Signia Capital Management Has Lifted Landec (LNDC) Position by $658,680; Share Price Rose; Penn Capital Management Co Continues to Hold Position in Gulfport Energy (GPOR)

Penn Capital Management Co Inc increased its stake in Gulfport Energy Corp (GPOR) by 133.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penn Capital Management Co Inc bought 73,704 shares as the company’s stock declined 41.85% . The hedge fund held 128,954 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.03M, up from 55,250 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penn Capital Management Co Inc who had been investing in Gulfport Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $423.99M market cap company. The stock increased 9.47% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $2.66. About 3.24M shares traded. Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) has declined 66.19% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.19% the S&P500. Some Historical GPOR News: 15/05/2018 – Encompass Capital Advisors LLC Exits Gulfport Energy; 08/05/2018 – Gulfport Energy 1Q Rev $325.4M; 26/04/2018 – GULFPORT ENERGY – NO IMPACT TO GULFPORT’S MIDSTREAM GATHERING & PROCESSING EXPENSE EXPECTED DUE TO TRANSACTION WITH EQT MIDSTREAM PARTNERS; 13/03/2018 Gulfport Energy Corp. – Confirmed, undisclosed SEC investigation – Added to Watch List. (published 30-Jan) $GPOR; 08/05/2018 – Gulfport Energy 1Q EPS 50c; 26/04/2018 – GULFPORT ENERGY – UPON COMPLETION OF DEAL, CO ANTICIPATES CAPITAL OBLIGATIONS ASSOCIATED WITH STRIKE FORCE MIDSTREAM DURING 2018 TO BE ELIMINATED; 08/05/2018 – GULFPORT AUTHORIZES UP TO ADDITIONAL $100M OF BUYBACKS IN 2018; 19/04/2018 – Gulfport Energy Corporation Provides First Quarter 2018 Production and Pricing and Schedules First Quarter 2018 Financial and O; 26/03/2018 – Gulfport Energy Corp Provides SCOOP Well Results; 08/05/2018 – GULFPORT ENERGY CORP – LENDERS HAVE PROPOSED AN INCREASE TO GULFPORT’S BORROWING BASE TO $1.4 BLN FROM $1.2 BLN

Signia Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Landec Corp (LNDC) by 26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Signia Capital Management Llc bought 54,890 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.70% . The institutional investor held 266,033 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.27M, up from 211,143 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Signia Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Landec Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $323.36 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $11.15. About 33,968 shares traded. Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC) has declined 20.50% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.50% the S&P500. Some Historical LNDC News: 24/05/2018 – Landec Corporation to Nominate Two New Board Directors; 25/05/2018 – LANDEC CORP SAYS ON MAY 22, CO ENTERED LETTER AGREEMENT WITH WYNNEFIELD CAPITAL INC AND NELSON OBUS – SEC FILING; 03/04/2018 – LANDEC CORP – SEES EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS FOR ALL OF FISCAL 2018 OF $0.40 TO $0.42; 03/04/2018 – LANDEC 3Q REV. $149.3M, EST. $146.0M (2 EST.); 19/04/2018 – DJ Landec Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LNDC); 03/04/2018 – LANDEC SEES YR REV. CONT OPS UP 10%-12%; 03/04/2018 Landec 3Q EPS 58c; 25/05/2018 – LANDEC – WYNNEFIELD AGREED TO CERTAIN STANDSTILL RESTRICTIONS THAT EXPIRE UPON EARLIER OF TERMINATION DATE OF LETTER AGREEMENT, OTHER CONDITIONS; 24/05/2018 – LANDEC: NELSON OBUS AND ANDREW POWELL TO BE NOMINATED TO BOARD; 03/04/2018 – LANDEC CORP – QTRLY REVENUES INCREASED 9% TO $149.3 MLN

More notable recent Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Energy Sector Update for 08/12/2019: GPOR,HK,KLXE,TDW – Nasdaq” on August 12, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “65 Biggest Movers From Friday – Benzinga” published on September 03, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why Is Gulfport Energy (GPOR) Down 31.2% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” on August 31, 2019. More interesting news about Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “GPOR Crosses Critical Technical Indicator – Nasdaq” published on April 18, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Bullish EIA Data Unable to Stop Natural Gas Price Slump – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 26 investors sold GPOR shares while 76 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 156.57 million shares or 3.37% less from 162.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0% invested in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) for 8,103 shares. Sector Pension Invest Board reported 135,600 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 165,451 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Deutsche Bankshares Ag accumulated 234,247 shares or 0% of the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Invest Mgmt Limited has invested 0% in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR). State Common Retirement Fund invested in 226,414 shares. Panagora Asset Inc accumulated 0% or 134,848 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt Com invested 0% in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR). Nuveen Asset Management Ltd Co has 0.06% invested in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR). Ironwood Invest Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 19,032 shares. has invested 0% of its portfolio in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR). California State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 0% of its portfolio in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) for 267,525 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur The accumulated 114,580 shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt Inc reported 34,081 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.01% in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR).

Penn Capital Management Co Inc, which manages about $7.64B and $1.03B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IWM) by 17,206 shares to 2,503 shares, valued at $383,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VXF) by 4,913 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,095 shares, and cut its stake in Wsfs Finl Corp (NASDAQ:WSFS).

Since March 5, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $169,600 activity. Craine Patrick K. bought $36,300 worth of stock or 15,000 shares. Wood David M. bought $80,600 worth of Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) on Tuesday, March 5.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.28, from 1.63 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 7 investors sold LNDC shares while 24 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 27 raised stakes. 25.43 million shares or 0.30% less from 25.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blackrock has invested 0% in Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC). Swiss Retail Bank owns 45,400 shares. Alliancebernstein LP owns 20,185 shares. Geode Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 333,524 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al owns 19,500 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% or 633 shares. Royal Bancshares Of Canada holds 0% or 298,473 shares. Tompkins Fin holds 0% or 300 shares. Amer Gru has invested 0% in Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC). Ancora Advisors Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC). Parametric Associate Ltd Liability Co holds 0% in Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC) or 19,505 shares. Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 17,642 shares or 0% of the stock. Wells Fargo Mn, California-based fund reported 274,219 shares. Moody Bancorp Trust Division owns 291 shares. Charles Schwab Invest has invested 0% in Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC).

More notable recent Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Volatility 101: Should Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) Shares Have Dropped 19%? – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Tuesday 8/6 Insider Buying Report: F, LNDC – Nasdaq” published on August 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “DA Davidson Out Bullish On Landec: ‘We Can Justify A Constructive Stance’ – Yahoo Finance” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Landec (LNDC) Appoints Katrina Houde to Board – StreetInsider.com” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Landec Corporation Acquires Yucatan Foods Nasdaq:LNDC – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: December 03, 2018.