Signia Capital Management Decreased Holding in Heritage Ins Hldgs (HRTG) by $805,395; Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) Holder Pinnacle Financial Partners Cut Its Stake by $801,679

Signia Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Heritage Ins Hldgs Inc (HRTG) by 15.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Signia Capital Management Llc analyzed 53,693 shares as the company's stock declined 0.96% . The institutional investor held 290,384 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.48M, down from 344,077 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Signia Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Heritage Ins Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $449.03M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $15.04. About 296,203 shares traded or 68.01% up from the average. Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) has declined 21.72% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.72% the S&P500.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 21.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc analyzed 17,057 shares as the company's stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 61,779 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.92 million, down from 78,836 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $215.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $48.92. About 23.52M shares traded or 20.48% up from the average. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500.

Analysts await Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.19 EPS, up 5.31% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.13 per share. WFC’s profit will be $5.24B for 10.28 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual EPS reported by Wells Fargo & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.46% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: "Wells Fargo market execs talk growth in Triangle, rate cuts and recession – Triangle Business Journal" on August 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "Volatility 101: Should Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) Shares Have Dropped 14%? – Yahoo Finance" published on July 15, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: "Low rates deliver hit to Wells Fargo income – Seeking Alpha" on September 09, 2019.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc, which manages about $1.33 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 12,961 shares to 281,614 shares, valued at $9.44 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) by 3,477 shares in the quarter, for a total of 38,344 shares, and has risen its stake in Kohls Corp (NYSE:KSS).

More notable recent Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "Reven Housing REIT leads financial gainers, Hexindai and Mmtec among losers – Seeking Alpha" on September 03, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: "Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend – PR Newswire" published on October 31, 2018, Benzinga.com published: "Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For May 15, 2019 – Benzinga" on May 15, 2019.

Analysts await Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.34 earnings per share, up 47.83% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.23 per share. HRTG’s profit will be $10.15 million for 11.06 P/E if the $0.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.02 actual earnings per share reported by Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1,600.00% EPS growth.