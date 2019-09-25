Signet Jewelers Limited (Put) (SIG) Shareholder Melvin Capital Management LP Trimmed Its Position by $8.50 Million as Market Value Declined; As Plains All Amern Pipeline L (PAA) Stock Price Rose, Samson Capital Management Has Cut Stake by $681,744

Samson Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Plains All Amern Pipeline L (PAA) by 13.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Samson Capital Management Llc sold 28,406 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.62% . The institutional investor held 187,007 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.55M, down from 215,413 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Samson Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Plains All Amern Pipeline L for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.48% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $21.24. About 2.18M shares traded. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) has declined 3.10% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.10% the S&P500. Some Historical PAA News: 08/05/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN PIPELINE LP QTRLY DILUTED NET INCOME PER COMMON UNIT $0.33; 08/05/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN PIPELINE LP QTRLY DILUTED ADJUSTED NET INCOME PER COMMON UNIT $ 0.36; 08/05/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN 1Q REV. $8.40B, EST. $7.56B; 09/04/2018 – Plains All American Names Chris R. Chandler Senior VP, Strategic Planning and Acquisitions; 06/03/2018 – Velocity Midstream Partners Announces the Completion of Its 12″ Crude Oil Pipeline Loop through the SCOOP Play and the Construction of a 12″ Merge Pipeline Extension with Connections to CVR Refinery and Cushing; 08/05/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN PIPELINE LP QTRLY REVENUES $8,398 MLN VS $6,667 MLN; 09/04/2018 – Plains All American Names Jeremy Goebel Senior Group VP, Comml; 13/03/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN PIPELINE LP PAA.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $28 FROM $27; 08/05/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN 1Q ADJ. EPU 36C, EST. 32C; 09/04/2018 – Plains All American Announces Promotion and Addition to Its Senior Management Team

Melvin Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Signet Jewelers Limited (Put) (SIG) by 71.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Melvin Capital Management Lp sold 500,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.18% . The institutional investor held 200,000 shares of the consumer specialties company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.58 million, down from 700,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Melvin Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Signet Jewelers Limited (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $869.66M market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $16.64. About 1.93M shares traded. Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) has declined 70.57% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 70.57% the S&P500. Some Historical SIG News: 20/03/2018 – BLUE NILE’S ZIMMERMAN PREVIOUSLY WITH SIGNET’S ZALE JEWELERS; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Cons Discretionary Adds Signet; 14/03/2018 – SIGNET JEWELERS LTD – INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 20% TO $0.37 PER SHARE; 14/03/2018 – Signet Jewelers Adds Sharon L. McCollam and Nancy Reardon to Bd; 14/03/2018 – Signet Announces ‘Transformation’ Plan, Same-Store Sales Fall 5.2% — Earnings Review; 14/03/2018 – SIGNET IN RECEIVABLES BUY PACT WITH CVI SGP ACQUISITION TRUST; 14/03/2018 – Signet Jewelers Sees FY19 Sales $5.9B-$6.1B; 14/03/2018 – SIGNET JEWELERS LTD – IN FISCAL 2019, TRANSFORMATION PLAN IS EXPECTED TO DELIVER NET COSTS SAVINGS OF $85 MLN – $100 MLN; 28/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Signet Overseas for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 14/03/2018 – Signet Jewelers Sees FY19 Adj EPS $3.75-Adj EPS $4.25

Since September 6, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $165,033 activity. $56,574 worth of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) was bought by Drosos Virginia on Friday, September 6.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 36 investors sold SIG shares while 50 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 52.36 million shares or 6.00% more from 49.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Swiss State Bank owns 96,600 shares. 516,406 are owned by Prudential Fincl. Bridgeway Capital has invested 0.03% in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG). Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG). State Teachers Retirement Systems has invested 0% in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG). Jane Street Group Ltd Liability Corp has 0% invested in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG). Glenmede Tru Na reported 0% in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG). Citigroup reported 0% stake. Franklin Resources reported 0% in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG). California State Teachers Retirement Systems has 0% invested in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG). Credit Suisse Ag reported 0% stake. Aqr Management owns 973,631 shares. Adams Asset Limited Liability reported 40,639 shares. Savings Bank Of New York Mellon holds 654,537 shares. Causeway Cap Management Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.5% in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG).

More notable recent Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” on September 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Signet Can Deliver a Successful Turnaround – Yahoo Finance” published on September 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Signet Q1 2020 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Signet UK Finance plc Announces a Cash Tender Offer for Its Outstanding 4.700% Senior Notes Due 2024 and Refinancing of Its Existing Credit Facilities – Business Wire” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Signet Jewelers Limited (SIG) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 05, 2019.

Melvin Capital Management Lp, which manages about $9.78B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dominos Pizza Inc (NYSE:DPZ) by 100,000 shares to 375,000 shares, valued at $104.36M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) by 1.20 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.00 million shares, and has risen its stake in Laureate Education Inc (Call).

More notable recent Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Saddlehorn Pipeline to Further Expand Following Increased Volume Commitments – PRNewswire” on August 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Plains All American Pipeline: Solid Distribution – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Plains All American: Consider Buying On Weakness – Seeking Alpha” on September 22, 2019. More interesting news about Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Annaly And The Bull – Seeking Alpha” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Top Dividend Stocks With Yields Over 5% – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.09, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 25 investors sold PAA shares while 82 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 341.63 million shares or 4.73% more from 326.22 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Morgan Stanley accumulated 5.09 million shares or 0.03% of the stock. Massachusetts Fincl Ma reported 1.22M shares. The Colorado-based Obermeyer Wood Inv Counsel Lllp has invested 0.19% in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA). Colorado-based Rocky Mountain Advisers Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.02% in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA). Qci Asset Management New York reported 184 shares. 23,581 are held by Brown Brothers Harriman. 241,438 are owned by Texas Yale Cap Corp. Minnesota-based Gradient Limited Liability has invested 0% in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA). Oxbow Advsr Lc holds 0.73% in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) or 249,200 shares. Parkside Fin State Bank And Trust invested in 56,955 shares. Huntington Bank holds 0.02% or 58,886 shares in its portfolio. Mark Sheptoff Planning Limited Liability Com invested in 0.01% or 800 shares. 9,770 are held by Walnut Private Equity Limited Liability Company. Eagleclaw Managment Ltd Llc holds 0.2% or 19,050 shares in its portfolio. 13,074 were accumulated by Mcgowan Gru Asset Mngmt Incorporated.

Samson Capital Management Llc, which manages about $160.62 million and $53.18 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Energy Transfer Lp (NYSE:ETE) by 128,461 shares to 534,671 shares, valued at $7.53 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.