Signia Capital Management Has Cut Kirklands (KIRK) Position by $450,156 as Stock Value Declined; As Valmont Industries (VMI) Market Value Rose, Holder Qv Investors Upped Holding

Signia Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Kirklands Inc (KIRK) by 9.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Signia Capital Management Llc sold 64,308 shares as the company’s stock declined 70.62% . The institutional investor held 619,029 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.35M, down from 683,337 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Signia Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Kirklands Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.08 million market cap company. The stock increased 3.66% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $1.7. About 255,662 shares traded. Kirkland's, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK) has declined 84.80% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 84.80% the S&P500. Some Historical KIRK News: 16/03/2018 – Kirkland’s 4th-Quarter Same-Store Sales Rose 2%; 05/04/2018 – Kirkland’s Announces CEO Transition; 16/03/2018 – Kirkland’s 4Q EPS 79c; 13/03/2018 The Lawyer [Reg]: Exclusive: Kirkland raids four firms for restructuring push; 22/05/2018 – West Kirkland Reports 43m of 3.40 grams per tonne at surface Near Hasbrouck Project, Tonopah, Nevada; 16/03/2018 – KIRKLAND’S INC – ON A 13-WEEK COMPARISON, QTRLY COMPARABLE STORE SALES INCREASED 2.0% AGAINST A DECLINE OF 4.6% IN PRIOR YEAR; 05/04/2018 – KIRKLAND SAYS MICHAEL MADDEN HAS RESIGNED AS CEO; 16/03/2018 – KIRKLAND’S INC – CAPITAL EXPENDITURES IN FISCAL 2018 ARE ESTIMATED TO RANGE BETWEEN $26 MLN AND $29 MLN; 31/05/2018 – Kirkland’s 1Q Adj EPS 0c; 31/05/2018 – Kirkland’s 1Q Loss/Shr 6c

Qv Investors Inc increased its stake in Valmont Industries (VMI) by 42.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Qv Investors Inc bought 41,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.86% . The institutional investor held 137,779 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.93M, up from 96,579 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Qv Investors Inc who had been investing in Valmont Industries for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.86% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $132.78. About 86,874 shares traded. Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) has risen 0.07% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.07% the S&P500. Some Historical VMI News: 30/04/2018 – Valmont Completes Divestiture of Donhad Pty. Ltd. for AUD80M in Net Proceeds; 18/04/2018 – VALMONT INDUSTRIES INC VMI.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.96 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 05/03/2018 – Valmont Industries Declares Quarterly Dividend of 37.5C; 18/04/2018 – VALMONT INDUSTRIES INC QUARTERLY GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.72; 06/03/2018 – VALMONT REAFFIRMING FY 2018 EPS GUIDANCE; 18/04/2018 – VALMONT 1Q EPS $1.72; 18/04/2018 – VALMONT SAYS IT MAY CONSIDER FURTHER ACTIONS TO CUT COSTS; 15/05/2018 – VALMONT INDUSTRIES FILES DEBT SECURITIES SHELF; 06/03/2018 – Valmont at Analyst Day Hosted By Seaport Today; 30/04/2018 – VALMONT COMPLETES SALE OF DONHAD PTY

Qv Investors Inc, which manages about $701.51 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Varex Imaging Corp by 344,766 shares to 1.40 million shares, valued at $47.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 68,278 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 808,289 shares, and cut its stake in Alleghany Corp (NYSE:Y).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.55, from 0.65 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 9 investors sold VMI shares while 72 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 17.24 million shares or 6.16% less from 18.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Engineers Gate Manager LP has 4,800 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Dimensional Fund Lp reported 598,273 shares. First Mercantile Trust holds 0.04% or 1,350 shares in its portfolio. Gabelli Funds Ltd Co invested in 0.02% or 30,000 shares. Neuberger Berman Lc has invested 0.18% in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System holds 0.01% or 20,101 shares in its portfolio. Verition Fund Management Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI). Gotham Asset Limited Liability Company, a New York-based fund reported 5,736 shares. King Luther Mngmt owns 0.5% invested in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) for 504,582 shares. Blair William Il reported 0% of its portfolio in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI). Swiss Fincl Bank holds 40,300 shares. Cwm Limited Liability Corp accumulated 0% or 27 shares. Moreover, Kennedy Capital Mgmt has 0.17% invested in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI). Moreover, F&V Mgmt Limited Com has 1.23% invested in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) for 16,565 shares. Cetera Advisor Network Llc has 0.01% invested in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) for 2,926 shares.

More notable recent Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Valmont Industries, Inc. (VMI) CEO Steve Kaniewski on Q1 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on April 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Valmont Industries, Inc. 2019 Q1 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on April 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Valmont Industries, Inc. (VMI) – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For July 23, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Valmont Industries, Inc. (VMI) CEO Steve Kaniewski on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 14 investors sold KIRK shares while 30 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 29 raised stakes. 13.27 million shares or 2.12% less from 13.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 16,400 shares or 0% of the stock. Laurion Capital Limited Partnership stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Kirkland's, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK). Panagora Asset Mgmt Inc holds 141,706 shares. Adams Asset Advsr Ltd Co holds 0.11% or 112,376 shares. Parametric Portfolio Lc invested in 0% or 98,370 shares. Pnc Financial Grp has 0% invested in Kirkland's, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK). Arizona State Retirement System owns 22,920 shares. Citigroup Inc reported 8,856 shares stake. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund holds 5,754 shares. First Tru Limited Partnership owns 27,085 shares. Riverhead Cap Mngmt Limited has 0% invested in Kirkland's, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK). Acadian Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 0% in Kirkland's, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK). Renaissance Tech Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Kirkland's, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK). American Gru has invested 0% in Kirkland's, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK). California Public Employees Retirement Systems invested in 83,212 shares or 0% of the stock.

Since June 10, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $340,218 activity. 100,000 shares were bought by PLEAS CHARLES III, worth $239,000.

More notable recent Kirkland's, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Kirkland’s (KIRK) Reports Q1 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” on June 06, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Gulf Island Announces Project Award – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Kirkland’s Q1 Earnings Preview – Benzinga” on June 05, 2019. More interesting news about Kirkland's, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Is Kirkland’s (KIRK) Down 37.5% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” published on April 14, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Kirkland’s (KIRK) Grapples with Weak Traffic & Rising Costs – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 09, 2019.