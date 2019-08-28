Signia Capital Management Continues to Hold Stake in Landec (LNDC); As Starbucks (SBUX) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Tradewinds Capital Management Has Decreased Position

Tradewinds Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 11.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tradewinds Capital Management Llc sold 5,833 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 45,445 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.38M, down from 51,278 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $115.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $96.09. About 6.54M shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 30/05/2018 – Starbucks battles to make amends after race row; 23/03/2018 – Starbucks has closed its US pay gap-here are 4 other companies that have too; 12/03/2018 – Starbucks Enters Licensing Agreement with SouthRock to Drive Next Wave of Profitable Growth in Brazil; 17/04/2018 – Statement from Starbucks and Attorney Stewart Cohen from Cohen, Placitella & Roth; 17/04/2018 – New York Post: Starbucks’ attempts at selling `culture’ comes back to haunt them; 02/05/2018 – Joint Statement from Starbucks ceo, Kevin Johnson, Donte Robinson and Rashon Nelson; 16/04/2018 – Coffee industry worried U.S. ruling on cancer warning may widen; 25/04/2018 – Costa Coffee to break from Whitbread after investor pressure; 21/04/2018 – A Problem Starbucks Can’t Train Away; 26/04/2018 – SBUX SEES MODERATE DECLINE IN FY18 OPERATING MARGIN

Signia Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Landec Corp (LNDC) by 26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Signia Capital Management Llc bought 54,890 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.70% . The institutional investor held 266,033 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.27 million, up from 211,143 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Signia Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Landec Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $316.53 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.25% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $10.86. About 76,024 shares traded. Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC) has declined 20.50% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.50% the S&P500. Some Historical LNDC News: 24/05/2018 – Landec Corp to Nominate Two New Bd Directors; 03/04/2018 – LANDEC CORP – QTRLY REVENUES INCREASED 9% TO $149.3 MLN; 24/05/2018 – LANDEC: NOMINATIONS FOLLOW TALKS BETWEEN CO. AND WYNNEFIELD; 19/04/2018 – DJ Landec Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LNDC); 26/04/2018 – Investment Counselors Of Maryland Buys 1.4% Position in Landec; 03/04/2018 – LANDEC SEES YR REV. CONT OPS UP 10%-12%; 03/04/2018 – Landec Sees 2018 Cont Ops Revenue Up 10% to 12%; 25/05/2018 – LANDEC CORP SAYS ON MAY 22, CO ENTERED LETTER AGREEMENT WITH WYNNEFIELD CAPITAL INC AND NELSON OBUS – SEC FILING; 03/04/2018 – LANDEC CORP – SEES 2018 CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS OF $28 MLN TO $32 MLN, CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $30 MLN TO $34 MLN; 03/04/2018 – LANDEC CORP – SEES EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS FOR ALL OF FISCAL 2018 OF $0.40 TO $0.42

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold SBUX shares while 472 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 375 raised stakes. 825.46 million shares or 7.36% less from 891.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Davenport & Limited Com has 0.2% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Hudson Bay Cap Limited Partnership has invested 0.03% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Park Circle holds 10.34% or 196,600 shares. Arete Wealth Advsr Limited Co holds 0.17% or 10,845 shares. First Bancorporation has 24,359 shares for 0.28% of their portfolio. Voloridge Inv Management Limited Com holds 0.04% or 18,493 shares. Voya Inv Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 0.22% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) or 1.32 million shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.25% or 193,657 shares in its portfolio. Riverbridge Ptnrs Limited Liability Company holds 774,770 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Co owns 91,938 shares or 0.58% of their US portfolio. Hugh Johnson Advsr Ltd Company invested in 0.07% or 3,087 shares. Ingalls & Snyder Limited Co has 3,806 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Moreover, Bingham Osborn And Scarborough Ltd Liability Corp has 0.1% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 15,143 shares. Tocqueville Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership owns 150,097 shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio. Duncker Streett Com reported 0.51% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.70 earnings per share, up 12.90% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $837.90 million for 34.32 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual earnings per share reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.26% negative EPS growth.

Signia Capital Management Llc, which manages about $564.37 million and $82.57 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kirklands Inc (NASDAQ:KIRK) by 64,308 shares to 619,029 shares, valued at $4.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Rent A Ctr Inc New (NASDAQ:RCII) by 127,674 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 155,241 shares, and cut its stake in Sterling Construction Co Inc (NASDAQ:STRL).

Since April 10, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $629,300 activity.

