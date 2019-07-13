Signia Capital Management Has Cut By $535,148 Its Smart & Final Stores (SFS) Stake; AINSWORTH GAME TECHNOLOGY LTD SHS AUSTR (AINSF) Shorts Lowered By 70.96%

AINSWORTH GAME TECHNOLOGY LTD SHS AUSTR (OTCMKTS:AINSF) had a decrease of 70.96% in short interest. AINSF’s SI was 18,700 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 70.96% from 64,400 shares previously. With 6,200 avg volume, 3 days are for AINSWORTH GAME TECHNOLOGY LTD SHS AUSTR (OTCMKTS:AINSF)’s short sellers to cover AINSF’s short positions. It closed at $0.4971 lastly. It is up 0.00% since July 13, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Signia Capital Management Llc decreased Smart & Final Stores Inc (SFS) stake by 14.77% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Signia Capital Management Llc analyzed 133,787 shares as Smart & Final Stores Inc (SFS)'s stock declined 1.64%. The Signia Capital Management Llc holds 771,793 shares with $3.81M value, down from 905,580 last quarter. Smart & Final Stores Inc now has $497.18 million valuation. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $6.5. About 424,060 shares traded. Smart & Final Stores, Inc. (NYSE:SFS) has risen 35.67% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.24% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.67 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.46, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 9 investors sold SFS shares while 21 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 37 raised stakes. 69.99 million shares or 0.36% less from 70.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Acadian Asset Mgmt Lc holds 241,596 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Renaissance Techs Ltd Liability has 0% invested in Smart & Final Stores, Inc. (NYSE:SFS) for 116,300 shares. Mackay Shields Lc invested 0% of its portfolio in Smart & Final Stores, Inc. (NYSE:SFS). Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt stated it has 0.01% in Smart & Final Stores, Inc. (NYSE:SFS). Blackrock stated it has 2.11M shares. Prudential Finance Incorporated reported 145,927 shares stake. Northern Trust Corp, Illinois-based fund reported 299,114 shares. Charles Schwab Inc invested in 0% or 146,684 shares. Globeflex Cap Limited Partnership invested in 85,290 shares. Natl Bank Of America De stated it has 0% in Smart & Final Stores, Inc. (NYSE:SFS). The New York-based Tiaa Cref Llc has invested 0% in Smart & Final Stores, Inc. (NYSE:SFS). Goldman Sachs holds 0% or 229,564 shares. Signia Management Ltd Com stated it has 4.62% in Smart & Final Stores, Inc. (NYSE:SFS). Ubs Asset Management Americas reported 15,400 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bankshares Of Montreal Can owns 0% invested in Smart & Final Stores, Inc. (NYSE:SFS) for 384,759 shares.

Ainsworth Game Technology Limited designs, develops, produces, leases, sells, and services gaming machines, and other related equipment and services. The company has market cap of $160.52 million. The firm offers gaming products, entertaining standalone progressives, and linked games. It has a 7.31 P/E ratio. It also operates in the online gaming markets, including social gaming and licensed ?Real Money' gambling markets.