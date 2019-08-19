Signia Capital Management Has Lowered Kirklands (KIRK) Holding by $450,156 as Share Value Declined; Msdc Management LP Has Trimmed United States Stl New (X) Stake as Stock Declined

Signia Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Kirklands Inc (KIRK) by 9.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Signia Capital Management Llc sold 64,308 shares as the company’s stock declined 70.62% . The institutional investor held 619,029 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.35M, down from 683,337 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Signia Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Kirklands Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.00M market cap company. The stock increased 6.19% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $1.2. About 1.02M shares traded or 89.96% up from the average. Kirkland's, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK) has declined 84.80% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 84.80% the S&P500. Some Historical KIRK News: 16/04/2018 – Kirkland’s May Benefit, Industry Sales Post 13th Straight Gain; 31/05/2018 – Kirkland’s 1Q Adj EPS 0c; 05/04/2018 – KIRKLAND’S REPORTS CEO TRANSITION; 16/03/2018 – KIRKLAND’S INC – CAPITAL EXPENDITURES IN FISCAL 2018 ARE ESTIMATED TO RANGE BETWEEN $26 MLN AND $29 MLN; 05/04/2018 – KIRKLAND’S INC KIRK.O SAYS CEO AND PRESIDENT W. MICHAEL MADDEN RESIGNED; 13/04/2018 – M&A Litigator Sandra Goldstein Leaves Cravath for Kirkland & Ellis; 05/04/2018 – West Kirkland Reports New Target Outlined with Surface Gold Values Near Hasbrouck Project, Tonopah, Nevada; 16/03/2018 – Kirkland’s Sees FY18 EPS 50c-EPS 60c; 16/03/2018 – Kirkland’s 4th-Quarter Same-Store Sales Rose 2%; 17/04/2018 – Kirkland’s And Trisha Yearwood Launch Exclusive Collection

Analysts await Kirkland's, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $-0.71 EPS, down 77.50% or $0.31 from last year’s $-0.4 per share. After $-0.53 actual EPS reported by Kirkland's, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.96% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 14 investors sold KIRK shares while 30 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 29 raised stakes. 13.27 million shares or 2.12% less from 13.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guggenheim Cap Ltd Llc has 13,116 shares. 186,005 are owned by Northern Corporation. Goldman Sachs Gp Inc owns 43,170 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Geode Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Co has invested 0% of its portfolio in Kirkland's, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK). Shell Asset has 68,939 shares. Legal And General Group Inc Public Ltd owns 34,484 shares. Gsa Cap Prns Limited Liability Partnership reported 28,178 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys reported 0% of its portfolio in Kirkland's, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK). First Advsrs LP holds 0% or 27,085 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Usa) holds 15,723 shares. Pnc Finance Inc reported 610 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Management Llc invested 0% of its portfolio in Kirkland's, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK). Panagora Asset owns 141,706 shares for 0% of their portfolio. State Street Corp owns 392,782 shares. Perritt Mngmt reported 151,600 shares.

Since June 10, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $340,218 activity. On Monday, June 10 Woodward Steven C bought $101,218 worth of Kirkland's, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK) or 42,918 shares.