT OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Signia Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Tutor Perini Corp (TPC) by 19.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Signia Capital Management Llc bought 46,282 shares as the company’s stock declined 34.01% . The institutional investor held 285,053 shares of the general bldg contractors – nonresidential bldgs company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.88 million, up from 238,771 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Signia Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Tutor Perini Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $509.32M market cap company. The stock increased 4.97% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $10.13. About 223,121 shares traded. Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE:TPC) has declined 28.04% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.04% the S&P500. Some Historical TPC News: 07/05/2018 – TUTOR PERINI – ALL 3 PROJECTS EXPECTED TO BE AWARDED WITHIN 60 DAYS & SHOULD COMMENCE IMMEDIATELY THEREAFTER; 09/05/2018 – TUTOR PERINI 1Q REV. $1.03B, EST. $1.04B; 13/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 282066 – TPC GROUP PORT NECHES OPERATIONS; 08/05/2018 – Golf-Spieth decides patience will be a virtue at TPC Sawgrass; 19/03/2018 – TPC Group Approves Capital Program to Expand Crude C4 Processing Capacity to Meet Growing Feedstock Supply; 09/05/2018 – TUTOR PERINI 1Q BACKLOG $8.5B; 07/05/2018 – TUTOR PERINI EXPECTS PROJECTS TO BE AWARDED WITHIN 60 DAYS; 09/05/2018 – Tutor Perini Backs FY18 EPS $1.90-EPS $2.30; 07/05/2018 – Tutor Perini Announces Three Low Bids for Civil Projects Totaling $1 Billion; 09/05/2018 – TUTOR PERINI CORP TPC.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $1.90 TO $2.30

Signia Capital Management Llc, which manages about $564.37 million and $82.57M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in North Amern Constr Group Ltd by 93,551 shares to 499,535 shares, valued at $5.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kirklands Inc (NASDAQ:KIRK) by 64,308 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 619,029 shares, and cut its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc.

More notable recent Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE:TPC) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 1, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 01, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Earnings Scheduled For August 8, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 08, 2019, Fool.com published: “Tutor Perini Corp (TPC) Q4 2018 Earnings Conference Call Transcript – The Motley Fool” on February 28, 2019. More interesting news about Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE:TPC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Now An Opportune Moment To Examine Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE:TPC)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Tutor Perini posts wide Q2 earnings miss, cuts full-year guidance – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 18 investors sold TPC shares while 40 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 41.42 million shares or 1.54% more from 40.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Cwm Llc has 0% invested in Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE:TPC). Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owns 697,531 shares or 0.48% of their US portfolio. Aperio Gp Limited Liability has invested 0% of its portfolio in Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE:TPC). Pinnacle Assocs Limited has invested 0.22% in Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE:TPC). Jpmorgan Chase & Co invested in 427,348 shares or 0% of the stock. Signia Capital Ltd Com stated it has 285,053 shares. Prelude Limited Co invested in 600 shares. Royal State Bank Of Canada reported 31,234 shares. National Bank Of America De, a North Carolina-based fund reported 282,070 shares. Invesco Ltd reported 0% of its portfolio in Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE:TPC). Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership reported 0.04% stake. Frontier Capital Management Com Ltd Liability Com has 0.58% invested in Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE:TPC). Millennium Mngmt Lc invested 0% of its portfolio in Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE:TPC). Indexiq Lc invested in 0.05% or 91,346 shares. Deutsche National Bank Ag owns 130,486 shares.

Parus Finance Uk Ltd, which manages about $313.99 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 9,450 shares to 96,395 shares, valued at $17.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 62,215 shares in the quarter, for a total of 377,195 shares, and has risen its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

Analysts await Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.28 EPS, down 15.15% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.33 per share. CRTO’s profit will be $18.25M for 17.08 P/E if the $0.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.30 actual EPS reported by Criteo S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.67% negative EPS growth.