Signet Jewelers Limited (SIG) Reaches $12.88 After 4.00% Down Move; 4 Analysts Are Bullish WABCO Holdings Inc. (WBC) Last Week

Among 8 analysts covering WABCO Holdings (NYSE:WBC), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. WABCO Holdings had 21 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy” on Friday, March 15. The rating was maintained by Stephens with “Buy” on Thursday, February 28. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Thursday, February 28 with “Buy”. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, February 26 by Mizuho. On Friday, March 29 the stock rating was downgraded by Citigroup to “Neutral”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, February 27 by Robert W. Baird. On Monday, March 4 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”. Morgan Stanley maintained WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) rating on Tuesday, February 19. Morgan Stanley has “Hold” rating and $116 target. Robert W. Baird maintained WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) on Tuesday, February 19 with “Buy” rating. As per Thursday, February 28, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. See WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) latest ratings:

The stock of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 10.62% or $1.53 during the last trading session, reaching $12.88. About 1.52M shares traded. Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) has declined 70.57% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 70.57% the S&P500. Some Historical SIG News: 14/03/2018 – SIGNET JEWELERS LTD – IN FISCAL 2019, “TRANSFORMATION PLAN” IS EXPECTED TO DELIVER NET COSTS SAVINGS OF $85 MILLION – $100 MILLION; 14/03/2018 – Signet Jewelers Sees FY19 Sales $5.9B-$6.1B; 14/03/2018 – SIG NAMES SHARON L. MCCOLLAM, NANCY A. REARDON INDEPENDENT DIRS; 02/04/2018 – SIGNET JEWELERS: REITERATING FISCAL 2019 FULL YEAR GUIDANCE; 14/03/2018 – SIGNET JEWELERS LTD – EXPECTS TO GROW ITS DIGITAL SALES AS A PERCENTAGE OF TOTAL REVENUES TO AT LEAST 15% IN FISCAL YEAR 2021; 02/05/2018 – SIGNET REPORTS NON-PRIME CREDIT PACT WITH MINORITY PURCHASER; 14/03/2018 – SIGNET JEWELERS – NON-PRIME CREDIT RECEIVABLES SALE EXPECTED TO RESULT IN $401 MLN – $435 MLN OF PROCEEDS INCLUDING SERVICING EXPENSE ON RECEIVABLES; 14/03/2018 – SIGNET SEES YR COMP SALES DOWN LOW, MID SINGLE DIGIT %; 29/05/2018 – Signet Jewelers Confirmed for 5 Consecutive Years as Conflict-Free; 14/03/2018 – Signet Sinks After Disappointing Earnings (Video)The move comes after 6 months negative chart setup for the $672.22 million company. It was reported on Aug, 12 by Barchart.com. We have $12.36 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:SIG worth $26.89M less.

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, and the Channel Islands. The company has market cap of $672.22 million. The Company’s Sterling Jewelers division operates stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, and various mall regional brands. It currently has negative earnings. As of January 28, 2017, this division operated 1,588 stores.

Analysts await Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $0.28 EPS, down 46.15% or $0.24 from last year’s $0.52 per share. SIG’s profit will be $14.61 million for 11.50 P/E if the $0.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.08 actual EPS reported by Signet Jewelers Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 250.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold Signet Jewelers Limited shares while 51 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 49.40 million shares or 0.55% more from 49.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Ls Investment Limited Co has 0% invested in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems holds 13,900 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Dupont Capital invested in 0.01% or 20,961 shares. California Public Employees Retirement owns 128,202 shares. Trexquant Invest L P owns 60,702 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Retail Bank Of Montreal Can stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG). Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board invested in 35,924 shares or 0.02% of the stock. State Treasurer State Of Michigan has 18,500 shares. Exane Derivatives reported 0% stake. Citigroup reported 9,944 shares. Axa owns 0% invested in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) for 12,400 shares. Strs Ohio, Ohio-based fund reported 34,400 shares. The California-based Parallax Volatility Advisers L P has invested 0% in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG). Connor Clark And Lunn Investment Mgmt has 425,621 shares. First Advsrs Limited Partnership stated it has 30,144 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.47, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold WABCO Holdings Inc. shares while 88 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 45.03 million shares or 10.76% less from 50.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amalgamated State Bank holds 11,987 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Federated Pa accumulated 0.07% or 203,228 shares. Northern Tru accumulated 328,504 shares. First Tru Advsr Ltd Partnership owns 44,560 shares. Veritable L P owns 11,043 shares. The Maryland-based Fort Limited Partnership has invested 0.18% in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC). Hightower Advisors Lc holds 4,264 shares. Tci Wealth reported 553 shares. Moreover, Gulf Fincl Bank (Uk) Limited has 0.03% invested in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC). 8,090 were accumulated by Nomura Asset. Toronto Dominion State Bank owns 9,392 shares. Andra Ap has invested 0.19% in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC). 13,542 are owned by Amp Capital Invsts Ltd. Wells Fargo And Mn has invested 0.03% in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC). M&T Retail Bank holds 0.01% or 8,211 shares.

