Signia Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Position in Smart & Final Stores (SFS) by $535,148 as Share Value Declined; Boltwood Capital Management Increased Facebook (FB) Position by $483,392

Signia Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Smart & Final Stores Inc (SFS) by 14.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Signia Capital Management Llc sold 133,787 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.64% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 771,793 shares of the food chains company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.81 million, down from 905,580 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Signia Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Smart & Final Stores Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $497.18M market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $6.5. About 424,060 shares traded. Smart & Final Stores, Inc. (NYSE:SFS) has risen 35.67% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.24% the S&P500. Some Historical SFS News: 14/03/2018 – Smart & Final Stores Sees FY18 Adj EBITDA $180M-$190M; 25/04/2018 – SFS Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – Smart & Final Expands Role of Cash&Carry Smart Foodservice Division President Derek Jones; 14/03/2018 – Smart & Final Stores Sees FY18 Net Sales Up 4%-5%; 11/05/2018 – KBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings to SFS Asset Securitization LLC, Series 2018-1 Notes; 14/03/2018 – SMART & FINAL STORES INC SEES FY 2018 NET SALES GROWTH 4.0% – 5.0%; 23/05/2018 – Smart & Final Stores, Inc. Announces Upcoming Conference Participation; 13/03/2018 – Mtn Home AF Base: 366 SFS ruck first MHAFB Defender Challenge; 22/03/2018 – Global Chemical Software Market 2018-2022 – Key Vendors are ANSYS, Frontline Data Solutions, RURO & SFS Chemical Safety – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 03/05/2018 – Smart & Final Stores Unit Cash&Carry Smart Foodservice to Rebrand as Smart Foodservice Warehouse Stores

Boltwood Capital Management increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 77.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boltwood Capital Management bought 2,912 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,693 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.12 million, up from 3,781 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boltwood Capital Management who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $570.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $199.75. About 24.43 million shares traded or 44.62% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 26/04/2018 – Facebook CTO Mike Schroepfer faced a grilling from U.K. lawmakers in the wake of the Cambridge Analytica data scandal; 02/05/2018 – Globalnews.ca: #BREAKING: The firm at the centre of this year’s Facebook data scandal has declared bankruptcy, will shut; 25/04/2018 – FACEBOOK INC FB.O – CFO WEHNER SAYS THERE IS ‘POTENTIAL FOR SOME IMPACT ON REVENUE’ FROM EU LAW GDPR – CONF CALL; 04/04/2018 – ET NOW: BREAKING: Facebook gives country-wise breakup of people whose information may have been improperly shared with Camb…; 09/04/2018 – Mark Zuckerberg testifies before Congress this week in a pair of hearings on Facebook’s user privacy policies and handling of the Cambridge Analytics data leak; 27/04/2018 – FACEBOOK INTRODUCES TOOLS TO MAKE FUNDRAISERS MORE IMPACTFUL; 11/04/2018 – GMF: It’s Not Just Facebook: Countering Russia’s Social Media Offensive; 29/05/2018 – Vertafore Adds Property & Casualty Proposal Capabilities to AMS360; 18/05/2018 – Mark Zuckerberg in 2010 said it was a “big misperception” that Facebook was sharing user data; 18/03/2018 – Users are getting the message that information they post on Facebook can be used in ways they did not intend, and usage is starting to decline

More notable recent Smart & Final Stores, Inc. (NYSE:SFS) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “SMART & FINAL STORES, INC. SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, PA Announces Investigation Of Buyout – GlobeNewswire” on May 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Smart & Final Stores Inc (SFS) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on May 01, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “8 Stocks To Watch For November 14, 2018 – Benzinga” on November 14, 2018. More interesting news about Smart & Final Stores, Inc. (NYSE:SFS) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “After-Hours Movers 04/16: (SQBG) (SFS) (JMIA) Higher; (S) (NTRA) (TMUS) (more…) – StreetInsider.com” published on April 16, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “10 Stocks to Buy That Could Be Takeover Targets – Investorplace.com” with publication date: June 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.67 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.46, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 9 investors sold SFS shares while 21 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 37 raised stakes. 69.99 million shares or 0.36% less from 70.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jefferies Limited Liability invested 0% in Smart & Final Stores, Inc. (NYSE:SFS). Comml Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0% of its portfolio in Smart & Final Stores, Inc. (NYSE:SFS) for 384,759 shares. Millennium Limited owns 193,088 shares. Tiaa Cref Management Ltd Llc holds 0% or 393,540 shares. 99,155 are owned by Commercial Bank Of New York Mellon. Ftb Advsrs invested in 0% or 1,175 shares. Ares Mngmt Ltd Liability Company, a California-based fund reported 44.22 million shares. Moreover, Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has 0% invested in Smart & Final Stores, Inc. (NYSE:SFS). Aqr Llc owns 77,803 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Massachusetts-based Acadian Asset Management Ltd has invested 0.01% in Smart & Final Stores, Inc. (NYSE:SFS). Ubs Asset Management Americas has 0% invested in Smart & Final Stores, Inc. (NYSE:SFS). Charles Schwab Inv Mgmt Incorporated stated it has 0% in Smart & Final Stores, Inc. (NYSE:SFS). Franklin holds 1.92M shares. Renaissance Techs Ltd Liability Company has 0% invested in Smart & Final Stores, Inc. (NYSE:SFS) for 116,300 shares. Gsa Capital Prtn Llp accumulated 14,694 shares.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 selling transactions for $3.19 million activity. Shares for $788,374 were sold by Wehner David M.. On Wednesday, January 30 Cox Christopher K sold $795,000 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 5,300 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jennison Limited Liability Company holds 14.22 million shares. American Natl Registered Advisor reported 1.84% stake. Westpac Bk Corp owns 757,895 shares. Bp Public Limited Company has 195,000 shares for 1.26% of their portfolio. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has 2.72 million shares. 16,759 were reported by Landscape Ltd Com. Confluence Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Company has 9,292 shares. Cullinan Associates has 126,600 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management holds 0.19% or 259,197 shares. Stonebridge owns 25,117 shares or 0.78% of their US portfolio. Stephens Ar has invested 0.44% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Provise Ltd reported 16,279 shares stake. Pinebridge Investments Limited Partnership reported 0.68% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Wealthcare Cap Mgmt Limited Liability accumulated 255 shares. Arizona State Retirement Sys reported 458,065 shares.