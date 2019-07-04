Signia Capital Management Has Lowered Smart & Final Stores (SFS) Position by $535,148; Share Price Declined; Wade G W & Position In 3M Co (MMM) Was Has Lifted

Signia Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Smart & Final Stores Inc (SFS) by 14.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Signia Capital Management Llc sold 133,787 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.64% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 771,793 shares of the food chains company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.81M, down from 905,580 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Signia Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Smart & Final Stores Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $497.18 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $6.5. About 424,060 shares traded. Smart & Final Stores, Inc. (NYSE:SFS) has risen 35.67% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.24% the S&P500. Some Historical SFS News: 15/03/2018 – SFS Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Cash&Carry Smart Foodservice announces rebranding to Smart Foodservice Warehouse Stores; 14/03/2018 – SMART & FINAL STORES INC SEES FY 2018 NET SALES GROWTH 4.0% – 5.0%; 14/03/2018 – Smart & Final Stores Sees FY18 Adj EBITDA $180M-$190M; 14/03/2018 – Smart & Final Stores 4Q Adj EPS 15c; 02/05/2018 – Smart & Final Stores 1Q Loss/Shr 10c; 25/04/2018 – SFS Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/04/2018 – DJ Smart & Final Stores Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SFS); 14/03/2018 – SMART & FINAL STORES INC SEES FY 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES (NET) $80 MLN – $90 MLN; 24/05/2018 – Smart & Final at Royal Bank of Canada Conference May 30

Wade G W & Inc increased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 2.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wade G W & Inc bought 1,734 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.98% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 68,083 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.15 million, up from 66,349 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wade G W & Inc who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $100.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $174.98. About 947,057 shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 15.38% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 24/04/2018 – 3M CO 1Q ADJ EPS $2.50, EST. $2.50; 30/05/2018 – 3M INDIA LTD TMIN.NS – APPROVES PROPOSAL FOR INVESTMENT IN 3M ELECTRO & COMMUNICATION INDIA FOR AMOUNT NOT EXCEEDING 5.90 BLN RUPEES; 03/04/2018 – Consum Prod Sfty: Scotch Thermal Laminators Recalled by 3M Due to Burn Hazard; 22/03/2018 – SAMHALLSBYGGNADSBOLAGET l NORDEN AB SBBb.ST – BONDS HAVE A FLOATING RATE CORRESPONDING TO STIBOR 3M PLUS 6.25 PERCENT AND ARE DUE IN JUNE 2018; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO – DURING THE QUARTER, CO RECORDED AN EXPENSE OF $217 MILLION, OR $0.36 PER SHARE, RELATED TO THE TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT; 30/05/2018 – 3M INDIA LTD TMIN.NS – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 6.79 BLN RUPEES VS 6.48 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 17/05/2018 – China 3M Shibor Yield at 4.10% by End-2Q18 (Survey); 21/05/2018 – ALJ REGIONAL HOLDINGS INC – REAFFIRMS GUIDANCE RANGE FOR FULL FISCAL YEAR ENDING SEPT 30, 2018 – SEC FILING; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO MMM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $10.53 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/05/2018 – 3M™ Glass Bubbles Enables First-Ever, Ultra Lightweight Sheet Molded Composites with Class A Paintable Surfaces for Automotive Manufacturers

Since January 30, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 10 selling transactions for $17.27 million activity. THULIN INGE G also sold $2.70M worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) shares. Lindekugel Jon T sold $1.19M worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) on Thursday, February 7. 8,153 shares were sold by Vrohidis Ippocratis, worth $1.63 million. Keel Paul A had sold 9,410 shares worth $1.87 million on Friday, February 8. Gangestad Nicholas C also sold $942,450 worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) shares. $176,260 worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) was bought by PAGE GREGORY R on Thursday, May 9.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiemann Invest Ltd Co invested 0.64% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Eagle Ridge Inv Mgmt has invested 1.53% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Altavista Wealth Inc has 2,695 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky invested in 58,823 shares or 0.15% of the stock. The Massachusetts-based Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Lc has invested 2.58% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Hsbc Public Limited Com reported 671,812 shares. 1St Source Bancorp stated it has 38,720 shares or 0.69% of all its holdings. Douglass Winthrop Advisors Ltd Com, New York-based fund reported 30,012 shares. Halbert Hargrove Russell Ltd reported 1,585 shares. Lafleur And Godfrey Ltd Llc owns 8,390 shares. Somerset Limited Liability Company invested 12.27% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). 4,080 were accumulated by Wg Shaheen Associates Dba Whitney. The Arizona-based Arizona State Retirement Systems has invested 0.29% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Zwj Inv Counsel Inc owns 0.22% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 12,682 shares. Kbc Group Nv holds 138,590 shares or 0.24% of its portfolio.

Wade G W & Inc, which manages about $4.63B and $1.06B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 9,605 shares to 17,092 shares, valued at $2.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 8,987 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 76,598 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.67 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.46, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 9 investors sold SFS shares while 21 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 37 raised stakes. 69.99 million shares or 0.36% less from 70.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Invesco Ltd holds 248,900 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Neuberger Berman Gp Limited Liability Corp reported 45,100 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Mackay Shields Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Smart & Final Stores, Inc. (NYSE:SFS). California State Teachers Retirement Systems owns 0% invested in Smart & Final Stores, Inc. (NYSE:SFS) for 35,555 shares. Serv Automobile Association, a Texas-based fund reported 29,952 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa owns 7,341 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Ares Mngmt Limited Liability invested 13.5% of its portfolio in Smart & Final Stores, Inc. (NYSE:SFS). Cove Street Capital Ltd reported 3.06M shares or 1.85% of all its holdings. Coatue Mngmt Ltd Co stated it has 59,099 shares. Legal And General Grp Inc Public Lc invested in 0% or 3,936 shares. Moreover, Panagora Asset Management has 0.01% invested in Smart & Final Stores, Inc. (NYSE:SFS). Gsa Cap Prtn Llp holds 0.01% or 14,694 shares. New York-based Jpmorgan Chase & has invested 0% in Smart & Final Stores, Inc. (NYSE:SFS). Voya Inv Mgmt Ltd Co has invested 0% of its portfolio in Smart & Final Stores, Inc. (NYSE:SFS). Canada Pension Plan Inv Board reported 5,100 shares stake.

