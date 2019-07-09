Signet Jewelers Ltd (SIG) to pay $0.37 on Aug 30, 2019; Applied Optoelectronics (AAOI) Sentiment Is 0.95

Signet Jewelers Ltd (NYSE:SIG) is expected to pay $0.37 on Aug 30, 2019. (NYSE:SIG) shareholders before Aug 1, 2019 will receive the $0.37 dividend. Signet Jewelers Ltd’s current price of $18.23 translates into 2.03% yield. Signet Jewelers Ltd’s dividend has Aug 2, 2019 as record date. Jun 6, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 5.31% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $18.23. About 2.33M shares traded or 21.52% up from the average. Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) has declined 45.19% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SIG News: 20/03/2018 – BLUE NILE’S ZIMMERMAN PREVIOUSLY WITH SIGNET’S ZALE JEWELERS; 14/03/2018 – SIGNET JEWELERS BOOSTS QTRLY DIV BY 20% TO $0.37/SHR; 14/03/2018 – SIGNET JEWELERS LTD – MCCOLLAM SERVED AS EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, CHIEF ADMINISTRATIVE, CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER OF BEST BUY CO; 21/03/2018 – S&P REVISES SIGNET JEWELERS LTD. TO RATING ‘BB+’ FROM ‘BBB-‘; OUTLOOK ‘NEGATIVE’; 14/03/2018 – SIGNET JEWELERS LTD – TOTAL LOSS RELATED TO NON-PRIME CREDIT RECEIVABLES DEAL IS ESTIMATED TO BE $165 MLN TO $170 MLN; 21/03/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades Signet Jewelers To ‘BB+’; Outlook Negative; 14/03/2018 – SIGNET SEES FY EPS $3.75 TO $4.25; 14/03/2018 – Signet Jewlers 4Q EPS $5.24; 14/03/2018 – Signet Jewelers Adds Sharon L. McCollam and Nancy Reardon to Bd; 14/03/2018 – SIGNET JEWELERS – NON-PRIME CREDIT RECEIVABLES SALE EXPECTED TO RESULT IN $401 MLN – $435 MLN OF PROCEEDS INCLUDING SERVICING EXPENSE ON RECEIVABLES

Applied Optoelectronics Inc (AAOI) investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.07, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. The ratio dived, as 54 active investment managers started new or increased stock positions, while 57 sold and trimmed stock positions in Applied Optoelectronics Inc. The active investment managers in our database now possess: 12.37 million shares, up from 11.84 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Applied Optoelectronics Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 22 Reduced: 35 Increased: 35 New Position: 19.

Newtyn Management Llc holds 0.8% of its portfolio in Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. for 346,050 shares. Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc owns 467,894 shares or 0.28% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc has 0.08% invested in the company for 30,650 shares. The New York-based Engineers Gate Manager Lp has invested 0.08% in the stock. Pdt Partners Llc, a New York-based fund reported 105,105 shares.

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. designs, makes, and sells fiber-optic networking products primarily for Internet data center, cable television , and fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) networking end-markets. The company has market cap of $191.22 million. It offers optical modules, lasers, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. It currently has negative earnings. The firm sells its products to Internet data center operators, CATV and telecommunications equipment manufacturers, and Internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels worldwide.

More notable recent Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Applied Optoelectronics Inc (AAOI) – Yahoo Finance” on June 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “NVAX, AAOI among premarket gainers – Seeking Alpha” published on June 27, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Rosenblatt Upgrades Applied Optoelectronics (AAOI) to Neutral – StreetInsider.com” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 27, 2019 – Benzinga” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) Insiders Sell Shares? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 16, 2019.

Analysts await Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $-0.47 EPS, down 188.68% or $1.00 from last year’s $0.53 per share. After $-0.42 actual EPS reported by Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.90% negative EPS growth.

The stock decreased 2.64% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $9.59. About 347,119 shares traded. Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (AAOI) has declined 68.90% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 73.33% the S&P500. Some Historical AAOI News: 05/04/2018 – APPLIED OPTOELECTRONICS – ON MARCH 30, CO EXECUTED FIRST AMENDMENT TO LOAN AGREEMENT, AMONG OTHERS (COLLECTIVELY, THE AMENDED CREDIT FACILITY); 15/05/2018 – Applied Optoelectronics to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference; 08/03/2018 – Applied Optoelectronics Showcases New Technology at OFC; 08/03/2018 – Applied Optoelectronics Announces 200 Gbps PAM4 PIN Photodiode Array; 08/05/2018 – Applied Optoelectronics Sees 2Q Adj EPS 39c-Adj EPS 52c; 08/05/2018 – Applied Optoelectronics Sees 2Q Rev $75M-$81M; 08/05/2018 – Applied Optoelectronics 1Q Rev $65.2M; 05/04/2018 – APPLIED OPTOELECTRONICS SAYS AMENDED CREDIT FACILITY INCREASES PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF THREE-YEAR LINE OF CREDIT FROM $50 MLN TO $60 MLN – SEC FILING; 15/05/2018 – RAGING CAPITAL EXITED TWLO, AEO, AAOI IN 1Q: 13F; 08/05/2018 – Applied Optoelectronics 1Q Adj EPS 28c

Since January 1, 0001, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $17,370 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold Signet Jewelers Limited shares while 51 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 49.40 million shares or 0.55% more from 49.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Retirement System Of Alabama owns 67,577 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Fmr holds 0% of its portfolio in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) for 113 shares. Grp stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG). Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reported 675,018 shares stake. New York State Common Retirement Fund has 192,240 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Ellington Management Group Ltd has 10,100 shares. New York-based Hap Trading Ltd Liability has invested 0.25% in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG). Principal Grp Inc owns 225,974 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Kbc Grp Nv has invested 0% in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG). Engineers Gate Manager L P accumulated 0.32% or 195,100 shares. Adams Asset Advsr Limited holds 31,821 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Us Savings Bank De holds 0% or 31,539 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale accumulated 7,265 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 3,264 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage invested in 96,517 shares or 0% of the stock.