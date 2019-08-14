Signia Capital Management Has Upped Its Stake in Zagg (ZAGG) by $1.69 Million as Valuation Declined; As Jpmorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Shares Rose, Holder Adams Express Company Cut by $4.20 Million Its Holding

Signia Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Zagg Inc (ZAGG) by 103.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Signia Capital Management Llc bought 188,051 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.64% . The institutional investor held 369,542 shares of the other specialty stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.35 million, up from 181,491 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Signia Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Zagg Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $159.58M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.00% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $5.49. About 354,771 shares traded. ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG) has declined 54.74% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.74% the S&P500. Some Historical ZAGG News: 07/03/2018 – ZAGG INC ZAGG.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.36 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/03/2018 – ZAGG INC ZAGG.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $1.30 TO $1.50; 07/03/2018 – ZAGG INC – FOR FULL YEAR 2018, COMPANY EXPECTS GROSS PROFIT MARGIN AS A PERCENTAGE OF NET SALES IN LOW TO MID 30’S RANGE; 05/04/2018 – mophie announces charge stream pad+ for universal high-speed wireless charging; 12/04/2018 – ZAGG SAYS CREDIT AGREEMENT CONSISTS OF $85.0 MLN SECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY, WHICH IS NOT SUBJECT TO BORROWING BASE LIMITATIONS – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – ZAGG Reiterates 2018 Outlook; 15/05/2018 – IFROGZ Expands Wireless Audio Family by Introducing the Cocoon Earbud Charging Case; 08/05/2018 – ZAGG 1Q EPS 24c; 07/03/2018 ZAGG Announces Executive Leadership Transition; 02/04/2018 – Zagg at Cowen & Co. Future of the Consumer Conferencne Tomorrow

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $2.43 earnings per share, up 3.85% or $0.09 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.77B for 10.78 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual earnings per share reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.18% negative EPS growth.

Adams Express Company, which manages about $1.82 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 23,100 shares to 261,800 shares, valued at $25.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 16,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 48,400 shares, and has risen its stake in Nike Inc. Class B (NYSE:NKE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1832 Asset Mgmt LP holds 1.47 million shares or 0.5% of its portfolio. Smead Mgmt, Washington-based fund reported 855,785 shares. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co Mi Adv, Indiana-based fund reported 66,902 shares. Johnson Counsel reported 0.49% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). 297,152 were reported by First Natl Bank Of Omaha. 54,866 are held by Bkd Wealth Advsr Limited Liability Co. Camarda Fin Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.24% or 1,230 shares. Savings Bank Of The West invested 0.99% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Mitchell Sinkler Starr Pa holds 8,652 shares or 1.01% of its portfolio. Kanawha Capital Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 114,468 shares or 1.63% of all its holdings. Burney reported 0.23% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Excalibur Mngmt holds 34,059 shares or 3.25% of its portfolio. New York-based Roanoke Asset Management Corporation has invested 1.25% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Maple owns 14,236 shares. Counselors Of Maryland Ltd Com has invested 0.14% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Signia Capital Management Llc, which manages about $564.37 million and $82.57M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Rent A Ctr Inc New (NASDAQ:RCII) by 127,674 shares to 155,241 shares, valued at $3.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Smart & Final Stores Inc (NYSE:SFS) by 133,787 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 771,793 shares, and cut its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 21 investors sold ZAGG shares while 36 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 21.56 million shares or 0.64% more from 21.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Northern Trust has 0% invested in ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG). Ftb Advisors has invested 0% in ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG). Dupont Capital Management Corp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG) for 33,016 shares. Alps Advsrs owns 37,208 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ajo Ltd Partnership holds 0% or 105,310 shares in its portfolio. Canada Pension Plan Board invested 0% in ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG). Globeflex Capital Lp has 0.18% invested in ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG) for 93,362 shares. Systematic Management Limited Partnership has 0.03% invested in ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG) for 105,850 shares. 369,314 are owned by Hotchkis Wiley Cap Limited Liability Company. Moreover, Aqr Mngmt Limited Liability Com has 0.01% invested in ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG). California Public Employees Retirement accumulated 0% or 76,578 shares. Ancora Advsr Lc owns 22,704 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. American Century Cos Inc holds 0% or 371,458 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Tieton Cap has 4.31% invested in ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG) for 534,170 shares. Carroll Finance Assocs holds 0% or 3 shares in its portfolio.