Signia Capital Management Decreased Its Stake in Zagg (ZAGG) by $507,480 as Stock Value Declined; Stanley Capital Management Holding in Moodys (MCO) Cut by $897,000

Stanley Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Moodys Corp (MCO) by 9.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stanley Capital Management Llc analyzed 4,600 shares as the company's stock rose 10.54% . The institutional investor held 43,258 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.45M, down from 47,858 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stanley Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Moodys Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $40.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.15% or $2.49 during the last trading session, reaching $214.08. About 685,500 shares traded. Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) has risen 25.48% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.48% the S&P500.

Signia Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Zagg Inc (ZAGG) by 22.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Signia Capital Management Llc analyzed 84,580 shares as the company's stock declined 17.64% . The institutional investor held 284,962 shares of the other specialty stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.98M, down from 369,542 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Signia Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Zagg Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $178.99 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.29% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $6.25. About 671,411 shares traded. ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG) has declined 54.74% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.74% the S&P500.

ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG) recent news includes Yahoo Finance's article "Read This Before Judging ZAGG Inc's (NASDAQ:ZAGG) ROE" published on August 20, 2019, PRNewswire's "UL Grants InvisibleShield First-Ever Verification Mark for High Energy Visible Blue Light Mitigation and True Color Preservation" published on August 27, 2019, and Nasdaq.com's "Zagg (ZAGG) Tops Q4 Earnings and Revenue Estimates" published on March 12, 2019.

Signia Capital Management Llc, which manages about $564.37M and $80.20M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Regional Mgmt Corp (NYSE:RM) by 64,792 shares to 140,438 shares, valued at $3.70 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gain Cap Hldgs Inc (NYSE:GCAP) by 254,509 shares in the quarter, for a total of 682,187 shares, and has risen its stake in Destination Xl Group Inc (NASDAQ:DXLG).

Analysts await ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.42 EPS, down 17.65% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.51 per share. ZAGG’s profit will be $12.03 million for 3.72 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.09 actual EPS reported by ZAGG Inc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -566.67% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.71 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.52, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 35 investors sold ZAGG shares while 33 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 29 raised stakes. 22.92 million shares or 6.33% more from 21.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Alberta Corp owns 0% invested in ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG) for 42,600 shares. Montana-based Da Davidson has invested 0% in ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG). Ameritas Inc holds 0% or 2,279 shares. Aqr Llc has invested 0% of its portfolio in ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG). Northern Trust Corp reported 322,417 shares. 39,299 are owned by Stone Ridge Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp. Panagora Asset Management has 181,272 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Eqis Capital Mgmt Incorporated has invested 0.01% in ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG). Jpmorgan Chase & Co accumulated 39,985 shares or 0% of the stock. Alps Advisors invested 0% in ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG). Seizert Capital Ptnrs Limited Co holds 37,677 shares. D E Shaw Co reported 24,667 shares stake. Invesco Limited holds 48,710 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Renaissance Limited Liability has 14,800 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0% or 40,186 shares.

Analysts await Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $1.97 EPS, up 16.57% or $0.28 from last year’s $1.69 per share. MCO’s profit will be $372.72M for 27.17 P/E if the $1.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual EPS reported by Moody's Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.83% negative EPS growth.