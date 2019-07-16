Signia Capital Management Holding in Kirklands (KIRK) Has Lowered as Stock Declined; Cincinnati Insurance Company Holds Stake in Home Depot Ord (HD)

Cincinnati Insurance Company increased its stake in Home Depot Ord (HD) by 55.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cincinnati Insurance Company bought 81,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% with the market. The institutional investor held 226,446 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.45M, up from 145,446 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cincinnati Insurance Company who had been investing in Home Depot Ord for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $240.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $218.7. About 3.13 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 0.36% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 24/04/2018 – FOX 4 NEWS: BREAKING: Dallas PD confirms the person of interest in the Home Depot shooting is in custody after tonight’s chase; 17/05/2018 – The Home Depot Declares First Quarter Dividend Of $1.03; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC – QTRLY COMP SALES IN U.S. WERE POSITIVE 3.9 PERCENT; 18/04/2018 – Home Depot Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/03/2018 – CPSC: Tents Sold Exclusively at Home Depot; 04/05/2018 – The Home Depot Foundation Reaches Quarter-Billion-Dollar Commitment to Veteran-Related Causes; 15/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Dow snaps 8-day winning streak; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s sticks to annual forecasts, expects sales rebound; 09/04/2018 – Home Depot CEO Says Customers Are Willing to Spend in Home Improvement Space (Video); 24/04/2018 – Brian Dorman: #Breaking: Two police officers were shot at a Home Depot after a shoplifting call turned violent. #Dallas

Signia Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Kirklands Inc (KIRK) by 9.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Signia Capital Management Llc sold 64,308 shares as the company’s stock declined 51.86% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 619,029 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.35 million, down from 683,337 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Signia Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Kirklands Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.50 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.81% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $1.73. About 518,190 shares traded or 1.13% up from the average. Kirkland's, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK) has declined 52.71% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 57.14% the S&P500. Some Historical KIRK News: 22/05/2018 – West Kirkland Reports 43m of 3.40 grams per tonne at surface Near Hasbrouck Project, Tonopah, Nevada; 31/05/2018 – Kirkland’s 1Q Loss/Shr 6c; 05/04/2018 – Kirkland’s: W. Michael Madden Resigns as President and CEO; 04/04/2018 – USGS: M 2.2 – 2km ESE of Kirkland, Washington; 26/04/2018 – Common Sense: Law Partner Trades Cravath for Kirkland in Sign of Legal Star System’s Rise; 26/04/2018 – PA House of Reps: Kirkland announces grant for Chester Security Initiative; 13/03/2018 The Lawyer [Reg]: Exclusive: Kirkland raids four firms for restructuring push; 14/03/2018 – RT @herbgreenberg: LIVE…from NY, we are partnering with UC-Berkeley, Kynikos and Kirkland/Ellis to present a fraud conference on May 2 in N…; 05/04/2018 – Kirkland’s Names COO Michael Cairnes as Acting CEO; 17/04/2018 – Kirkland’s And Trisha Yearwood Launch Exclusive Collection

Cincinnati Insurance Company, which manages about $3.57B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cummins Ord (NYSE:CMI) by 38,100 shares to 606,400 shares, valued at $95.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 4,400 are owned by Menta Ltd Liability Co. Moreover, Ionic Capital Mngmt Lc has 0.04% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Telemus Ltd holds 0.79% or 54,137 shares. Cincinnati reported 226,446 shares. Putnam Invests Ltd Liability Co holds 2.90M shares or 1.29% of its portfolio. Linscomb Williams owns 0.12% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 7,128 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) holds 0.22% or 11,557 shares in its portfolio. Gradient Invests Ltd Liability Company reported 0.08% stake. Mutual Of Omaha Bancorp Wealth Mgmt has 3,730 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. Opus Cap Grp Limited Liability Corp holds 0.3% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 5,869 shares. Grimes And invested 0.07% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Cim Investment Mangement Inc owns 5,223 shares. 22,441 are owned by Northeast Fincl Consultants Incorporated. Lakeview Capital Ptnrs Limited Liability Com owns 3.01% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 25,532 shares. Kbc Group Nv owns 336,141 shares or 0.53% of their US portfolio.

Since June 10, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $340,218 activity. Another trade for 42,918 shares valued at $101,218 was made by Woodward Steven C on Monday, June 10.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 14 investors sold KIRK shares while 30 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 29 raised stakes. 13.27 million shares or 2.12% less from 13.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pub Sector Pension Invest Board reported 0% stake. Prudential has 0% invested in Kirkland's, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK). Moreover, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund has 0% invested in Kirkland's, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK) for 5,754 shares. 8,887 are held by New York State Teachers Retirement. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky owns 10,500 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Price T Rowe Assoc Md accumulated 35,713 shares. Thrivent Fin For Lutherans invested in 11,339 shares. Strs Ohio reported 0% in Kirkland's, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa owns 3,290 shares. Ameritas Prtnrs Inc accumulated 1,302 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt has invested 0% in Kirkland's, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK). Citigroup Incorporated has invested 0% in Kirkland's, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK). Foundry Prtnrs Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.15% or 536,095 shares. Tower Research Ltd Liability (Trc) invested in 39 shares. Moreover, Paradigm Capital Mngmt has 0.66% invested in Kirkland's, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK).