Signia Capital Management Has Lifted Landec (LNDC) Stake by $658,680; Waters Parkerson & Company Has Upped Its Holding in 3M Co Com (MMM) by $3.89 Million as Share Price Declined

Signia Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Landec Corp (LNDC) by 26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Signia Capital Management Llc bought 54,890 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.96% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 266,033 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.27M, up from 211,143 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Signia Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Landec Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $298.83M market cap company. The stock increased 2.50% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $10.24. About 87,858 shares traded. Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC) has declined 23.65% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.08% the S&P500. Some Historical LNDC News: 03/04/2018 – LANDEC 3Q REV. $149.3M, EST. $146.0M (2 EST.); 03/04/2018 – LANDEC CORP LNDC.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE UP 10 TO 11 PCT; 03/04/2018 – LANDEC CORP – SEES 2018 CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS OF $28 MLN TO $32 MLN, CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $30 MLN TO $34 MLN; 03/04/2018 – LANDEC CORP – 2018 EPS OUTLOOK EXCLUDES FAVORABLE $0.49 EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM ONE-TIME TAX BENEFIT IN FISCAL 2018; 24/05/2018 – Landec Corporation to Nominate Two New Board Directors; 03/04/2018 – LANDEC CORP – QTRLY REVENUES INCREASED 9% TO $149.3 MLN; 03/04/2018 – LANDEC 3Q EPS 58C, EST. 9.0C (2 EST.); 03/04/2018 Landec 3Q EPS 58c; 24/05/2018 – Landec Corp to Nominate Two New Bd Directors; 24/05/2018 – LANDEC: NOMINATIONS FOLLOW TALKS BETWEEN CO. AND WYNNEFIELD

Waters Parkerson & Company increased its stake in 3M Co Com (MMM) by 46.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waters Parkerson & Company bought 18,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.98% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 59,157 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.29 million, up from 40,357 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waters Parkerson & Company who had been investing in 3M Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $98.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.70% or $2.98 during the last trading session, reaching $172. About 1.63M shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 15.38% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 23/04/2018 – China 3M Shibor Yield at 4.40% by End-2Q18 (Survey); 21/03/2018 – China 3M Shibor Yield at 4.73% by End-1Q18 (Survey); 24/04/2018 – 3M CO – QTRLY INDUSTRIAL SALES OF $3.1 BILLION, UP 7.1 PERCENT IN U.S. DOLLARS; 29/03/2018 – Poland 3M Wibor at 1.72% by End-2Q18 vs 1.73% Prior (Survey); 05/03/2018 NIGERIA HAS POTENTIAL TO PUMP 3M B/D: KACHIKWU; 12/04/2018 – 3M to Support United Nations Road Safety Initiative; 05/03/2018 – 3M: Roman Succeeds Thulin as CEO Effective July 1; 24/04/2018 – 3M 1Q EPS 98c; 05/03/2018 – 3M appoints Michael Roman as CEO; Inge Thulin will take new position as executive chairman of the board; 05/03/2018 – CORRECTED: 3M appoints Michael Roman as CEO; Inge Thulin will take new position as executive chairman of the board

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.28, from 1.63 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 7 investors sold LNDC shares while 24 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 27 raised stakes. 25.43 million shares or 0.30% less from 25.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameritas Inv holds 0% in Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC) or 2,282 shares. Indexiq Advisors Limited Liability owns 58,174 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Vanguard Group Inc invested in 0% or 1.59 million shares. Swiss National Bank holds 45,400 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 633 shares. Moreover, Goldman Sachs Group has 0% invested in Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC) for 47,916 shares. Wynnefield Cap holds 15.95% or 2.74 million shares. Geode Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Co invested in 0% or 333,524 shares. North Star Inv Mngmt Corp has 0.21% invested in Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC). California Employees Retirement System reported 0% stake. Penn Mngmt holds 271,531 shares. Moreover, National Invest Wi has 0.38% invested in Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC). Rice Hall James & Associate Lc invested in 120,400 shares. Signia Cap Management Ltd Liability reported 3.96% of its portfolio in Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC). Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership owns 2.36 million shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Landec CEO Establishes Priorities for Increasing Profits – GlobeNewswire” on July 01, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Landec Changes Name of Food Business From Apio to Curation Foods – GlobeNewswire” published on January 11, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Landec (LNDC) Beats Q3 Earnings Estimates – Nasdaq” on April 03, 2019. More interesting news about Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Think About Buying BlackBerry Limited (TSE:BB) Now? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 25, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Landec Brings on New Senior Vice President of Operations Hire to Further Propel Curation Foods Business – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: June 13, 2019.

Since January 8, 2019, it had 9 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.51 million activity. $224,800 worth of Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC) was bought by GOLDBY STEVEN D. OBUS NELSON bought 20,000 shares worth $247,600. Another trade for 25,000 shares valued at $281,250 was bought by SKINNER GREGORY S. Powell Andrew Kenneth William had bought 525 shares worth $6,101 on Friday, January 11. 4,500 Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC) shares with value of $51,030 were bought by Carosella Deborah D.

Signia Capital Management Llc, which manages about $564.37M and $82.57 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc by 97,890 shares to 666,804 shares, valued at $3.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kirklands Inc (NASDAQ:KIRK) by 64,308 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 619,029 shares, and cut its stake in Rent A Ctr Inc New (NASDAQ:RCII).

More notable recent 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) news were published by: Etftrends.com which released: “Big Blue Could Join NOBL Dividend ETF Next Year – ETF Trends” on July 05, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “7 Stocks Not Enjoying the Bull Market and Holding Down the Dow in 2019 – 24/7 Wall St.” published on June 14, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “2 Dividend Stocks to Buy That Are Better Than 3M Stock – Investorplace.com” on June 07, 2019. More interesting news about 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “How Chinese Culture Could Affect the Future of 3M Stock – Investorplace.com” published on June 24, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “5 Dow Stocks Not Allowing the DJIA a Proper Rally – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: June 21, 2019.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 10 selling transactions for $17.27 million activity. The insider PAGE GREGORY R bought $176,260. $2.66 million worth of stock was sold by THULIN INGE G on Thursday, January 31. $1.19M worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) was sold by Lindekugel Jon T on Thursday, February 7. Shares for $841,392 were sold by Bushman Julie L. Keel Paul A sold $1.87M worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) on Friday, February 8. Vale Michael G. had sold 8,906 shares worth $1.77M on Thursday, February 7.

Waters Parkerson & Company, which manages about $1.24 billion and $1.19B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scntfc (NYSE:TMO) by 1,481 shares to 197,586 shares, valued at $54.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Coca Cola Co Com (NYSE:KO) by 11,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 282,026 shares, and cut its stake in Philip Morris Intl (NYSE:PM).