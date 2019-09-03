Signia Capital Management Has Lowered Stake in Rent A Ctr New (RCII) by $2.55 Million; As Kansas City Southern (KSU) Market Valuation Rose, Btim Lowered Position

Signia Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Rent A Ctr Inc New (RCII) by 45.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Signia Capital Management Llc sold 127,674 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.37% . The institutional investor held 155,241 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.24M, down from 282,915 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Signia Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Rent A Ctr Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.85% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $25.53. About 907,171 shares traded. Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) has risen 83.63% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 83.63% the S&P500. Some Historical RCII News: 14/05/2018 – Alta Fundamental Advisers Buys New 1% Position in Rent-A-Center; 03/04/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER SAYS ENTERED INTO EMPLOYMENT AGREEMENT WITH CEO MITCHELL FADEL – SEC FILING; 09/04/2018 – Rent-A-Center expects decision on buyout bids by second quarter; 25/05/2018 – In Exchange for Waiver, Engaged Capital May Name a Potential Rent-A-Center Nominee Prior to Termination of Cooperation Agreement; 07/03/2018 – Rent-A-Center Announces Layoffs, Says Board Reviewing ‘alternatives’ — MarketWatch; 25/05/2018 – Rent-A-Center Shareholder Engaged Capital Enters Letter Agreement With Company; 07/03/2018 – Rent-A-Center to Reduce Headcount by About 250 Positions; 15/05/2018 – Signia Capital Management Buys 1.5% Position in Rent-A-Center; 07/03/2018 – Rent-A-Center to Shed Jobs in Cost-Cutting Push; 25/05/2018 – ENGAGED CAPITAL SAYS IT SENT LETTER TO RENT-A-CENTER

Btim Corp decreased its stake in Kansas City Southern (KSU) by 7.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Btim Corp sold 3,905 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% . The institutional investor held 51,720 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.00M, down from 55,625 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Btim Corp who had been investing in Kansas City Southern for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $125.8. About 967,245 shares traded or 7.65% up from the average. Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) has risen 6.86% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.86% the S&P500. Some Historical KSU News: 08/03/2018 – Kansas City Southern Received Final Resolution From Panel of Mexican Economic Competition Commission; 06/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: BNSF RAILWAY COMPANY–TERMINAL TRACKAGE RIGHTS–KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN RAILWAY COMPANY AND UNION PACIFIC; 30/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern and CloudMoyo Partner to Modernize Railroad Operating System; 15/03/2018 – KCS’ Mike Upchurch to Address the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Global Industrials Conference; 08/03/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN RECEIVED FINAL RESOLUTION BY COFECE; 08/03/2018 – Kansas City Southern Statement Regarding Mexican Economic Competition Commission Final Resolution on Effective Competition in the Market for lnterconnection Services; 08/03/2018 – Kansas City Southern: Final Resolution Dismisses Preliminary Report Issued by Investigating Authority of COFECE; 02/05/2018 – Kansas City Southern at Roadshow Hosted By Loop Capital Markets; 30/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Kansas City Southern’s Senior Unsecured Nts ‘BBB-‘; 08/03/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN – FINAL RESOLUTION DISMISSES COFECE’S PRELIMINARY REPORT & FINDING OF LACK OF EFFECTIVE COMPETITION FOR INTERCONNECTION SERVICES

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.67, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold RCII shares while 41 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 48.37 million shares or 6.87% more from 45.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eqis Cap Mgmt holds 10,260 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board holds 70,658 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Sterling Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation owns 61,912 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Manufacturers Life Communications The holds 0% or 29,071 shares. Franklin Resources, a California-based fund reported 33,757 shares. Public Sector Pension Inv Board invested in 40,987 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Maverick Capital owns 0.11% invested in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) for 390,130 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio owns 55,670 shares. Salem Inv Counselors owns 3,500 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Glazer Capital Limited Liability Corp has invested 0% of its portfolio in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII). California State Teachers Retirement has invested 0% in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII). Bessemer Gru Incorporated holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) for 125,200 shares. Stone Ridge Asset reported 58,340 shares. Axa invested in 0% or 46,700 shares. State Street holds 0% of its portfolio in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) for 1.40M shares.

More notable recent Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Is Rent-A-Center (RCII) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Discretionary Peers This Year? – Nasdaq” on September 02, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Rent-A-Center (RCII) Up on Q2 Earnings Beat, Raised View – Nasdaq” published on August 09, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Second Straight Monday With a 1% Advance – Nasdaq” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Has Rent-A-Center (RCII) Outpaced Other Consumer Discretionary Stocks This Year? – Nasdaq” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Solid Consumer Confidence Confirms Economic Stability: 5 Picks – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

Analysts await Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.50 earnings per share, up 56.25% or $0.18 from last year’s $0.32 per share. RCII’s profit will be $27.14 million for 12.77 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual earnings per share reported by Rent-A-Center, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.67% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold KSU shares while 157 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 125 raised stakes. 82.53 million shares or 4.09% less from 86.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd invested in 2,780 shares. Amalgamated Bank has 0.04% invested in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). Andra Ap has 0.05% invested in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) for 14,300 shares. Laffer Invests has invested 0% in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). Nippon Life Global Invsts Americas Inc invested 0.42% in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan holds 0.06% or 3,000 shares. Los Angeles Capital Mgmt And Equity Research Inc accumulated 0% or 4,870 shares. Cwm Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0% of its portfolio in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). Bokf Na has 1,727 shares. Rhumbline Advisers reported 184,968 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec owns 0.01% invested in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) for 20,991 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund accumulated 10,696 shares. Moreover, Vident Invest Advisory Limited Liability Company has 0.02% invested in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). American Int Group invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). Leuthold Grp Ltd Llc, Minnesota-based fund reported 46,135 shares.

Btim Corp, which manages about $7.35B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP) by 16,547 shares to 553,070 shares, valued at $60.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE:A) by 5,975 shares in the quarter, for a total of 64,242 shares, and has risen its stake in Eversource Energy.

More notable recent Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Rio Tinto’s Autonomous Trains Can’t Work In North Americaâ€¦Yet – Benzinga” on June 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Is A Dividend Rockstar – Yahoo Finance” published on May 17, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Top Railroad Stocks to Buy – Motley Fool” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Trump’s tariff threat dings KC Southern stock – Kansas City Business Journal” published on May 31, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “KCS’ Patrick Ottensmeyer to Address Morgan Stanley’s 7th Annual Laguna Conference – Business Wire” with publication date: August 29, 2019.