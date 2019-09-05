Signia Capital Management Has Trimmed By $2.55 Million Its Rent A Ctr New (RCII) Stake; Unifi (UFI) Has 1.63 Sentiment

Signia Capital Management Llc decreased Rent A Ctr Inc New (RCII) stake by 45.13% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Signia Capital Management Llc sold 127,674 shares as Rent A Ctr Inc New (RCII)’s stock rose 10.37%. The Signia Capital Management Llc holds 155,241 shares with $3.24 million value, down from 282,915 last quarter. Rent A Ctr Inc New now has $1.40 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.30% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $25.72. About 93,878 shares traded. Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) has risen 83.63% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 83.63% the S&P500. Some Historical RCII News: 25/04/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER BIDS ARE SAID TO BE DUE BY END OF WEEK:THE STREET; 25/05/2018 – ENGAGED CAPITAL – RENT A CENTER, ENGAGED GROUP DETERMINED IN BEST INTERESTS TO DEFER CAROL MCFATE’S CANDIDACY AS DIRECTOR DURING 2018 ELECTION CYCLE; 25/05/2018 – CORRECT: RENT A CENTER HOLDER ENGAGED NOMINATES MCFATE TO BOARD; 20/04/2018 – DJ Rent-A-Center Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RCII); 03/04/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER SAYS ENTERED INTO EMPLOYMENT AGREEMENT WITH CEO MITCHELL FADEL – SEC FILING; 30/04/2018 – Rent-A-Center 1Q Rev $698M; 25/04/2018 – Rent-A-Center Bids Due This Week; 07/03/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER INC – REVIEW OF STRATEGIC AND FINANCIAL ALTERNATIVES REMAINS ONGOING; EVALUATING PROPOSALS; 25/05/2018 – RENT A CENTER, HOLDER ENGAGED CAPITAL IN COOPERATION PACT; 09/04/2018 – Rent-A-Center Provides 1Q 2018 Business Updates

Unifi Inc (UFI) investors sentiment increased to 1.63 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.65, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 57 investment professionals started new and increased equity positions, while 35 cut down and sold equity positions in Unifi Inc. The investment professionals in our database reported: 14.76 million shares, down from 15.05 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Unifi Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 10 Reduced: 25 Increased: 39 New Position: 18.

Among 2 analysts covering Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Rent-A-Center has $27 highest and $19 lowest target. $22.67’s average target is -11.86% below currents $25.72 stock price. Rent-A-Center had 9 analyst reports since March 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) has “Strong Buy” rating given on Monday, April 22 by Raymond James. The stock of Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) earned “Hold” rating by Jefferies on Monday, March 18. The firm has “Sell” rating given on Friday, March 15 by Stephens.

Analysts await Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.50 EPS, up 56.25% or $0.18 from last year’s $0.32 per share. RCII’s profit will be $27.14M for 12.86 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual EPS reported by Rent-A-Center, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.67% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold RCII shares while 41 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 48.37 million shares or 6.87% more from 45.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Landscape Capital Mgmt Ltd Co holds 201,833 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa accumulated 14,945 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability has 0.13% invested in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) for 188,180 shares. Sei Invests invested in 33,096 shares. Moreover, Northern Corporation has 0% invested in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) for 559,178 shares. Caxton Assoc Ltd Partnership reported 29,594 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys holds 0% or 40,283 shares. Engaged Capital Limited Liability Company reported 15.62% stake. Numerixs Technology has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII). Tci Wealth Advsrs Inc holds 0% or 197 shares. Rafferty Asset Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0.01% in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII). Pinebridge Investments Lp has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII). Systematic Mgmt Ltd Partnership holds 53,775 shares. Arizona State Retirement Sys accumulated 0.02% or 69,114 shares. Credit Suisse Ag invested in 109,478 shares or 0% of the stock.

Unifi, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, makes and sells polyester and nylon yarns. The company has market cap of $360.00 million. The firm operates through three divisions: Polyester, Nylon, and International. It has a 150.31 P/E ratio. The Polyester segment makes and sells polyester plastic bottle flakes, polymer beads, partially oriented yarns, textured, solution and package dyed, twisted, beamed, and draw wound yarns to other yarn manufacturers, and knitters and weavers that produce yarn and/or fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets in the United States and El Salvador.

The stock increased 1.45% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $19.54. About 3,862 shares traded. Unifi, Inc. (UFI) has declined 37.88% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.88% the S&P500. Some Historical UFI News: 16/04/2018 – Unifi Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Unifi Expects Fiscal 2018 Operating Income and Adjusted EBITDA to Be Well Below Fiscal 2017 Results; 14/05/2018 – ValueAct Holds 5% Stake in Unifi Inc; 16/04/2018 – Unifi Provides Preliminary Third Quarter Business Update; 16/04/2018 – Unifi Sees 3Q Loss/Shr 2c-EPS 2c; 16/04/2018 – UNIFI INC – SHORT TERM PROFITABILITY WILL REMAIN NEGATIVELY IMPACTED BY “DIFFICULT MARKET DYNAMICS”; 25/04/2018 – Unifi Net Debt $85.8M at March 25, 2018; 12/04/2018 – UNIFI IN PACT TO BUY DYED YARN BUSINESS, ASSETS OF NATIONAL; 18/05/2018 – ValueAct’s Spring Fund Takes an Interest in Unifi — Barrons.com; 03/04/2018 – Unifi Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Since January 1, 0001, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $772,628 activity.

Impala Asset Management Llc holds 1.6% of its portfolio in Unifi, Inc. for 1.58 million shares. Wellington Shields & Co. Llc owns 33,000 shares or 0.33% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Valueact Holdings L.P. has 0.24% invested in the company for 1.13 million shares. The New York-based Pinnacle Associates Ltd has invested 0.21% in the stock. Kennedy Capital Management Inc., a Missouri-based fund reported 219,499 shares.

Analysts await Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.17 earnings per share, up 70.00% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.1 per share. UFI’s profit will be $3.13 million for 28.74 P/E if the $0.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.05 actual earnings per share reported by Unifi, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 240.00% EPS growth.