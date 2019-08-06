Signet Jewelers Limited Shs (SIG) Stock Value Declined While Grace & White Lifted Holding; As Caesars Entmt (CZR) Valuation Rose, Holder Silver Point Capital LP Has Lowered Its Stake

Grace & White Inc increased its stake in Signet Jewelers Limited Shs (SIG) by 12.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grace & White Inc bought 28,810 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.18% . The institutional investor held 254,530 shares of the consumer specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.91M, up from 225,720 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grace & White Inc who had been investing in Signet Jewelers Limited Shs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $822.27M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.45% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $15.76. About 888,822 shares traded. Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) has declined 70.57% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 70.57% the S&P500. Some Historical SIG News: 14/03/2018 – SIGNET SEES YR COMP SALES DOWN LOW, MID SINGLE DIGIT %; 14/03/2018 – SIGNET JEWELERS LTD – COST REDUCTION ACTIONS ARE EXPECTED TO DELIVER $200 MLN – $225 MLN OF NET COST SAVINGS OVER NEXT 3 FISCAL YEARS; 02/05/2018 – Signet Jewelers Releases 2017 Corporate Social Responsibility Report; 15/05/2018 – Select Equity Adds Zebra Tech, Exits Signet, Cuts Dentsply: 13F; 14/03/2018 – SIGNET JEWELERS LTD – TOTAL LOSS RELATED TO NON-PRIME CREDIT RECEIVABLES DEAL IS ESTIMATED TO BE $165 MLN TO $170 MLN; 14/03/2018 – Signet Jewelers Adds Sharon L. McCollam and Nancy Reardon to Bd; 14/03/2018 – SIGNET JEWELERS LTD – ESTIMATED PAR VALUE OF RECEIVABLES AT CLOSING OF SALE IS $585 MLN TO $635 MLN; 14/03/2018 – Signet Jewelers Sees FY19 Same-Store Sales Dn Low-To-Mid Single Digits; 15/05/2018 – SRS Investment Management LLC Exits Position in Signet; 14/03/2018 – SIGNET JEWELERS ADDS TWO DIRECTORS TO BOARD

Silver Point Capital Lp decreased its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (CZR) by 37.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Silver Point Capital Lp sold 9.94M shares as the company’s stock rose 30.11% . The hedge fund held 16.23M shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $141.08 million, down from 26.17M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Silver Point Capital Lp who had been investing in Caesars Entmt Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $11.49. About 10.91M shares traded. Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) has risen 7.64% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.64% the S&P500. Some Historical CZR News: 30/05/2018 – UNITE HERE estimates strike could cost over $300 million for Caesars Entertainment and MGM Resorts in Las Vegas; 25/04/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Announces Development of Caesars Palace Luxury Resort in Puerto Los Cabos, Baja, Mexico; 15/04/2018 – Caesars Palace Without Gambling?; 08/03/2018 – 15 Leading Esports Teams And Caesars Entertainment Team Up With The H1Z1 Pro League™ – The World’s First Professional “Battle Royale” Esport League; 09/05/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT,VICI LOI FOR ASSET SALE, LEASE AMENDMENTS; 17/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Favored by 14 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 02/05/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT 1Q NET REV. $1.97B; 20/03/2018 – ‘@timseymour is rolling the dice on Caesars Entertainment in his Fast Pitch $CZR; 02/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment 1Q Loss $34M; 07/03/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Profit Boosted by Tax Law — Earnings Review

