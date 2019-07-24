Signia Capital Management Cut Its Position in Sterling Construction Co (STRL) by $309,288 as Valuation Declined; As Servicenow (NOW) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Dragoneer Investment Group Lowered Its Position by $4.31 Million

Signia Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Sterling Construction Co Inc (STRL) by 7.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Signia Capital Management Llc sold 25,774 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.20% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 303,825 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.80 million, down from 329,599 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Signia Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Sterling Construction Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $329.15 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.05% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $12.46. About 47,782 shares traded. Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) has declined 4.18% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.61% the S&P500. Some Historical STRL News: 05/03/2018 – STERLING CONSTRUCTION COMPANY – 2018 NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO STERLING COMMON STOCKHOLDERS GUIDANCE IMPLIES YEAR-OVER-YEAR EPS GROWTH OF OVER 100%; 05/03/2018 – Sterling Construction Sees FY18 Rev $1B-$1.035B; 17/04/2018 – Sterling Construction Company, Inc. Awarded $60 Million Boerne, TX Project; 05/03/2018 – STERLING CONSTRUCTION COMPANY – COMBINED BACKLOG AT DEC. 31 WAS $994.5 MLN VS $1.04 BLN LAST YEAR; 27/03/2018 – Sterling Construction Co, Inc. Awarded $30 M Colorado Springs Utilities Water Treatment Facility Project; 07/05/2018 – Sterling Construction 1Q EPS 9c; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity Management & Research Exits Sterling Construction; 07/05/2018 – STERLING CONSTRUCTION CO – HEAVY CIVIL CONSTRUCTION COMBINED BACKLOG AT MARCH 31, 2018 WAS $1.04 BLN, AN INCREASE FROM $995 MLN AT DEC 31, 2017; 17/04/2018 – Sterling Construction Co, Inc. Awarded $60M Boerne, TX Project; 05/03/2018 Sterling Construction 4Q EPS 11c

Dragoneer Investment Group Llc decreased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NOW) by 4.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dragoneer Investment Group Llc sold 17,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.10% with the market. The institutional investor held 377,777 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $93.12 million, down from 395,277 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Servicenow Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $55.13B market cap company. The stock increased 2.12% or $6.18 during the last trading session, reaching $297.19. About 1.84M shares traded or 11.40% up from the average. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 57.69% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 14/03/2018 – Skedulo Launches Independent Platform to Simplify the Complexity of Today’s Modern Workforce and Transform the Customer Experience; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC QTRLY SHR $0.06; 10/04/2018 – BAFFLE(™) HIRES VP OF PRODUCTS AND MARKETING; COMPANY CONTINUES TO EXPAND MARKET MOMENTUM AND AWARENESS IN 2018; 12/04/2018 – Astound Integrates with ServiceNow to Make Every App Intelligent with AI-Driven Automation; 12/04/2018 – Astound Integrates with ServiceNow to Make Every App Intelligent with Al-Driven Automation; 10/05/2018 – Engage ESM Launches New ServiceNow Integration for Amazon Web Services to Improve Enterprise Productivity and Governance; 26/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC NOW.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $163 FROM $147; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW BUYS VENDORHAWK IN ALL-CASH TRANSACTION; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC SEES FY2018 SUBSCRIPTION GAAP REVENUES $2,400 MLN – $2,415 MLN; 02/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC NOW.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $180 FROM $160; RATING TOP PICK

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $119,400 activity.

Analysts await Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.32 earnings per share, up 6.67% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.3 per share. STRL’s profit will be $8.45 million for 9.73 P/E if the $0.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.07 actual earnings per share reported by Sterling Construction Company, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 357.14% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.53 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.07, from 1.6 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 10 investors sold STRL shares while 37 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 20.44 million shares or 4.72% more from 19.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parametric Port Assocs Limited Liability has invested 0% in Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL). First Wilshire Mngmt owns 63,000 shares or 0.27% of their US portfolio. Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt holds 0.03% or 190,971 shares in its portfolio. Arrowstreet Cap Ltd Partnership invested in 97,087 shares. Da Davidson holds 0.01% or 34,625 shares. Goldman Sachs Group stated it has 99,461 shares. Bowling Port Mgmt Limited Com reported 86,704 shares. Canada Pension Plan Board stated it has 800 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Signia Lc holds 4.61% or 303,825 shares. Mirae Asset holds 0% or 26,987 shares in its portfolio. 103,400 were accumulated by Mackay Shields Limited Liability Corporation. Citigroup reported 8,622 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Lp has invested 0.02% in Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL). Martingale Asset Mgmt L P, Massachusetts-based fund reported 108,878 shares. Mackenzie Financial Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) for 10,160 shares.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 6 insider sales for $32.40 million activity. The insider MILLER JEFFREY A sold $1.63M. Shares for $22.01 million were sold by CODD RONALD E F. On Monday, February 11 the insider LUDDY FREDERIC B sold $5.06 million. Schneider David had sold 7,750 shares worth $1.71M. WADORS PATRICIA L sold 6,884 shares worth $1.53M.

Dragoneer Investment Group Llc, which manages about $450.59 million and $1.65B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tencent Music Entmt Group by 41,000 shares to 7.85M shares, valued at $142.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold NOW shares while 157 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 185.90 million shares or 7.95% more from 172.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Lc has 0.37% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Duquesne Family Office Ltd Liability owns 135,515 shares for 0.97% of their portfolio. Kbc Grp Inc Nv has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). New York-based Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Lc has invested 1.32% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Dupont Mngmt owns 4,199 shares. Captrust Financial reported 0% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Badgley Phelps Bell holds 0.64% or 43,131 shares in its portfolio. First Bancorporation Of Omaha holds 0.02% or 1,086 shares in its portfolio. Raymond James Tru Na invested in 4,388 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Private Advisor Grp Ltd holds 2,226 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 4.61 million are held by Jpmorgan Chase And Com. Trustmark Bancorporation Trust Department has invested 0% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 25,386 shares. Agf Invs reported 258,769 shares. 1,115 were accumulated by Barrett Asset Management Limited Liability Corp.