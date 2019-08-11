Signia Capital Management Holds Holding in Tutor Perini (TPC); Nikko Asset Management Americas Boosted Boeing Co/The (BA) Stake by $308,229

Signia Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Tutor Perini Corp (TPC) by 19.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Signia Capital Management Llc bought 46,282 shares as the company’s stock declined 34.01% . The institutional investor held 285,053 shares of the general bldg contractors – nonresidential bldgs company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.88 million, up from 238,771 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Signia Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Tutor Perini Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $500.80M market cap company. The stock decreased 9.68% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $9.98. About 3.24 million shares traded or 566.21% up from the average. Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE:TPC) has declined 28.04% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.04% the S&P500. Some Historical TPC News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Tutor Perini Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TPC); 10/04/2018 – Monroe Capital Supports Frontenac’s Acquisition of TPC Training and JADE Learning; 15/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 282087 – TPC GROUP PORT NECHES OPERATIONS; 07/03/2018 Texas Emissions: 280003 – TPC GROUP PORT NECHES OPERATIONS; 02/04/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – RENOVUS CAPITAL PARTNERS ANNOUNCES THE SALE OF TPC TRAINING AND JADE LEARNING; 09/05/2018 – Tutor Perini 1Q Rev $1.03B; 07/05/2018 – TUTOR PERINI REPORTS THREE LOW BIDS FOR CIVIL PROJECTS OF $1B; 09/05/2018 – Tutor Perini Short-Interest Ratio Rises 30% to 16 Days; 02/04/2018 – RENOVUS CAPITAL PARTNERS REPORTS SALE OF TPC TRAINING & JADE; 07/05/2018 – Tutor Perini Announces Three Low Bids for Civil Projects Totaling $1 Billion

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc increased its stake in Boeing Co/The (BA) by 304.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc bought 809 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 1,075 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $410,000, up from 266 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co/The for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $189.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $337.55. About 2.99 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 06/04/2018 – BOEING – ORDER INCLUDES 787-8 AND 787-9 MODELS; 25/04/2018 – AIRSHOW-U.S. OFFICIAL SAYS SURCHARGE REDUCTION WILL MAKE U.S. GOODS AND SERVICES MORE COMPETITIVE ON WORLD MARKET; 15/03/2018 – Boeing, which has struggled throughout the week, fell 0.3 percent in choppy trade Thursday; 02/05/2018 – BOEING: US TO LAUNCH FIRST DEEP-SPACE CAPABLE ROCKET W/N 2 YRS; 12/04/2018 – Boeing Honors Suppliers for Outstanding Performance; 14/03/2018 – Boeing Crowdsources Employee Ideas for $100 Million Tax Reform Investment; 14/03/2018 – Boeing does not field F-18s with stealth capabilities; 15/05/2018 – USTR CALLS WTO RULING IN AIRBUS, BOEING CASE IMPORTANT VICTORY; 30/04/2018 – BOEING FOCUSED ON ORGANIC GROWTH, COMPLEMENTED BY STRATEGIC M&A; 27/04/2018 – Boeing Nears Deal to Buy Aerospace-Parts Specialist KLX

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Boeing Retains Institutional Investor Support – Seeking Alpha” on July 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Boeing Troubles: Earnings Outlook And Macro Effects – Seeking Alpha” published on July 17, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Boeing, GM, Pfizer, Starbucks And More – Benzinga” on August 03, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Evolution Order For Airbus A220 – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Key Earnings Week As Amazon, Boeing, Alphabet, Facebook Results All Expected – Benzinga” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cornerstone Advsr holds 0.15% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 4,094 shares. Reynders Mcveigh Cap Management holds 0.13% or 3,133 shares. New York-based Gm Advisory Inc has invested 0.51% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Cornerstone Advsr Inc owns 0.39% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 136,285 shares. Waddell Reed Fincl Inc owns 1.01M shares. Citadel Ltd Llc holds 0.1% or 520,284 shares. 113,026 were reported by Comml Bank. Ironwood Fincl Ltd Liability Com holds 0.02% or 99 shares in its portfolio. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc owns 5,361 shares. Shell Asset Mngmt owns 66,965 shares. Cambridge Trust reported 5,439 shares. Westpac Banking Corp owns 0% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 102,476 shares. Richard C Young And Ltd reported 1.45% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Franklin Resource holds 0.44% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 2.15 million shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0.58% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $1.20 million activity. On Wednesday, February 13 the insider CAPOZZI HEIDI B sold $1.20 million.

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc, which manages about $3.82B and $3.79B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mosaic Co/The (NYSE:MOS) by 11,490 shares to 119,421 shares, valued at $3.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hdfc Bank Ltd (NYSE:HDB) by 13,804 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 296,550 shares, and cut its stake in Alamos Gold Inc.

More notable recent Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE:TPC) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Tutor Perini Corp (TPC) Q4 2018 Earnings Conference Call Transcript – The Motley Fool” on February 28, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Roy Anderson Corp. Awarded Southland Gaming Casino and Hotel Project – Business Wire” published on April 23, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For August 8, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE:TPC) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Tutor Perini Announces $799.5 Million Contract for the Southwest Light Rail Transit Project – Business Wire” published on November 19, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Waitr Holdings Inc. (WTRH) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Signia Capital Management Llc, which manages about $564.37 million and $82.57M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in North Amern Constr Group Ltd by 93,551 shares to 499,535 shares, valued at $5.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sterling Construction Co Inc (NASDAQ:STRL) by 25,774 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 303,825 shares, and cut its stake in Rent A Ctr Inc New (NASDAQ:RCII).