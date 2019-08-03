Signia Capital Management Cut Smart & Final Stores (SFS) Holding by $535,148 as Valuation Were Volatile; Ugi New (UGI) Stock Price Declined While D-E Shaw & Company Trimmed Position

D-E Shaw & Company Inc decreased its stake in Ugi Corp New (UGI) by 65.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. D-E Shaw & Company Inc sold 262,110 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.51% . The hedge fund held 140,482 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.79M, down from 402,592 at the end of the previous reported quarter. D-E Shaw & Company Inc who had been investing in Ugi Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $51.16. About 1.00 million shares traded. UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) has declined 2.65% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.65% the S&P500. Some Historical UGI News: 24/04/2018 – UGI INCREASES ANNUAL DIVIDEND; 22/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – UGI ENERGY SERVICES ANNOUNCES NEW MARCELLUS SHALE DEVELOPMENT PROJECT; 22/05/2018 – UGI ENERGY SERVICES – NEW MARCELLUS SHALE DEVELOPMENT PROJECT SUPPORTED BY LONG-TERM AGREEMENT & WILL REQUIRE TOTAL CAPITAL INVESTMENT OF $50 MLN; 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: UGI May Benefit, Industry Posts 5th Straight Gain; 02/05/2018 – UGI Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $2.70-Adj EPS $2.80; 02/05/2018 – UGI 2Q REV. $2.81B; 22/05/2018 – UGI ENERGY SERVICES – NEW MARCELLUS SHALE DEVELOPMENT PROJECT WILL TRANSPORT GAS FROM ACREAGE BEING PRODUCED BY CABOT OIL & GAS CORPORATION; 19/04/2018 – DJ UGI Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UGI); 10/04/2018 – UGI Corporation to Hold 2QFY18 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast on Thursday, May 3; 22/05/2018 – UGI ADDS 2 COMPRESSOR STATIONS TO AUBURN GATHERING SYSTEM

Signia Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Smart & Final Stores Inc (SFS) by 14.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Signia Capital Management Llc sold 133,787 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 771,793 shares of the food chains company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.81M, down from 905,580 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Signia Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Smart & Final Stores Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $497.18M market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $6.5. About 424,060 shares traded. Smart & Final Stores, Inc. (NYSE:SFS) has 0.00% since August 3, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical SFS News: 27/04/2018 – Smart & Final Expands Role of Cash&Carry Smart Foodservice Division President Derek Jones; 25/04/2018 – SFS Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/03/2018 – Smart & Final Stores Sees FY18 Net Sales Up 4%-5%; 14/03/2018 – Smart & Final Stores Sees FY18 Adj EPS 42c-Adj EPS 47c; 14/03/2018 – Smart & Final Stores 4Q Loss/Shr $2.03; 14/03/2018 – SMART & FINAL STORES INC SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS $0.42 – $0.47; 29/05/2018 – Smart & Final at Royal Bank of Canada Conference Tomorrow; 14/03/2018 – Smart & Final Stores 4Q Rev $1.068B; 14/03/2018 – Smart & Final Stores Sees FY18 Adj EBITDA $180M-$190M; 11/05/2018 – KBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings to SFS Asset Securitization LLC, Series 2018-1 Notes

Analysts await UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) to report earnings on August, 5 after the close. They expect $0.20 EPS, up 122.22% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.09 per share. UGI’s profit will be $34.87M for 63.95 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.43 actual EPS reported by UGI Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -86.01% negative EPS growth.

D-E Shaw & Company Inc, which manages about $81.36 billion and $77.39B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 874,221 shares to 1.05M shares, valued at $247.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBI) by 113,778 shares in the quarter, for a total of 699,767 shares, and has risen its stake in Renewable Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:REGI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 26 investors sold UGI shares while 120 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 134.04 million shares or 1.82% less from 136.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sir Cap LP reported 0.06% of its portfolio in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI). Andra Ap invested in 127,500 shares. Kistler holds 0.07% of its portfolio in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) for 3,006 shares. Profund Advsrs Limited Com has invested 0.08% in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Sys holds 0.03% in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) or 30,627 shares. Sei Invs accumulated 81,436 shares. Stifel Corp owns 24,885 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.05% of its portfolio in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) for 69,609 shares. First Republic Investment Mngmt Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) for 6,065 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru Corp owns 143,428 shares. The Massachusetts-based Fmr Ltd Com has invested 0.01% in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI). Vident Invest Advisory Limited Liability Co accumulated 11,907 shares. First Trust Lp stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI). Regions Finance Corporation accumulated 6,887 shares. Cipher Cap LP holds 24,540 shares.

More notable recent UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Midstream Floats Higher In Light Action – Seeking Alpha” on July 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What To Know Before Buying UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on June 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “UGI Corporation’s Transformative Moves – Seeking Alpha” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is UGI Corp (UGI) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “UGI Subsidiary Completes Acquisition of Columbia Midstream Group, LLC – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.67 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.46, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 9 investors sold SFS shares while 21 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 37 raised stakes. 69.99 million shares or 0.36% less from 70.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Voya Investment Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 0% of its portfolio in Smart & Final Stores, Inc. (NYSE:SFS) for 10,390 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability Company stated it has 580 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Alliancebernstein Lp accumulated 28,400 shares or 0% of the stock. Foundry Prns Llc invested in 0.14% or 695,164 shares. Rhumbline Advisers reported 0% in Smart & Final Stores, Inc. (NYSE:SFS). Jefferies Grp Ltd Liability holds 0% or 41,522 shares in its portfolio. Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in Smart & Final Stores, Inc. (NYSE:SFS). Tudor Invest Corp Et Al reported 0.01% in Smart & Final Stores, Inc. (NYSE:SFS). State Common Retirement Fund has 0% invested in Smart & Final Stores, Inc. (NYSE:SFS). Aqr Management Ltd Company reported 77,803 shares. Citigroup holds 9,425 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Tiaa Cref Ltd Company accumulated 0% or 393,540 shares. Connor Clark And Lunn Inv Management Ltd owns 84,687 shares. National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can holds 0% of its portfolio in Smart & Final Stores, Inc. (NYSE:SFS) for 384,759 shares. Neuberger Berman Gru Ltd Co has invested 0% in Smart & Final Stores, Inc. (NYSE:SFS).