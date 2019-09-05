Signia Capital Management Cut Rent A Ctr New (RCII) Position as Stock Value Rose; Enzo Biochem (ENZ) Share Value Rose While Harbert Fund Advisors Upped by $2.86 Million Its Stake

Harbert Fund Advisors Inc increased its stake in Enzo Biochem Inc (ENZ) by 89.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc bought 1.43M shares as the company’s stock rose 9.22% . The hedge fund held 3.03M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.28 million, up from 1.61 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc who had been investing in Enzo Biochem Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $157.41 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.85% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $3.31. About 17,089 shares traded. Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ) has declined 9.49% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.49% the S&P500. Some Historical ENZ News: 24/04/2018 – Patent Trial and Appeal Board Denies Hologic Challenge to Enzo Biochem Patent Involved in Delaware Infringement Case; 24/04/2018 – ENZO BIOCHEM INC – PATENT TRIAL AND APPEAL BOARD HAS DENIED A PETITION FILED BY HOLOGIC FOR INTER PARTES REVIEW; 24/04/2018 – Patent Trial and Appeal Board Denies Hologic Challenge to Enzo Biochem Patent lnvolved in Delaware Infringement Case; 16/05/2018 – WDEF: WWE news, rumors: Ronda Rousey makes live event debut, Enzo Amore case, U.K. roster; 24/04/2018 – CORRECT: HOLX SOUGHT TO CHALLENGE ENZO PATENT IN DELAWARE CASE; 24/04/2018 – ENZO BIOCHEM SAYS BOARD DENIED HOLOGIC PETITION ON PATENT CLAIM; 24/04/2018 – ENZO: HOLOGIC CHALLENGING ENZO PATENT IN INFRINGEMENT CASE; 12/03/2018 Enzo Biochem 2Q Loss/Shr 2c; 24/04/2018 – ENZO: PATENT TRIAL & APPEAL BOARD DENIES HOLOGIC PETITION; 12/03/2018 – ENZO BIOCHEM INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.02

Signia Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Rent A Ctr Inc New (RCII) by 45.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Signia Capital Management Llc sold 127,674 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.37% . The institutional investor held 155,241 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.24M, down from 282,915 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Signia Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Rent A Ctr Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.40B market cap company. The stock increased 1.73% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $25.83. About 246,895 shares traded. Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) has risen 83.63% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 83.63% the S&P500. Some Historical RCII News: 07/03/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER: REVIEW OF STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES REMAINS ONGOING; 07/03/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER EVALUATING PROPOSALS; 09/04/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER PROVIDES FIRST QUARTER 2018 BUSINESS UPDATES; 07/03/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER SEES CHARGES ABOUT $3M IN 1Q; 09/04/2018 – Rent-A-Center Provides 1Q 2018 Business Updates; 05/04/2018 – Ronald D. Orol: Sources tell @TheDealNewsroom’s @rorol that Cerberus is among the companies bidding for $RCII; 03/04/2018 – Rent-A-Center Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 – Rent-A-Center Announces Layoffs, Says Board Reviewing ‘alternatives’ — MarketWatch; 25/05/2018 – ENGAGED CAPITAL SAYS IT SENT LETTER TO RENT-A-CENTER; 07/03/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER: REDUCING CORPORATE HEADCOUNT BY ABOUT 250

Since July 22, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $1.53 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.60, from 0.65 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 10 investors sold ENZ shares while 18 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 24 raised stakes. 27.19 million shares or 1.04% more from 26.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tower Rech Cap Ltd (Trc) has invested 0% in Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ). Cutter & Brokerage Inc has 18,827 shares. Hudock Grp Llc accumulated 242 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Roumell Asset Llc has 12.61% invested in Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ) for 1.90 million shares. California Employees Retirement Systems stated it has 56,941 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bank & Trust Of Mellon Corporation has 0% invested in Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ) for 223,892 shares. Raymond James Tru Na invested in 0% or 30,000 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement has invested 0% in Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ). Wellington Mngmt Gru Llp reported 4.28M shares or 0% of all its holdings. Advisory Networks Limited Co accumulated 500 shares. Federated Invsts Pa stated it has 305 shares. Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada reported 753 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Gsa Prtn Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ). Legal & General Grp Incorporated Public Ltd reported 7,608 shares stake. Price T Rowe Associates Md holds 0% of its portfolio in Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ) for 13,343 shares.

