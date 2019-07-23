Signia Capital Management Has Boosted Regional Mgmt (RM) Holding by $831,456 as Stock Declined; Bt Group Plc (BT) Position Raised by Bonness Enterprises Inc

Bonness Enterprises Inc increased its stake in Bt Group Plc (BT) by 91.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bonness Enterprises Inc bought 44,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.18% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 92,800 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.37 million, up from 48,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bonness Enterprises Inc who had been investing in Bt Group Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.86% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $12.06. About 774,541 shares traded. BT Group plc (NYSE:BT) has declined 6.40% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.83% the S&P500. Some Historical BT News: 22/03/2018 – UK’S OFCOM – PUBLISHED A NON-CONFIDENTIAL VERSION OF THE CONFIRMATION DECISION ISSUED TO BT ON 25 JANUARY 2018; 18/04/2018 – BT: Business & Public Sector CEO Graham Sutherland is Leaving; 10/05/2018 – BT Group FY 2018 Adjusted Ebitda GBP7.51 Bln; 18/04/2018 – BT Group PLC Forms BT Enterprise Unit; 10/05/2018 – BT GROUP PLC BT.L TOTAL DIV 15.4 PENCE/SHR; 10/05/2018 – BT GROUP PLC BT.L – FUNDING DEFICIT AT 30 JUNE 2017 IS £11.3BN; 23/03/2018 – Moody’s Downgrades Bt’s And Ee’s Ratings To Baa2; Stable Outlook; 10/05/2018 – BT Group Sees FY 2019 Adjusted Ebitda of GBP7.3B-GBP7.4B; 04/05/2018 – BT GROUP PLC BT.L – KAREN RICHARDSON AND TONY BALL WILL STEP DOWN FROM BT BOARD AT END OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING ON 11 JULY 2018; 10/05/2018 – BT GROUP PLC – BT STRATEGY UPDATE

Signia Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Regional Mgmt Corp (RM) by 84.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Signia Capital Management Llc bought 34,644 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.58% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 75,646 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.85 million, up from 41,002 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Signia Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Regional Mgmt Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $297.40 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.81% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $24.89. About 60,255 shares traded or 20.50% up from the average. Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) has declined 31.23% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.66% the S&P500. Some Historical RM News: 15/05/2018 – Skanska Announces Chris Toher as Chief Operating Officer; Jim Link, Len Vetrone and Kerim Evin Named Regional Executive Officers; 21/03/2018 – StandChart: Ms Marrs is Regional CEO, ASA and CEO, Commercial and Private Banking; 16/05/2018 – John Hancock Retirement Plan Services Promotes Preston Carbone Regional Vice President focusing on Southern Wisconsin, Western; 12/03/2018 – Olympic Steel Announces Promotion of Thomas Sacco to Regional Vice President; 27/03/2018 – Delphi Behavioral Health Group Appoints New Regional Executive Director; 22/05/2018 – Pacific Mercantile Bank Announces New Regional Managers for Newport Beach and Irvine Spectrum Offices; 26/04/2018 – Fed Atlanta: Atlanta Fed Names Mishra Vice President and Regional Executive and Fay Assistant Vice President, Corporate; 21/03/2018 – StandChart: Judy Hsu Named Regional CEO, ASA from June 1; 21/04/2018 – DJ Regional Management Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RM); 22/05/2018 – WOOLWORTHS HOLDINGS LTD – ROLE OF REGIONAL CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER HAS BEEN DISCONTINUED AND CONSEQUENTLY JOHN DIXON WILL LEAVE GROUP

