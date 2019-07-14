Signia Capital Management Has Boosted Zagg (ZAGG) Position By $1.69 Million; U S Global Investors Has Cut Its Southwest Airls Co (LUV) Position

U S Global Investors Inc decreased Southwest Airls Co (LUV) stake by 22.77% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. U S Global Investors Inc sold 48,488 shares as Southwest Airls Co (LUV)’s stock declined 10.33%. The U S Global Investors Inc holds 164,465 shares with $8.54M value, down from 212,953 last quarter. Southwest Airls Co now has $28.52B valuation. The stock increased 1.29% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $52.51. About 2.64M shares traded. Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) has declined 0.36% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.79% the S&P500. Some Historical LUV News: 11/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIR, AIRCRAFT MECHANICS REACH 5-YR LABOR PACT; 21/05/2018 – Southwest’s $49 Fares Signal Summer Bargains Despite Pricier Oil; 16/05/2018 – LUV CEO: CANADA FLIGHTS MAY MOVE UP PRIORITY LIST POST HAWAII; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES – ACCELERATED INSPECTIONS ARE BEING PERFORMED OUT OF AN ABUNDANCE OF CAUTION AND ARE EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED OVER THE NEXT 30 DAYS; 03/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST CEO GARY KELLY COMMENTS IN INTERVIEW; 16/05/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO – INCREASED COMPANY’S QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 28 PERCENT; 17/04/2018 – FOX 29: #BREAKING: #SouthwestAirlines plane with reported engine flame out lands safely at #PHL; 10/05/2018 – Southwest Airlines Maintains its Leadership Position as Most Social Airline Brand; 20/04/2018 – FAA RULE COVERS CHECKS ON ENGINE FAN BLADES AFTER LUV ACCIDENT; 17/04/2018 – Midair Engine Explosion Kills One on Southwest Airlines Plane

Signia Capital Management Llc increased Zagg Inc (ZAGG) stake by 103.61% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Signia Capital Management Llc acquired 188,051 shares as Zagg Inc (ZAGG)’s stock declined 45.40%. The Signia Capital Management Llc holds 369,542 shares with $3.35M value, up from 181,491 last quarter. Zagg Inc now has $208.41 million valuation. The stock increased 0.99% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $7.17. About 367,796 shares traded. ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG) has declined 57.32% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 61.75% the S&P500. Some Historical ZAGG News: 08/05/2018 – ZAGG 1Q Net $7.03M; 15/05/2018 – IFROGZ Expands Wireless Audio Family by Introducing the Cocoon Earbud Charging Case; 07/03/2018 – ZAGG INC ZAGG.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $550 MLN TO $570 MLN; 12/04/2018 – ZAGG INC – REVOLVING LOAN MATURES ON APRIL 11, 2023, SUBJECT TO EARLY TERMINATION IN THE EVENT OF DEFAULT; 07/03/2018 – ZAGG INC – FOR FULL YEAR 2018, COMPANY EXPECTS GROSS PROFIT MARGIN AS A PERCENTAGE OF NET SALES IN LOW TO MID 30’S RANGE; 29/03/2018 – ZAGG Announces Participation in the Cowen and Company 4th Annual Future of the Consumer Conference; 29/03/2018 – Zagg at Cowen & Co. Future of the Consumer Conferencne Apr 3; 17/05/2018 – InvisibleShield Partners with CPR Cell Phone Repair to Sell Screen Protection and Provide Screen Protection Warranty Replacemen; 07/03/2018 – ZAGG INC – RANDY HALES WILL RETIRE AS ZAGG’S PRESIDENT AND CEO; 07/03/2018 ZAGG Announces Executive Leadership Transition

U S Global Investors Inc increased Bhp Group Ltd (NYSE:BHP) stake by 14,400 shares to 15,000 valued at $820,000 in 2019Q1. It also upped American Airls Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) stake by 266,256 shares and now owns 585,558 shares. Adr was raised too.

Among 6 analysts covering Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Southwest Airlines had 15 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, March 20 the stock rating was maintained by Imperial Capital with “Hold”. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Monday, May 20. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Credit Suisse given on Thursday, March 28. As per Wednesday, February 20, the company rating was downgraded by Goldman Sachs. The stock of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 25 by Deutsche Bank. The firm earned “Sell” rating on Wednesday, March 20 by Goldman Sachs. As per Thursday, February 21, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Friday, April 26.

Analysts await Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.37 EPS, up 8.73% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.26 per share. LUV’s profit will be $743.99 million for 9.58 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual EPS reported by Southwest Airlines Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 95.71% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 55 investors sold LUV shares while 213 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 432.15 million shares or 1.46% more from 425.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 22,696 were reported by Private Advisor Gru Limited Liability Company. Tokio Marine Asset Ltd stated it has 0.1% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Deutsche Bankshares Ag holds 2.07M shares. Amalgamated Natl Bank invested in 74,576 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Invesco reported 2.15 million shares. Mackenzie Finance stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Cetera Advsr Limited Company owns 10,625 shares. Csat Investment Advisory Lp invested in 0.71% or 27,100 shares. Royal London Asset Mgmt Limited reported 0% stake. Etrade Mgmt has 48,141 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Commonwealth Comml Bank Of Australia has invested 0.07% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Bessemer Gru invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Highland Capital Ltd Partnership owns 0.12% invested in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) for 36,500 shares. Strs Ohio has 0.08% invested in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Qs Limited Liability Co holds 0.13% or 228,025 shares in its portfolio.

Among 3 analysts covering Zagg Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Zagg Inc had 4 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, March 13 the stock rating was maintained by DA Davidson with “Buy”. On Wednesday, March 13 the stock rating was maintained by FBR Capital with “Hold”. Ladenburg maintained ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG) rating on Wednesday, March 13. Ladenburg has “Buy” rating and $22 target.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 21 investors sold ZAGG shares while 36 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 21.56 million shares or 0.64% more from 21.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vanguard Group Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG) for 1.61M shares. Morgan Dempsey Mngmt Limited Liability invested in 22,000 shares. Retail Bank Of New York Mellon stated it has 290,481 shares. Us Retail Bank De holds 13,219 shares. One Trading Lp holds 0% of its portfolio in ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG) for 312 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Lc owns 243,000 shares. Da Davidson And reported 14,225 shares. Wedge Capital Management L Lp Nc has invested 0% in ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG). Schroder Mgmt Gp, a Maine-based fund reported 279,326 shares. Teton Advsrs invested 0.08% of its portfolio in ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has invested 0% in ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG). Moreover, Sei Invests has 0% invested in ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG). State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0% in ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG). Alps Advsr reported 0% stake. Morgan Stanley invested in 0% or 33,318 shares.