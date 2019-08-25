Signia Capital Management Has Raised Landec (LNDC) Stake by $658,680; Stock Price Rose; Taurus Asset Management Has Lowered Its Apple (AAPL) Stake by $716,310; Market Value Rose

Taurus Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 2.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taurus Asset Management Llc sold 3,790 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 133,355 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.33 million, down from 137,145 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taurus Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $915.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.62% or $9.82 during the last trading session, reaching $202.64. About 46.88 million shares traded or 77.40% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 19/03/2018 – IPhone Hacks: Rumor: Apple Sourcing 270 Million iPhone Display Panels in 2018; 16/03/2018 – Hometown Source: Apple Valley boys basketball secures a return to state; 13/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Apple supplier Wistron secures land to build new site in southern India; 30/05/2018 – Variety: Apple Orders Emily Dickinson Series With Hailee Steinfeld Set to Star; 28/03/2018 – Apple Faces Multiple Lawsuits Over Throttled iPhones; 18/04/2018 – Nuveen Winslow Large Growth Adds GoDaddy, Exits Apple; 06/04/2018 – Digi Music News: Apple Is Shutting Down iTunes Music Downloads on March 31st, 2019; 02/05/2018 – Apple caps tech revival and spurs Wall St to rethink pessimism; 15/03/2018 – EU ANTITRUST AUTHORITIES TO DECIDE BY APRIL 23 WHETHER TO APPROVE APPLE’S AAPL.O ACQUISITION OF MUSIC DISCOVERY APP SHAZAM; 23/03/2018 – APPLE IS SAID TO PLAN NEW LOW-COST IPADS FOR EVENT TUESDAY

Signia Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Landec Corp (LNDC) by 26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Signia Capital Management Llc bought 54,890 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.70% . The institutional investor held 266,033 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.27M, up from 211,143 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Signia Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Landec Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $317.70M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $10.9. About 145,347 shares traded or 7.36% up from the average. Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC) has declined 20.50% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.50% the S&P500. Some Historical LNDC News: 24/05/2018 – LANDEC TO NOMINATE TWO NEW BOARD DIRECTORS; 03/04/2018 – LANDEC 3Q EPS 58C, EST. 9.0C (2 EST.); 03/04/2018 – Landec Sees 2018 Cont Ops Revenue Up 10% to 12%; 03/04/2018 Landec 3Q EPS 58c; 03/04/2018 – LANDEC SEES 4Q REV. CONT OPS EX FOOD EXPORT UP 13-16%; 03/04/2018 – Landec Sees 4Q Cont Ops Revenue Up 13% to 16%; 03/04/2018 – LANDEC SEES YR REV. CONT OPS UP 10%-12%; 03/04/2018 – LANDEC 3Q REV. $149.3M, EST. $146.0M (2 EST.); 24/05/2018 – Landec Corp to Nominate Two New Bd Directors; 03/04/2018 – LANDEC CORP – QTRLY REVENUES INCREASED 9% TO $149.3 MLN

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.28, from 1.63 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 7 investors sold LNDC shares while 24 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 27 raised stakes. 25.43 million shares or 0.30% less from 25.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California State Teachers Retirement System has 37,870 shares. Ancora Limited Liability Company holds 108,988 shares. California Employees Retirement System has invested 0% in Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC). Granite Investment Ptnrs Lc accumulated 59,219 shares. National Bank & Trust Of America De holds 0% or 109,733 shares in its portfolio. North Star Inv accumulated 147,175 shares. Citigroup Inc reported 0% stake. Moreover, Morgan Stanley has 0% invested in Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC). Amer Intll has 0% invested in Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC) for 15,588 shares. Natl Bank Of New York Mellon Corp accumulated 286,060 shares. Thb Asset Management stated it has 1.03% of its portfolio in Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC). Pacific Ridge Prns Limited Liability Company owns 307,931 shares or 1.01% of their US portfolio. Northern Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC) for 329,345 shares. The New York-based Walthausen And Ltd Liability Corp has invested 1.72% in Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC). Palouse Mngmt owns 19,196 shares.

Signia Capital Management Llc, which manages about $564.37M and $82.57 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kirklands Inc (NASDAQ:KIRK) by 64,308 shares to 619,029 shares, valued at $4.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sterling Construction Co Inc (NASDAQ:STRL) by 25,774 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 303,825 shares, and cut its stake in Smart & Final Stores Inc (NYSE:SFS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Perkins Capital Mgmt invested in 0.15% or 1,200 shares. The Indiana-based First Financial Corporation In has invested 1.7% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Invesco Ltd reported 2.93% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Regis Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Valiant Cap Limited Partnership reported 168,625 shares stake. Mraz Amerine And Assoc invested in 10,351 shares. Buckingham Capital Management, a Alabama-based fund reported 66,746 shares. Aviva Public Limited Company reported 2.78% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Westwood Group has 584,644 shares for 1.15% of their portfolio. Pillar Pacific Capital Ltd Co reported 97,466 shares or 2.14% of all its holdings. Hexavest invested in 791,471 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board stated it has 3.07% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Westchester Cap Mgmt Incorporated holds 71,814 shares. Atlantic Union National Bank & Trust owns 45,906 shares or 2.41% of their US portfolio. Cincinnati Financial holds 8.96% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 1.17 million shares.

