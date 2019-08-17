Signia Capital Management Has Increased Its Regional Mgmt (RM) Stake by $831,456; As Neenah (NP) Share Value Declined, Vanguard Group Upped Holding

Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in Neenah Inc (NP) by 3.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vanguard Group Inc bought 36,970 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.25% . The institutional investor held 1.08M shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $69.71 million, up from 1.05M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vanguard Group Inc who had been investing in Neenah Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.13B market cap company. The stock increased 3.65% or $2.36 during the last trading session, reaching $67.06. About 110,816 shares traded or 30.70% up from the average. Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP) has declined 25.20% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.20% the S&P500. Some Historical NP News: 09/05/2018 – Neenah 1Q Adj EPS $1.04; 07/03/2018 Norges Bank Buys New 1.5% Position in Neenah; 20/04/2018 – DJ Neenah Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NP); 09/05/2018 – NEENAH SAYS 2Q NON-CASH IMPAIRMENT CHARGE MAY BE $30M-$40M; 12/03/2018 – Rep. Glenn Groth: Grothman to Host Job Fair in Neenah on March 23, 2018; 09/05/2018 – NEENAH TO START PROCESS TO SELL BRATTLEBORO PLANT; 01/05/2018 – Neenah Declares Quarterly Dividend and Announces Annual Shareholders Meeting on May 23, 2018; 28/03/2018 – Neenah at Sidoti & Company Spring Investor Conference Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – Neenah Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Neenah Inc. ‘BB’ CCR And ILR; Outlook Positive

Signia Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Regional Mgmt Corp (RM) by 84.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Signia Capital Management Llc bought 34,644 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.03% . The institutional investor held 75,646 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.85 million, up from 41,002 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Signia Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Regional Mgmt Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $310.92M market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $27.08. About 56,214 shares traded or 6.31% up from the average. Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) has declined 25.43% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.43% the S&P500. Some Historical RM News: 01/05/2018 – Republic Bank Hires Regional Vice President for Bucks County Market; 26/04/2018 – Fed Atlanta: Atlanta Fed Names Mishra Vice President and Regional Executive and Fay Assistant Vice President, Corporate; 07/03/2018 – STANDARD CHARTERED REGIONAL CEO MARRS SPEAKS TO BLOOMBERG TV; 27/03/2018 – Delphi Behavioral Health Group Appoints New Regional Executive Director; 16/05/2018 – John Hancock Retirement Plan Services Promotes Preston Carbone Regional Vice President focusing on Southern Wisconsin, Western Illinois, and Eastern Iowa; 21/03/2018 – StandChart: Judy Hsu Named Regional CEO, ASA from June 1; 12/04/2018 – Citybiz: QBE North America Appoints Kevin Brogan Regional Executive – Central Region; 22/05/2018 – WOOLWORTHS HOLDINGS LTD – ROLE OF REGIONAL CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER HAS BEEN DISCONTINUED AND CONSEQUENTLY JOHN DIXON WILL LEAVE GROUP; 29/03/2018 – First Internet Bank Promotes Tom Smith to Regional Vice President; 30/05/2018 – Intelsat Appoints Juan Pablo Cofino Regional Vice President, Latin America and the Caribbean

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.32, from 1.43 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 4 investors sold RM shares while 31 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 29 raised stakes. 10.00 million shares or 0.99% more from 9.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 11,205 are owned by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al. Meeder Asset Management, a Ohio-based fund reported 543 shares. Ajo LP holds 0.02% or 166,924 shares in its portfolio. New York-based Qs Invsts Ltd Co has invested 0% in Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM). The North Carolina-based Savings Bank Of America Corp De has invested 0% in Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM). National Bank & Trust Of New York Mellon holds 84,162 shares. Tieton Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Com stated it has 231,026 shares. Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag invested in 0% or 34,702 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt invested in 143,453 shares or 0% of the stock. Basswood Cap Management Llc holds 2.42% or 1.53 million shares in its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase & has 8,001 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Sei, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 1,038 shares. D E Shaw & stated it has 0% in Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM). Brandywine Global Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp has 5,927 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Northern Tru Corp holds 0% or 107,569 shares in its portfolio.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $2.65 million activity. Beck Robert William also bought $129,950 worth of Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) on Monday, August 5. Another trade for 29,220 shares valued at $792,739 was made by BASSWOOD PARTNERS – L.L.C. on Thursday, August 8.

Signia Capital Management Llc, which manages about $564.37 million and $82.57M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Rent A Ctr Inc New (NASDAQ:RCII) by 127,674 shares to 155,241 shares, valued at $3.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Smart & Final Stores Inc (NYSE:SFS) by 133,787 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 771,793 shares, and cut its stake in North Amern Constr Group Ltd.

Vanguard Group Inc, which manages about $2549.07B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Belden Inc (NYSE:BDC) by 41,415 shares to 3.76M shares, valued at $202.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Surgery Partners Inc by 68,921 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.55 million shares, and cut its stake in Intelsat S A (NYSE:I).