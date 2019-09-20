Signia Capital Management Has Cut Its Position in Zagg (ZAGG) as Share Price Declined; Prescott Group Capital Management Decreased Stake in Net 1 Ueps Technologies (UEPS) as Stock Value Rose

Signia Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Zagg Inc (ZAGG) by 22.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Signia Capital Management Llc sold 84,580 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.64% . The institutional investor held 284,962 shares of the other specialty stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.98 million, down from 369,542 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Signia Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Zagg Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $175.55 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $6.13. About 380,622 shares traded. ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG) has declined 54.74% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.74% the S&P500. Some Historical ZAGG News: 17/05/2018 – Zagg Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – IFROGZ Expands Wireless Audio Family by Introducing the Cocoon Earbud Charging Case; 07/03/2018 – ZAGG INC – RANDY HALES WILL RETIRE AS ZAGG’S PRESIDENT AND CEO; 07/03/2018 – ZAGG INC ZAGG.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $1.30 TO $1.50; 12/04/2018 – ZAGG INC – REVOLVING LOAN MATURES ON APRIL 11, 2023, SUBJECT TO EARLY TERMINATION IN THE EVENT OF DEFAULT; 07/03/2018 – ZAGG INC ZAGG.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $550 MLN TO $570 MLN; 08/05/2018 – ZAGG INC – COMPANY REITERATES 2018 OUTLOOK; 08/05/2018 – ZAGG Sees 2018 EPS $1.30-EPS $1.50; 17/05/2018 – lnvisibleShield Partners with CPR Cell Phone Repair to Sell Screen Protection and Provide Screen Protection Warranty Replacement Through More Than 430 Retail Locations in the U.S. and Canada; 17/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – INVISIBLESHIELD PARTNERS WITH CPR CELL PHONE REPAIR TO SELL SCREEN PROTECTION AND PROVIDE SCREEN PROTECTION WARRANTY REPLACEMENT THROUGH MORE THAN 430 RETAIL LOCATIONS IN THE U.S. AND…

Prescott Group Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Net 1 Ueps Technologies Inc (UEPS) by 1.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prescott Group Capital Management Llc sold 76,936 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.08% . The hedge fund held 4.47 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.88M, down from 4.55 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Net 1 Ueps Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $203.97M market cap company. The stock increased 2.87% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $3.59. About 107,956 shares traded. Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UEPS) has declined 55.83% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.83% the S&P500. Some Historical UEPS News: 07/03/2018 FOREIGNERS BOUGHT NET 1,264.8BLN YEN OF JAPANESE BONDS IN WEEK; 10/05/2018 – Net 1 Sees Fiscal-Year 2018 EPS at Least $1.61; 23/03/2018 – South African Constitutional Court pronounces judgment on payment of social welfare grants after April 1, 2018; 10/05/2018 – Net 1 Sees Fiscal-Year 2018 Adjusted EPS at Least $1.61; 24/05/2018 – Net1 to Participate at Baird’s Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference; 10/05/2018 – Net 1 3Q Net $3M; 14/03/2018 – JAPANESE BOUGHT NET 1,090.0BLN YEN OF OVERSEAS BONDS IN WEEK; 23/03/2018 – SOUTH AFRICA COURT ORDERS NET 1 UNIT TO REPAY ZAR316M TO GOVT; 23/03/2018 – NET 1 UEPS TECHNOLOGIES – COURT ALSO ORDERED CPS ORDERED TO REFUND SAID AMOUNT OF ZAR 317 MLN TO SASSA WITH INTEREST FROM JUNE 2014 TO DATE OF PAYMENT; 23/03/2018 – NET 1 TO IMMEDIATELY SEEK LEAVE TO APPEAL

Analysts await ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.42 EPS, down 17.65% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.51 per share. ZAGG’s profit will be $12.03M for 3.65 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.09 actual EPS reported by ZAGG Inc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -566.67% EPS growth.

