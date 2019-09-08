Signia Capital Management Has Boosted Its Zagg (ZAGG) Position by $1.69 Million; Verisk Analytics Com (VRSK) Holder Barrett Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Holding as Stock Price Rose

Barrett Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Verisk Analytics Inc Com (VRSK) by 1.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barrett Asset Management Llc sold 2,935 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.46% . The institutional investor held 236,756 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.49 million, down from 239,691 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barrett Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Verisk Analytics Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $164.58. About 497,092 shares traded. Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) has risen 38.66% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.66% the S&P500.

Signia Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Zagg Inc (ZAGG) by 103.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Signia Capital Management Llc bought 188,051 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.64% . The institutional investor held 369,542 shares of the other specialty stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.35 million, up from 181,491 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Signia Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Zagg Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $182.92M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.23% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $6.29. About 399,250 shares traded. ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG) has declined 54.74% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.74% the S&P500. Some Historical ZAGG News: 12/04/2018 – ZAGG SAYS CREDIT AGREEMENT CONSISTS OF $85.0 MLN SECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY, WHICH IS NOT SUBJECT TO BORROWING BASE LIMITATIONS – SEC FILING; 17/05/2018 – lnvisibleShield Partners with CPR Cell Phone Repair to Sell Screen Protection and Provide Screen Protection Warranty Replacement Through More Than 430 Retail Locations in the U.S. and Canada; 17/05/2018 – Zagg Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 – ZAGG INC ZAGG.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $1.30 TO $1.50; 07/03/2018 – ZAGG INC – RANDY HALES WILL RETIRE AS ZAGG’S PRESIDENT AND CEO; 24/05/2018 – mophie announces compact wireless charging accessories; 29/03/2018 – ZAGG Announces Participation in the Cowen and Company 4th Annual Future of the Consumer Conference; 14/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley & International Buys New 1.3% Position in Zagg; 12/04/2018 – ZAGG INC – REVOLVING LOAN MATURES ON APRIL 11, 2023, SUBJECT TO EARLY TERMINATION IN THE EVENT OF DEFAULT; 08/05/2018 – ZAGG Sees 2018 Sales $550M-$570M

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 21 investors sold ZAGG shares while 36 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 21.56 million shares or 0.64% more from 21.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Connor Clark Lunn Inv Mngmt has 0% invested in ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG) for 81,079 shares. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Lc has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG). Century holds 371,458 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ajo Ltd Partnership accumulated 0% or 105,310 shares. American International Group Inc stated it has 17,094 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale invested in 3,948 shares or 0% of the stock. 18,800 are held by Victory Capital Management. Legal & General Group Public Limited has 4,395 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Pacific Ridge Prtn Limited Liability Com has invested 1.91% in ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG). Parallax Volatility Advisers LP accumulated 4,007 shares. Seizert Cap Ptnrs Ltd Liability Co accumulated 0.02% or 40,752 shares. Buckingham Mgmt Inc invested 0.13% of its portfolio in ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG). Ftb Inc, a Tennessee-based fund reported 246 shares. Shell Asset stated it has 49,643 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 32,455 are owned by Parametric Portfolio Associate Lc.

Signia Capital Management Llc, which manages about $564.37M and $82.57M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Rent A Ctr Inc New (NASDAQ:RCII) by 127,674 shares to 155,241 shares, valued at $3.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc by 97,890 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 666,804 shares, and cut its stake in Sterling Construction Co Inc (NASDAQ:STRL).

Analysts await Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.12 EPS, up 3.70% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.08 per share. VRSK’s profit will be $180.89M for 36.74 P/E if the $1.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual EPS reported by Verisk Analytics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.82% EPS growth.

Barrett Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.48 billion and $1.49B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tetra Tech Inc New Com (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 10,785 shares to 487,299 shares, valued at $29.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Transunion Com by 49,315 shares in the quarter, for a total of 182,640 shares, and has risen its stake in Conocophillips Com (NYSE:COP).