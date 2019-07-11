Signia Capital Management Has Upped Regional Mgmt (RM) Stake by $831,456; Market Valuation Declined; Buckingham Asset Management Has Lowered Its Ppl (PPL) Stake as Valuation Declined

Signia Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Regional Mgmt Corp (RM) by 84.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Signia Capital Management Llc bought 34,644 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.58% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 75,646 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.85 million, up from 41,002 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Signia Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Regional Mgmt Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $316.04M market cap company. The stock increased 0.99% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $26.45. About 36,668 shares traded. Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) has declined 31.23% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.66% the S&P500. Some Historical RM News: 20/03/2018 – JOHN HANCOCK RETIREMENT PLAN SERVICES HIRES LEO REED AS REGIONAL VICE PRESIDENT, EASTERN REGION FOR TAFT-HARTLEY PRACTICE; 21/03/2018 – STANDARD CHARTERED PLC – JUDY HSU TO TAKE OVER AS REGIONAL CEO, ASEAN AND SOUTH ASIA, ON JUNE 1; 15/05/2018 – Skanska Announces Chris Toher as Chief Operating Officer; Jim Link, Len Vetrone and Kerim Evin Named Regional Executive Officers; 17/05/2018 – Regional Management at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By JMP Today; 29/03/2018 – First Internet Bank Promotes Tom Smith to Regional Vice President; 21/03/2018 – StandChart: Ms Marrs is Regional CEO, ASA and CEO, Commercial and Private Banking; 26/04/2018 – Fed Atlanta: Atlanta Fed Names Mishra Vice President and Regional Executive and Fay Assistant Vice President, Corporate; 16/05/2018 – John Hancock Retirement Plan Services Promotes Preston Carbone Regional Vice President focusing on Southern Wisconsin, Western Illinois, and Eastern Iowa; 01/05/2018 – Republic Bank Hires Regional Vice President for Bucks County Market; 11/04/2018 – J&L Marketing Announces New Regional Vice President of Sales

Buckingham Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Ppl Corp (PPL) by 56.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckingham Asset Management Llc sold 12,588 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.84% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 9,517 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $302,000, down from 22,105 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckingham Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Ppl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.11% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $30.35. About 6.54M shares traded or 48.04% up from the average. PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) has risen 10.85% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.42% the S&P500. Some Historical PPL News: 03/05/2018 – PPL CORP – NOW TARGETING LOWER END OF EQUITY FINANCING NEEDS; 16/05/2018 – Scandinavian Investors Buy PPL, Southern; Sell Infosys: 13F; 03/05/2018 – PPL 1Q ONGOING EPS 74C, EST. 66C; 12/04/2018 – 2017 Corporate Sustainability Report highlights PPL’s commitment to sustainability; 03/05/2018 – PPL Corp 1Q Adj EPS 74c; 27/05/2018 – PPL:APPOINTMENT OF CFO; 07/03/2018 – Ofgem Issues RIIO-2 Framework Consultation Document; 20/03/2018 – PPL CORP SAYS EXPECTS TO REITERATE ITS 2018 EARNINGS FORECAST RANGE OF $2.20 TO $2.40 PER SHARE – SEC FILING; 20/03/2018 – PPL Corp Backs 2018 EPS $2.20-EPS $2.40; 14/05/2018 – CLINTON GROUP EXITED PPL, MXIM, TSN, EIX, CCK IN 1Q: 13F

Buckingham Asset Management Llc, which manages about $6.11B and $793.37 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Emerson Elec Co (NYSE:EMR) by 50,776 shares to 76,883 shares, valued at $5.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IVV) by 21,583 shares in the quarter, for a total of 62,833 shares, and has risen its stake in Centene Corp Del (NYSE:CNC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold PPL shares while 184 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 225 raised stakes. 511.56 million shares or 1.79% less from 520.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mercer Advisers Inc invested in 0.24% or 11,417 shares. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc reported 2,124 shares stake. Williams Jones And Assoc Ltd Liability Com owns 16,794 shares. Tdam Usa owns 0.13% invested in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) for 58,011 shares. Meritage Portfolio Mngmt, Kansas-based fund reported 173,873 shares. Illinois-based Archford Capital Strategies Lc has invested 0.04% in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). Moreover, Natixis Advisors Lp has 0.03% invested in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) for 107,481 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0.16% in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). 3.47 million are owned by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Ltd Liability Company. Wheatland Advsr accumulated 65,888 shares. Td Asset Mgmt reported 0.04% of its portfolio in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). Lifeplan Gp Inc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). Swiss National Bank stated it has 2.67 million shares. South Dakota Investment Council reported 68,700 shares. Churchill Mgmt has 41,123 shares.

Analysts await PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.56 earnings per share, up 1.82% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.55 per share. PPL’s profit will be $403.14 million for 13.55 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual earnings per share reported by PPL Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.32, from 1.43 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 4 investors sold RM shares while 31 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 29 raised stakes. 10.00 million shares or 0.99% more from 9.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Millennium Llc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM). Canada Pension Plan Board owns 600 shares. Pennsylvania-based Sei Invs has invested 0% in Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM). Tower Capital Llc (Trc) has invested 0% in Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM). Sterling Cap Management Ltd Liability Corporation owns 0.01% invested in Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) for 25,353 shares. 84,162 are owned by Bank & Trust Of Mellon. Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can invested in 387 shares. 24,282 are owned by Seizert Cap Prtn Llc. Prudential Fincl Inc accumulated 0% or 87,925 shares. Basswood Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Com holds 2.42% or 1.53M shares. State Common Retirement Fund invested in 0% or 29,628 shares. Ameritas Investment Ptnrs has invested 0% in Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM). First Trust Limited Partnership has invested 0% in Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM). Legal & General Gp Public Limited Liability stated it has 0% in Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM). Aqr Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 128,984 shares.

Signia Capital Management Llc, which manages about $564.37M and $82.57M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kirklands Inc (NASDAQ:KIRK) by 64,308 shares to 619,029 shares, valued at $4.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in North Amern Constr Group Ltd by 93,551 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 499,535 shares, and cut its stake in Smart & Final Stores Inc (NYSE:SFS).

Since May 24, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $1.49 million activity.