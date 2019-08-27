Signia Capital Management Has Upped Stake in Regional Mgmt (RM); State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has Lowered Its Triumph Group New (TGI) Stake by $760,000

State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its stake in Triumph Group Inc New (TGI) by 4.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D sold 40,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.04% . The institutional investor held 860,000 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.39 million, down from 900,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D who had been investing in Triumph Group Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.01% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $20.54. About 88,908 shares traded. Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) has risen 19.36% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.36% the S&P500. Some Historical TGI News: 01/05/2018 – TGI Thursday’s 12-Hour Cash Bash Giveaway is Back at Barona Resort & Casino from Thursday, May 3 to Thursday, May 31; 07/05/2018 – Triumph Geared Solutions Recognized by Sikorsky with Supplier of the Year Award; 14/05/2018 – TRIUMPH REACHED PACTS TO DIVEST THREE BUSINESSES; 16/03/2018 – Triumph Group Revenue May Benefit, Industry Best in Almost 3 Yrs; 17/04/2018 – TGI Revenue May Face Pressure, Industry Posts 34th Straight Drop; 10/05/2018 – TRIUMPH GROUP CONCLUDES EARNINGS WEBCAST; 03/04/2018 – Triumph Partners with Gulfstream to Optimize Business Jet Structures Supply Chain; 16/05/2018 – TGI Revenue May Face Pressure, Industry Posts 35th Straight Drop; 23/04/2018 – DJ Triumph Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TGI); 24/05/2018 – TGI Fridays owner Electra Private Equity set for sale

Signia Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Regional Mgmt Corp (RM) by 84.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Signia Capital Management Llc bought 34,644 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.03% . The institutional investor held 75,646 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.85M, up from 41,002 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Signia Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Regional Mgmt Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $291.75M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.42% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $25.41. About 9,735 shares traded. Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) has declined 25.43% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.43% the S&P500. Some Historical RM News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Regional Management Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RM); 16/05/2018 – John Hancock Retirement Plan Services Promotes Preston Carbone Regional Vice President focusing on Southern Wisconsin, Western Illinois, and Eastern Iowa; 15/05/2018 – Skanska Announces Chris Toher as Chief Operating Officer; Jim Link, Len Vetrone and Kerim Evin Named Regional Executive Officers; 01/05/2018 – Republic Bank Hires Regional Vice President for Bucks County Market; 12/04/2018 – QBE North America Appoints Kevin Brogan Regional Executive – Central Region; 16/05/2018 – John Hancock Retirement Plan Services Promotes Preston Carbone Regional Vice President focusing on Southern Wisconsin, Western; 09/04/2018 – REGIONAL MANAGEMENT CORP RM.N : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $35 FROM $30; 12/03/2018 – Olympic Steel Announces Promotion of Thomas Sacco to Regional Vice President; 29/03/2018 – First Internet Bank Promotes Tom Smith to Regional Vice President; 07/03/2018 – STANDARD CHARTERED REGIONAL CEO MARRS SPEAKS TO BLOOMBERG TV

State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D, which manages about $26.72B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Perkinelmer Inc (NYSE:PKI) by 10,000 shares to 90,000 shares, valued at $8.67M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Citizens Finl Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) by 80,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 780,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.22 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 14 investors sold TGI shares while 51 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 49.01 million shares or 0.91% less from 49.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Victory Management invested in 0.05% or 1.07M shares. Bluecrest Capital Mgmt reported 21,161 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Cipher Capital Limited Partnership holds 0.04% in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) or 26,571 shares. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company has invested 0% in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI). Minnesota-based Ameriprise Inc has invested 0% in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI). Connor Clark & Lunn Limited holds 0.09% in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) or 729,349 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys stated it has 18,600 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt Incorporated accumulated 0.11% or 411,035 shares. Voloridge invested in 0.01% or 13,214 shares. Paloma Ptnrs Mngmt has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI). Comerica Commercial Bank holds 49,931 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney Strauss invested 0% in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI). State Of Wisconsin Inv Board reported 75,800 shares. Earnest Partners Ltd Liability Company reported 3.18 million shares. 87,000 are held by Bridgeway Cap Mngmt.

More notable recent Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Triumph Group, Inc. (TGI) CEO Daniel J. Crowley on Q1 2020 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Triumph Selected For Engineering Services On Major Aircraft Program – PRNewswire” published on May 02, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Triumph Group Identifies Strategic Solutions For Cash Requirements, BofA Says – Benzinga” on February 11, 2019. More interesting news about Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Triumph Group foresees no material impact from Boeing production cut – Seeking Alpha” published on April 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “The Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) Share Price Is Down 71% So Some Shareholders Are Rather Upset – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

Signia Capital Management Llc, which manages about $564.37 million and $82.57 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Rent A Ctr Inc New (NASDAQ:RCII) by 127,674 shares to 155,241 shares, valued at $3.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc by 97,890 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 666,804 shares, and cut its stake in Smart & Final Stores Inc (NYSE:SFS).

Since May 24, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $2.79 million activity. Shares for $1.49M were bought by BASSWOOD PARTNERS – L.L.C. on Friday, May 24. Schachtel John D. bought $53,260 worth of Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) on Wednesday, August 7.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.32, from 1.43 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 4 investors sold RM shares while 31 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 29 raised stakes. 10.00 million shares or 0.99% more from 9.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, First Tru LP has 0% invested in Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM). Sun Life Inc reported 8,753 shares. Bowling Mngmt Limited Liability Co reported 0.2% of its portfolio in Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM). State Street Corp invested in 184,506 shares or 0% of the stock. Cornerstone Advsr Inc holds 27 shares. Basswood Mgmt Lc stated it has 2.42% of its portfolio in Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM). Ny State Common Retirement Fund owns 29,628 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Metropolitan Life Ins New York has 0.01% invested in Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM). Deutsche Financial Bank Ag owns 34,702 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Tiaa Cref Investment accumulated 72,296 shares. Bancshares Of America De reported 0% of its portfolio in Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM). Charles Schwab Invest Incorporated reported 0% of its portfolio in Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM). Ohio-based Employees Retirement Of Ohio has invested 0% in Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM). 128,984 are held by Aqr Capital Management Ltd Llc. 156,500 are held by Bridgeway Incorporated.

More recent Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Do Analysts See Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) Performing Over The Next Few Years? – Yahoo Finance” on May 04, 2019. Also Streetinsider.com published the news titled: “Regional Managment Corp (RM) Announces Appointment of Robert W. Beck as New CFO – StreetInsider.com” on July 16, 2019. Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Telaria, Inc. (TLRA) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 25, 2019 was also an interesting one.