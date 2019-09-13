Signia Capital Management Holding in Heritage Ins Hldgs (HRTG) Has Decreased as Stock Value Declined; As Trimble (TRMB) Valuation Rose, Holder Fred Alger Management Has Cut Its Holding

Fred Alger Management Inc decreased its stake in Trimble Inc (TRMB) by 60.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fred Alger Management Inc sold 78,617 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.45% . The institutional investor held 51,335 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.32 million, down from 129,952 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc who had been investing in Trimble Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.02B market cap company. The stock increased 2.30% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $39.78. About 431,845 shares traded. Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) has risen 20.81% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.81% the S&P500. Some Historical TRMB News: 07/05/2018 – Trimble 1Q Rev $742.2M; 23/04/2018 – TRIMBLE INC – ENTERED INTO A DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE PRIVATELY-HELD VIEWPOINT FROM BAIN CAPITAL; 18/04/2018 – Dreyfus Third Century Adds Abbott, Exits Trimble; 16/05/2018 – TRIMBLE INC – CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDES FOR AN UNSECURED REVOLVING LOAN FACILITY IN THE AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF $1.25 BILLION; 24/04/2018 – S&P REVISES TRIMBLE INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB-‘; 31/05/2018 – HarvestMark and iFood Partner to Offer a Comprehensive Food Safety, Traceability and Quality Management Platform; 23/04/2018 – Trimble To Acquire Viewpoint To Create The Industry’s Most Complete Construction Management Solution; 23/04/2018 – TRIMBLE TO BUY VIEWPOINT FROM BAIN CAPITAL; 23/04/2018 – Trimble Expects Viewpoint to Contribute About $200M of Non-GAAP Rev in 2019; 24/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Trimble ‘BBB-‘ CCR; Outlook Revised to Negative

Signia Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Heritage Ins Hldgs Inc (HRTG) by 15.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Signia Capital Management Llc sold 53,693 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.96% . The institutional investor held 290,384 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.48 million, down from 344,077 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Signia Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Heritage Ins Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $447.83 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.25% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $15. About 188,252 shares traded or 6.78% up from the average. Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) has declined 21.72% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.72% the S&P500. Some Historical HRTG News: 02/05/2018 – Heritage Insurance Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 – HERITAGE INSURANCE HOLDINGS INC QTRLY NET PREMIUMS EARNED $ 101.7 MLN VS $ 94.9 MLN; 19/04/2018 – DJ Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HRTG); 19/03/2018 – Heritage Insurance Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – HERITAGE INSURANCE HOLDINGS INC – BOOK VALUE PER SHARE INCREASED 19.1% QUARTER-OVER-QUARTER TO $15.09 AS OF MARCH 31, 2018; 07/03/2018 Heritage Insurance 4Q Loss/Shr 18c; 07/03/2018 – Heritage Insurance 4Q Rev $108.6M; 07/03/2018 – Heritage Insurance 4Q Adj EPS $1.23; 07/05/2018 – Heritage Announces Quarterly Dividend; 07/03/2018 – HERITAGE INSURANCE HOLDINGS INC – BOOK VALUE PER SHARE INCREASED 18.2% YEAR-OVER-YEAR TO $14.67 AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017

Fred Alger Management Inc, which manages about $21.12B and $26.04 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sherwin (NYSE:SHW) by 74,310 shares to 480,553 shares, valued at $220.23M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Petiq Inc by 85,085 shares in the quarter, for a total of 970,804 shares, and has risen its stake in Avalara Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.37, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 22 investors sold TRMB shares while 127 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 215.85 million shares or 2.16% less from 220.63 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Assetmark, California-based fund reported 203 shares. The Netherlands-based Shell Asset Management has invested 0.29% in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB). Parkside Fin Fincl Bank And accumulated 121 shares or 0% of the stock. Jpmorgan Chase has 0% invested in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) for 280,240 shares. Kornitzer Cap Ks reported 0.23% of its portfolio in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB). Millennium Mngmt Ltd Company invested in 100,352 shares. Camarda Fin Advsr owns 12 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 10,543 were accumulated by Los Angeles Mngmt And Equity Rech Incorporated. First Manhattan invested 0% of its portfolio in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB). Coe Cap Management Limited Liability Com invested in 29,850 shares. Kennedy Capital Mgmt holds 0.09% or 82,034 shares in its portfolio. Wendell David Assocs reported 13,835 shares. 2.15M are owned by D E Shaw And Company. Gulf Bancorp (Uk) holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) for 55,878 shares. Art Advisors Lc has 0.05% invested in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) for 21,136 shares.

Analysts await Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.41 EPS, down 4.65% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.43 per share. TRMB’s profit will be $103.22M for 24.26 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.48 actual EPS reported by Trimble Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.58% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.34 earnings per share, up 47.83% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.23 per share. HRTG’s profit will be $10.15M for 11.03 P/E if the $0.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.02 actual earnings per share reported by Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1,600.00% EPS growth.

Signia Capital Management Llc, which manages about $564.37M and $80.20 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gain Cap Hldgs Inc (NYSE:GCAP) by 254,509 shares to 682,187 shares, valued at $2.82M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Regional Mgmt Corp (NYSE:RM) by 64,792 shares in the quarter, for a total of 140,438 shares, and has risen its stake in Landec Corp (NASDAQ:LNDC).

