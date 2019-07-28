Signia Capital Management Has Lowered Its Sterling Construction Co (STRL) Position by $309,288; Market Value Declined; Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) Share Value Declined While Cantillon Capital Management Has Decreased Its Holding by $1.71 Million

Signia Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Sterling Construction Co Inc (STRL) by 7.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Signia Capital Management Llc sold 25,774 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.20% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 303,825 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.80M, down from 329,599 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Signia Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Sterling Construction Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $334.17 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.85% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $12.65. About 79,381 shares traded. Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) has declined 4.18% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.61% the S&P500. Some Historical STRL News: 05/03/2018 Sterling Construction 4Q EPS 11c; 07/05/2018 – STERLING CONSTRUCTION CO – HEAVY CIVIL CONSTRUCTION COMBINED BACKLOG AT MARCH 31, 2018 WAS $1.04 BLN, AN INCREASE FROM $995 MLN AT DEC 31, 2017; 02/05/2018 – Hennessy Advisors Inc. Exits Position in Sterling Construction; 09/05/2018 – Tygh Capital Buys New 1.3% Position in Sterling Construction; 05/03/2018 – STERLING CONSTRUCTION COMPANY – COMBINED BACKLOG AT DEC. 31 WAS $994.5 MLN VS $1.04 BLN LAST YEAR; 17/04/2018 – Sterling Construction Co, Inc. Awarded $60M Boerne, TX Project; 05/03/2018 – Sterling Construction Sees FY18 Rev $1B-$1.035B; 05/03/2018 – STERLING CONSTRUCTION COMPANY – 2018 NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO STERLING COMMON STOCKHOLDERS GUIDANCE IMPLIES YEAR-OVER-YEAR EPS GROWTH OF OVER 100%; 05/03/2018 – STERLING CONSTRUCTION COMPANY INC STRL.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $1.0 BLN TO $1.035 BLN; 27/03/2018 – Sterling Construction Co, Inc. Awarded $30 M Colorado Springs Utilities Water Treatment Facility Project

Cantillon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) by 0.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cantillon Capital Management Llc sold 6,851 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.01% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.04M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $260.65M, down from 1.05 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cantillon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $254.39. About 658,058 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has declined 0.78% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.21% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold BDX shares while 354 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 349 raised stakes. 227.64 million shares or 0.62% more from 226.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 2,058 are held by Greenleaf Trust. Ghp Investment Incorporated accumulated 3,710 shares. Royal London Asset Mgmt accumulated 0% or 103,067 shares. Modera Wealth Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 1,210 shares. Grandfield & Dodd Lc has 0.1% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 3,746 shares. Miller Investment Mngmt Limited Partnership accumulated 0.62% or 9,502 shares. Woodmont Invest Counsel Ltd Co reported 0.18% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Dsm Cap Partners Limited Co accumulated 2.62% or 711,902 shares. Generation Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability Partnership owns 368,519 shares for 0.67% of their portfolio. Pettyjohn Wood & White owns 2,820 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt owns 924,632 shares for 0.33% of their portfolio. Wagner Bowman Corporation holds 2,170 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Taurus Asset Limited Liability Corp owns 44,856 shares. Blume Cap, a California-based fund reported 500 shares. North Star Inv Mgmt Corp, Illinois-based fund reported 177 shares.

Analysts await Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $3.08 EPS, up 5.84% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.91 per share. BDX’s profit will be $830.77 million for 20.65 P/E if the $3.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual EPS reported by Becton, Dickinson and Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 18.92% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.53 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.6 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 10 investors sold STRL shares while 37 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 20.44 million shares or 4.72% more from 19.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kennedy Capital Mngmt holds 299,610 shares. Numerixs Inv Technology Incorporated stated it has 5,200 shares. Bancorporation Of America Corp De holds 0% of its portfolio in Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) for 11,660 shares. Marshall Wace Llp, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 81,373 shares. Us-based Ancora Advsr Lc has invested 0.03% in Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL). Blackrock Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL). 177,874 were reported by Essex Investment Mgmt Com Llc. Moreover, First Advsrs Lp has 0% invested in Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) for 96,001 shares. Rhumbline Advisers owns 37,257 shares. Canada Pension Plan Board invested in 800 shares or 0% of the stock. 46,800 were accumulated by Strs Ohio. Willis Invest Counsel invested in 1.27% or 230,900 shares. Mirae Asset Glob Investments Limited reported 26,987 shares. Bowling Portfolio Management Llc has invested 0.17% in Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL). California State Teachers Retirement Sys reported 0% of its portfolio in Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL).

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $119,400 activity.