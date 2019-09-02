Signia Capital Management Has Lifted Holding in Zagg (ZAGG) by $1.69 Million; Financial Advantage Has Cut Its Stake in Wal (WMT) as Market Value Rose

Financial Advantage Inc decreased its stake in Wal (WMT) by 16.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Advantage Inc sold 13,521 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The institutional investor held 66,637 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.50 million, down from 80,158 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Advantage Inc who had been investing in Wal for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $321.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $114.26. About 5.71 million shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 12/04/2018 – JAPAN’S SOFTBANK GROUP 9984.T UNLIKELY TO SELL FLIPKART SHARES TO WALMART; 14/03/2018 – Walmart ramps up Amazon battle with online grocery push; 09/05/2018 – FOX 5 Atlanta: #BREAKING: (AP) Softbank chief exec Masayoshi Son confirms deal to sell stake in India’s Flipkart to Walmart; 09/04/2018 – Apple says all its facilities now powered by clean energy; 26/03/2018 – WALMART: BELSHAM FORMERLY OF TESCO; 30/05/2018 – Walmart Offers Employees College Tuition (Video); 14/05/2018 – Walmart: Flipkart Deal Agreements Include Customary Termination Rights for Walmart, Other Parties if Deals Haven’t Closed by March 9, 2019 –Filing; 30/05/2018 – If its patent filings were any indication, Walmart’s future may include in-store drone assistants and smart shopping carts; 09/05/2018 – Walmart’s Flipkart Investment Includes $2B of New Equity Funding; 07/03/2018 – Amazon Widens War With Walmart for Low-Income Shoppers

Signia Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Zagg Inc (ZAGG) by 103.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Signia Capital Management Llc bought 188,051 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.64% . The institutional investor held 369,542 shares of the other specialty stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.35 million, up from 181,491 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Signia Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Zagg Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $186.41M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.88% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $6.41. About 1.08 million shares traded or 47.88% up from the average. ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG) has declined 54.74% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.74% the S&P500. Some Historical ZAGG News: 07/03/2018 – ZAGG: Chris Ahern to Succeed Randy Hales as CEO; 17/05/2018 – InvisibleShield Partners with CPR Cell Phone Repair to Sell Screen Protection and Provide Screen Protection Warranty Replacemen; 17/05/2018 – lnvisibleShield Partners with CPR Cell Phone Repair to Sell Screen Protection and Provide Screen Protection Warranty Replacement Through More Than 430 Retail Locations in the U.S. and Canada; 07/03/2018 – ZAGG INC – RANDY HALES WILL RETIRE AS ZAGG’S PRESIDENT AND CEO; 07/03/2018 – ZAGG INC ZAGG.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $1.30 TO $1.50; 05/04/2018 – mophie announces charge stream pad+ for universal high-speed wireless charging; 08/05/2018 – ZAGG Sees 2018 EPS $1.30-EPS $1.50; 20/04/2018 – DJ Zagg Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZAGG); 07/03/2018 ZAGG Announces Executive Leadership Transition; 29/03/2018 – Zagg at Cowen & Co. Future of the Consumer Conferencne Apr 3

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 69 investors sold WMT shares while 539 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 448 raised stakes. 824.26 million shares or 2.68% less from 846.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Butensky And Cohen Security Inc invested in 25,217 shares. Hallmark Capital Mngmt has invested 2.1% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Amarillo State Bank stated it has 6,261 shares. Mckinley Carter Wealth Serv Inc reported 0.15% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Moreover, Jacobs Levy Equity has 0.01% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Highstreet Asset Mgmt reported 13,216 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Northern Tru Corp holds 17.66M shares. Pennsylvania Tru stated it has 0.73% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Vigilant Mgmt stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Toronto Dominion Commercial Bank holds 1.10 million shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Paragon Management Limited stated it has 4,094 shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. Fincl Advisory Ser invested in 0.17% or 8,954 shares. Capstone Invest Advsr Ltd Liability invested in 16,503 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Riverhead Cap Limited Liability Company accumulated 84,620 shares. Fairfield Bush And Co owns 58,599 shares for 1.9% of their portfolio.

Analysts await Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) to report earnings on November, 21. They expect $1.08 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.08 per share. WMT’s profit will be $3.04B for 26.45 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.27 actual earnings per share reported by Walmart Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.96% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Walmart Q2 2020 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on August 14, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Walmart offers mental health services at new clinic – Seeking Alpha” published on August 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “WMT, CSIQ among premarket gainers – Seeking Alpha” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Walmart take steps on violent video games – Seeking Alpha” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Only 3 Days Left To Cash In On Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 04, 2019.

More notable recent ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stocks To Watch: Macro Headaches For Investors – Seeking Alpha” on August 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Read This Before Judging ZAGG Inc’s (NASDAQ:ZAGG) ROE – Yahoo Finance” published on August 20, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “85 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “ZAGG Offers Multiple Shots On Goal In Front Of 5G Cycle – Seeking Alpha” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Smartphone protective case maker Zagg hires bank to explore options – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 21 investors sold ZAGG shares while 36 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 21.56 million shares or 0.64% more from 21.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt has invested 0% of its portfolio in ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG). Moreover, First Advisors Lp has 0% invested in ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG). Parallax Volatility Advisers LP holds 0% or 4,007 shares. Buckingham Cap Inc accumulated 0.13% or 150,000 shares. The Wisconsin-based Heartland Advsrs has invested 0.1% in ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG). Pacific Ridge Prtn Limited Liability Company accumulated 785,320 shares or 1.91% of the stock. The New York-based Qs Lc has invested 0% in ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG). Parametric Limited Company holds 32,455 shares. Deutsche State Bank Ag owns 249,337 shares. Jpmorgan Chase holds 0% of its portfolio in ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG) for 29,752 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 23,659 shares or 0% of the stock. 634,763 are held by Aqr Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company. Metropolitan Life Ins has invested 0.02% in ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG). Cadence Cap Management Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.17% or 210,046 shares. Bank Of Montreal Can invested in 0% or 11,975 shares.

Signia Capital Management Llc, which manages about $564.37 million and $82.57M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Smart & Final Stores Inc (NYSE:SFS) by 133,787 shares to 771,793 shares, valued at $3.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Rent A Ctr Inc New (NASDAQ:RCII) by 127,674 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 155,241 shares, and cut its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc.