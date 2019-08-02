Signet Jewelers Limited (Put) (SIG) Shareholder Melvin Capital Management LP Lowered Its Stake by $3.43 Million as Market Value Declined; Synopsys (SNPS) Shareholder Symphony Asset Management Cut Stake by $453,100

Symphony Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Synopsys Inc (SNPS) by 31.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Symphony Asset Management Llc sold 3,940 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.55% . The institutional investor held 8,447 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $973,000, down from 12,387 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Symphony Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Synopsys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.01% or $2.67 during the last trading session, reaching $129.85. About 674,469 shares traded. Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) has risen 48.62% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SNPS News: 20/03/2018 – Synopsys Named a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Application Security Testing for Second Consecutive Year; 23/05/2018 – Synopsys Sees FY EPS $1.66-EPS $1.76; 23/05/2018 – Synopsys Posts Financial Results for Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2018; 31/05/2018 – SYNOPSYS BEGINS $165M ACCELERATED SHARE BUYBACK PACT; 22/03/2018 – Global Semiconductor IP Market 2018-2022: Key Vendors are ARM, Synopsys, lmagination Technologies & Cadence Design Systems – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 16/04/2018 – Synopsys and Arm Extend Collaboration to Improve Power, Performance, and Time to Results for Arm’s Latest IP and Synopsys Tools; 25/04/2018 – Security in DevOps Is Lagging Despite Advantages and Opportunities, According to New Study by 451 Research and Synopsys; 21/03/2018 – SYNOPSYS INC – TERMS OF DEAL, WHICH IS NOT MATERIAL TO SYNOPSYS FINANCIALS, ARE NOT BEING DISCLOSED; 23/05/2018 – SYNOPSYS 2Q ADJ EPS $1.08, EST. $1.08; 31/05/2018 – Synopsys’ Latest ARC MetaWare EV Development Toolkit Release Speeds Application Software Development for Embedded Vision

Melvin Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Signet Jewelers Limited (Put) (SIG) by 15.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Melvin Capital Management Lp sold 126,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.18% . The institutional investor held 700,000 shares of the consumer specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.01M, down from 826,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Melvin Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Signet Jewelers Limited (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $904.99M market cap company. The stock increased 1.46% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $17.34. About 875,693 shares traded. Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) has declined 70.57% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 70.57% the S&P500. Some Historical SIG News: 14/03/2018 – SIGNET JEWELERS – PROVIDES FISCAL 2019 GUIDANCE FOR SAME STORE SALES DOWN LOW-TO-MID SINGLE DIGITS, TOTAL SALES OF $5.9 BLN -$6.1 BLN; 24/05/2018 – Top Diamond Retailer Signet Joins De Beers Blockchain Venture; 23/05/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Signet Industries Ltd. – Board Meeting-Outcome Of Board Meeting; 11/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Athene Holding, Aercap Holdings N.V, Amdocs, Signet Jewelers, Canadian Imperial Ba; 24/05/2018 – SIGNET JEWELERS TO JOIN PILOT OF DE BEERS GROUP-LED BLOCKCHAIN PLATFORM, TRACR; 30/04/2018 – TransDigm Announces Kevin Stein as President and CEO and W. Nicholas Howley as Executive Chairman, Appointment of New Board Mem; 15/05/2018 – SRS Investment Management LLC Exits Position in Signet; 14/03/2018 – Signet Jewelers Adds Two Directors to Its Board; 14/03/2018 – SIGNET JEWELERS – NON-PRIME CREDIT RECEIVABLES SALE EXPECTED TO RESULT IN $401 MLN – $435 MLN OF PROCEEDS INCLUDING SERVICING EXPENSE ON RECEIVABLES; 14/03/2018 – Signet Jewelers Sees FY19 Same-Store Sales Dn Low-To-Mid Single Digits

Melvin Capital Management Lp, which manages about $8.54 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Deere & Co (NYSE:DE) by 848,528 shares to 1.11M shares, valued at $178.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 100,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 900,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW).

Analysts await Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $0.28 earnings per share, down 46.15% or $0.24 from last year’s $0.52 per share. SIG’s profit will be $14.61 million for 15.48 P/E if the $0.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.08 actual earnings per share reported by Signet Jewelers Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 250.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold SIG shares while 51 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 49.40 million shares or 0.55% more from 49.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ellington Mgmt Gru Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.05% or 10,100 shares. State Street has 1.78M shares for 0% of their portfolio. Pathstone Family Office Lc stated it has 47 shares. Vanguard Grp Inc holds 0.01% or 5.88 million shares. 7,265 are owned by Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv owns 392,261 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Bridgeway Management Inc reported 0.04% stake. New York-based Ny State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.01% in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG). State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 18,500 shares. Cibc Ww Mkts Inc holds 0% or 8,727 shares. Fmr Ltd Llc owns 113 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. The South Dakota-based South Dakota Investment Council has invested 0.02% in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG). Swiss Bank holds 94,600 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Arizona State Retirement stated it has 37,276 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 60,702 were accumulated by Trexquant Investment L P.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold SNPS shares while 149 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 126 raised stakes. 133.90 million shares or 1.78% more from 131.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hightower Advisors Ltd Liability Com holds 7,793 shares. Prudential Financial Inc holds 902,653 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Bessemer Group Inc owns 1.11 million shares for 0.49% of their portfolio. Dean Inv Assoc Limited Liability Company holds 0.21% of its portfolio in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) for 12,270 shares. Captrust has 704 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan holds 10,742 shares. 732,929 were reported by Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt. Gp, a New York-based fund reported 61,139 shares. 1,100 were reported by Huntington Bancorporation. Glenmede Tru Na holds 154 shares or 0% of its portfolio. The Connecticut-based Bradley Foster & Sargent Ct has invested 0.01% in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS). Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reported 8,130 shares. California Public Employees Retirement System invested in 0.13% or 932,505 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas accumulated 574,308 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt has invested 0.06% in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS).

Symphony Asset Management Llc, which manages about $16.99B and $389.05 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mellanox Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:MLNX) by 7,388 shares to 15,275 shares, valued at $1.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Popular Inc Com (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 11,772 shares in the quarter, for a total of 17,544 shares, and has risen its stake in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP).

Analysts await Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) to report earnings on August, 28. They expect $0.62 earnings per share, up 19.23% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.52 per share. SNPS’s profit will be $92.94M for 52.36 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.77 actual earnings per share reported by Synopsys, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.48% negative EPS growth.

