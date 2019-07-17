Signet Jewelers Ltd (SIG) to pay $0.37 on Aug 30, 2019; Sei Investments Company Has Upped Electronics For Imaging (EFII) Stake By $1.23 Million

Sei Investments Company increased Electronics For Imaging Inc (EFII) stake by 22.71% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Sei Investments Company acquired 47,495 shares as Electronics For Imaging Inc (EFII)’s stock rose 34.50%. The Sei Investments Company holds 256,636 shares with $6.90 million value, up from 209,141 last quarter. Electronics For Imaging Inc now has $1.60 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $36.98. About 451,049 shares traded. Electronics for Imaging, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFII) has risen 11.59% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.16% the S&P500. Some Historical EFII News: 09/05/2018 – Bamco Inc. Exits Position in Electronics for Imaging; 09/04/2018 – Alliance Packaging Enters the Digital Age with Direct-to-Corrugated EFI Nozomi Ultra-High-Speed lnkjet Printing; 15/05/2018 – SQN Investors Buys New 2.5% Position in Electronics for Imaging; 30/04/2018 – Electronics for Imaging Closes Below 50-Day MA: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – Electronics for Imaging Volume Surges More Than 15 Times Average; 22/03/2018 – EFI Ecosystem of Digital Print Innovations Fuels Customer Success at International Sign Expo; 15/05/2018 – EFl’s Breakthrough Innovations at FESPA Include New, Next-generation Hybrid lnkjet Platform and Greener Pigment Process for Textile; 22/05/2018 – New EFI Fiery DFE for Ricoh Pro C9200/C9210 Digital Color Presses Drives Exceptional Speed, Quality and Workflow Integration; 20/04/2018 – DJ Electronics For Imaging Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EFII); 11/05/2018 – New Fiery DFE for the Xerox lridesse Production Press Delivers Brilliant, Six-Color Output

Signet Jewelers Ltd (NYSE:SIG) is expected to pay $0.37 on Aug 30, 2019. (NYSE:SIG) shareholders before Aug 1, 2019 will receive the $0.37 dividend. Signet Jewelers Ltd’s current price of $18.45 translates into 2.01% yield. Signet Jewelers Ltd’s dividend has Aug 2, 2019 as record date. Jun 6, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 1.71% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $18.45. About 1.07 million shares traded. Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) has declined 45.19% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SIG News: 23/05/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Signet Industries Ltd. – Results-Financial Results For 31.03.2018; 14/03/2018 – Signet Jewelers 4Q EPS $5.24; 29/05/2018 – Signet Jewelers Confirmed for 5 Consecutive Years as Conflict-Free; 14/03/2018 – SIGNET JEWELERS – AGREEMENT TO SELL NON-PRIME IN-HOUSE CREDIT CARD RECEIVABLES; 27/03/2018 – United States Diamond Engagement Ring Market 2018-2022 With Focus On Online Mode – Key Players are Amazon, Blue Nile, Signet Jeweler Limited & Tiffany & Co – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 14/03/2018 – SIGNET JEWELERS LTD – TOTAL LOSS RELATED TO NON-PRIME CREDIT RECEIVABLES DEAL IS ESTIMATED TO BE $165 MLN TO $170 MLN; 14/03/2018 – SIGNET IN RECEIVABLES BUY PACT WITH CVI SGP ACQUISITION TRUST; 14/03/2018 – SIGNET JEWELERS LTD – INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 20% TO $0.37 PER SHARE; 14/03/2018 – SIGNET JEWELERS – PROVIDES FISCAL 2019 GUIDANCE FOR SAME STORE SALES DOWN LOW-TO-MID SINGLE DIGITS, TOTAL SALES OF $5.9 BLN -$6.1 BLN; 14/03/2018 – Signet Jewlers 4Q EPS $5.24

Sei Investments Company decreased Pg&E Corp (NYSE:PCG) stake by 188,632 shares to 149,494 valued at $2.66M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) stake by 80,624 shares and now owns 253,893 shares. Atlassian Corp Plc was reduced too.

Among 2 analysts covering Electronics for Imaging (NASDAQ:EFII), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Electronics for Imaging had 4 analyst reports since April 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Loop Capital downgraded Electronics for Imaging, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFII) rating on Tuesday, April 16. Loop Capital has “Hold” rating and $37 target. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, April 17 by Citigroup.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 14 investors sold EFII shares while 46 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 44.08 million shares or 1.13% more from 43.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Us State Bank De has invested 0% of its portfolio in Electronics for Imaging, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFII). California Pub Employees Retirement holds 0% or 94,418 shares. Bbt Management Lc invested in 15,995 shares or 0.54% of the stock. Comerica Bancorp owns 0.01% invested in Electronics for Imaging, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFII) for 42,366 shares. Voya Inv Lc has invested 0% in Electronics for Imaging, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFII). Menta Lc accumulated 12,390 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 2,508 shares. Jpmorgan Chase Communications invested in 0% or 58,988 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems holds 0.02% or 15,900 shares in its portfolio. Element Capital Management has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Electronics for Imaging, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFII). Tocqueville Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Electronics for Imaging, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFII). Hanson Mcclain invested 0% in Electronics for Imaging, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFII). Public Sector Pension Board invested in 103,850 shares. Fdx Advsrs owns 8,192 shares. Aristotle Cap Boston Limited Liability has 944,340 shares for 1.31% of their portfolio.

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, and the Channel Islands. The company has market cap of $962.93 million. The Company’s Sterling Jewelers division operates stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, and various mall regional brands. It currently has negative earnings. As of January 28, 2017, this division operated 1,588 stores.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold Signet Jewelers Limited shares while 51 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 49.40 million shares or 0.55% more from 49.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eaton Vance Mngmt reported 0% stake. Fincl Group Incorporated invested 0.02% in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG). Bluemountain Capital Ltd Liability Corporation holds 55,310 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Wellington Group Inc Ltd Liability Partnership reported 0% in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG). Citadel Limited Liability reported 104,042 shares. California Public Employees Retirement owns 128,202 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Group One Trading Limited Partnership holds 82,886 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Pnc Financial Ser Group Inc owns 2,278 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Cibc Markets Inc, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 8,727 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance Co The owns 117,448 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Wedge Management L Lp Nc invested in 0.01% or 17,122 shares. Trexquant Invest Lp reported 0.12% in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG). Principal Financial Gru has 0.01% invested in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG). Schroder Investment holds 965,137 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Adams Asset Advisors Ltd Company holds 0.12% in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) or 31,821 shares.